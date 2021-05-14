WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Mackenzie Kingsbury burned heat at the Spartans in their first matchup, and turned it up in Friday’s rematch.
The Woodsville junior delivered a two-hitter while fanning 14 and walking none as the Engineers won their fifth straight, 4-1. With Sunapee’s loss on Friday, it gave Woodsville the best record in D-IV at 9-1.
Kingsbury had half her strikeout total in the bank after the first seven batters, and retired the last 10 in the winning half of a dominant pitchers’ duel that had the game over within an hour, 25 minutes. White Mountains’ Lexus McIntosh was sharp with a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks, both drawn by Leah Krull.
Three runs in the third inning was the difference, all hammered home on base hits, including a solo home run to right-center by third baseman Emily Prest for a 2-1 lead. Kingsbury followed with a line-shot RBI double off the outfield fence (3-1), and Jessica Riley’s single accounted for the final score.
After that McIntosh was as dominant as Kingsbury, allowing just a single and a walk over the final four innings.
Alyssa Fryman came around to score on a wild pitch in the first inning after a leadoff single by Kingsbury. Outside of a fourth-inning single by McIntosh, however, that’s all the offense WM could muster. Emily Farr’s single the next inning scored pinch-runner Anna Roy with the tying run.
Now 9-1, the Engineers host Profile on Monday. Also Monday at 4, the Spartans host Littleton. At 7-2 both WMR losses have been to Woodsville. The Engineers won the first game 7-0 on April 20. Coach Dana Huntington is as impressed as anyone with the team. “They’re a loose bunch, they get along real well,” he remarked. “There’s a good atmosphere around this group, and that’s how it plays out on the field. They work hard and have fun doing it.”
NOTE: Impressive artwork marked this, the final home game for WMR as seniors Nicole Gross and Alyssa Fryman were honored with a softball-shaped on-deck circle with their numbers.
BASEBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 9, WOODSVILLE 5: In Woodsville, Spartan standout Tyler Hicks went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs helping send the Engineers to their fourth loss in five games. Teammate Brody LaBounty (3-for-5) also had two doubles as the Spartans won their fifth straight, going to a 9-2 record and tightening their grip on third place in D-III.
Corey Bemis and Jackson Horne each went 3-for-4 for the Engineers (4-7), who visit Profile on Monday. “Overall I thought we hit the ball well. Both pitchers we faced throw the ball well and we did a much better job hitting the ball the other way,” Woodsville coach Brent Cox stated. “We executed a few situations and we made some good overall progress in what we have been working on. We made just a few too many mistakes to beat a team as good as they are.”
Next for the Spartans, a Monday game at Littleton.
LITTLETON 15, PROFILE 1 (5): In Littleton, the Crusaders got their 15 runs on seven hits led by Parker Paradice (2-for-2, double) and Grady Millen (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI). Millen’s home run keyed a 10-run fourth inning that concluded the game early. Josh Finkle held the Patriots to one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts.
It was the beginning of a six-game season-ending homestand for LHS (8-3). Next, a Monday 4 p.m. game with White Mountains. Also Monday, the Patriots host Woodsville.
GIRLS LAX
SJA 25, COLCHESTER 7: In Colchester, Ella Ceppetelli (five goals), Katie Cushing (four) and Polly Currier and Maren Nitsche (three each) descended on the Laker net as 11 players. Also scoring were Millie Clarner, Grace Clark, Anona Hening and Holly Steen (two each). Ellie Rice, Avery Tomczyk and Maggie Zschau also scored as the Hilltoppers spread around their offense.
St. J now gets a week off before its next game Friday at Spaulding.
TRACK & FIELD
FALCONS FLY AT LI: Five local teams were at Lyndon Institute’s Bob Heath Track on Friday. North Country outscored everyone, especially in the girls meet which was closely contested after the NCU Falcons’ total of 250 points.
Camille Bolduc of the Craftsbury Chargers won three events, the highest individual total of the day. Event-by-event specifics can be found at athletic.net.
The Falcons visit Mt. Mansfield on Friday in their next meet. LI and Lake Region visit Spaulding on Wednesday.
BOYS
Team Scores: North Country 220.5, LI 174, Lake Region 132, Craftsbury 60, Hazen 15.5. Girls: North Country 250 Craftsbury 97, Lake Region 96, LI 89, Hazen 47
100 Meters: Caleb Svayg, LR 12:07; 200: Cole Alexander, LR 25.00; 400: Alexander 54.15; 800: James Cilwik, NC 2:09.04; 1,500: Andrzej Prince, LI 4:49.98; 3,000: Josiah Kocis, NC 9:42.54; 110 Hurdles: Holden Middleton, LI 18.04; 300 Hurdles: Middleton 46.44; 4x100: Lake Region 49.44; 4x400: North Country 3:53.88; 4x800: North Country 9:14.47; Shot Put: Jack Young, NC 39-05; Discus: Quinn Snedeker, LR 95-00; Javelin: Young 131-04; High Jump: Governor Robb, LR 5-8; Pole Vault: Prince 8-0; Long Jump: Wyatt Descheneau, NC 17-06.50; Triple Jump: Aiden McKenzie, LI 35-03
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Country 250, Craftsbury 97, Lake Region 96, LI 89, Hazen 47.
100: Sadie Skorstad, Craftsbury 14:52; 200: Skorstad 30.02; 400: Erica Thaler, LR 1:10.18; 800: Ava Purdy, Craftsbury 2:48.77; 1,500: Thaler 5:34.32; 3,000: Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury 11:55.18; 100 Hurdles: Bolduc 20.90; 300 Hurdles: Bolduc 52.70; 4x100: Lake Region 56.85; 4x400: Lake Region 4:42.70; Shot Put: Ella Gillespie, Craftsbury 28-05; Discus: Josie Chitambar, NC 70-05; Javelin: Riann Fortin, NC 89-04; High Jump: Makenzie Parenteau, NC 4-4; Pole Vault: Nina Seeman LI 9-3; Long Jump: Paige Currier, LR 14-07; Triple Jump: Currier 30-10.75.
