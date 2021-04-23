LYNDON CENTER — For the first game back, it had a little bit of everything.
Most of all it had length, as Friday’s Lyndon Institute-Peoples Academy season opener was called on account of darkness after nine innings and a 7-7 tie in the first game in two years at McDonald Family Field. It will resume at a later date at the point the game was suspended, with the teams going into the 10th inning.
Dylan Dwyer had a big opener with a double, triple, a nice running catch in center field in the seventh inning. It was windy, however, and a sky-high flyball by the next batter, Derek Baxter, wreaked havoc with the ball and it fell in for a hit.
LI made up an early 4-0 deficit, going ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch. From there the game was tied three more times.
The Vikings extended it into extras when, trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Cam Berry’s one-out single knocked in Luke Dudas. Dudas had led off the inning with an opposite-field triple to the right-field corner. Carsen McQuade followed with a single to right field but, with a shot at the regulation win, Wolves’ Ben Alekson retired Dylan Dwyer on a groundout, and struck out P Chevy Bandy.
The Vikes generated a good chance in the eighth but Miller was thrown out at the plate. Dudas was also hit by a pitch, and had a shot at the winning run only to see Trevor’s Lussier’s line shot to left go just foul.
With darkness setting in the home team took one last shot in the ninth but with two on (Berry walk, Bandy HBP) and two out, Whit Steen grounded out to short.
After the first inning, Vikings starter Will Mitchell and Bandy retired eight of the next nine batters. Mitchell and relievers Bandy and Dwyer each pitched three innings. Dwyer came in with one out, the bases full and LI up 6-5 in the top of the seventh. After Augie Leven’s single tied it, and the bases still full, Dwyer recorded the second out, then issued a bases-loaded walk before retiring the side on a strikeout. That led to Berry’s game-tying RBI in the bottom of the frame.
LI pitching combined for nine strikeouts, and issued eight walks. Wolves starter Chandler Follansbee (three innings) and relievers Alekson (four innings) and Landon Dubie had 11 strikeouts with four walks and four hits batsmen. One of those hit Bandy in the helmet in the sixth inning; he was uninjured.
The Wolves’ first three runs came on a bases-clearing triple to the center-field fence by Alekson, who then came across on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead.
The Vikings host North Country Saturday and visit Lake Region on Tuesday.
— BY STEPHEN GARFIELD
SOFTBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 5, BELMONT 2: In Belmont, Nicole Gross belted a game-tying two-run homer in the third and Lexus McIntosh hit a go-ahead shot in the fifth to lift the Spartans to a road win.
McIntosh was also the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one earned run.
The Spartans host Lisbon on Tuesday at 4.
NORTH COUNTRY 16, MT. MANSFIELD 1: In Newport, McKenna Marquis went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBIs and Korey Champney was 2-for-2 with four runs scored as the Falcons pounded the Coogs in five innings.
Jenna Laramie went the distance, no-hitting the visitors with four strikeouts and four walks.
Laramie and Cece Marquis combined for four of the Falcons’ 14 hits.
NC visits Lyndon on Saturday at 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 13, BRATTLEBORO 7: In St. J, Polly Currier netted three goals while Katie Cushing and Ella Ceppetelli combined for four, as the Hilltoppers bounced back from a season-opening loss against Hartford.
Also scoring in the win were Millie Clarner, Avery Tomczyk, Grace Clark, Holly Stein, Ellie Rice and Keating Maurer.
Maddie Hurlbert and Audrey Roger each made a save for the Hilltoppers, who led 8-4 at halftime.
“Had some nice offensive plays, good transitions and much better on draws and ground balls,” St. J coach Tom Forster said.
The Hilltoppers host Colchester on Monday at 4:30.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 7, HARTFORD 0: In their Thursday season opener at the Field House, the Hilltoppers cranked winners everywhere, not allowing the visiting Hurricanes (0-3) more than two games in any match.
They hope to be outdoors on the Kiwanis courts for their next match Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rutland.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo def. Ethan Michaels 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jorge Trade def. Nicholas Tsounakis 6-0, 6-0; 3. Riku Momozawa def. Teddy Lafountaine 6-0, 6-2; 4. Jose Daniel def. Ezra Avery 6-2, 6-0; 5. Eduardo Moussali def. Jacob Helms 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Jack Jafif/Elias Toussie def. Zachary Carter/Liam Clark 6-0, 6-0; 2. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, STJ def. Owen Parker/Sebastian Fraser 6-1, 6-2.
