Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Girls Pick Off Colebrook; Groveton Boys Rally Past Woodsville

LITTLETON — Addison Hadlock had a game-high 16 points and Lauryn Corrigan added 13 as the Littleton Crusaders stormed back to snap the Colebrook Mohawks’ six-game win streak with a 39-38 triumph in a matchup of top-four Division IV clubs on Friday.
The Crusaders rallied from a 20-11 halftime deficit, outscoring the Tribe 19-6 in the third quarter and then holding on for the narrow win. Littleton avenged a 47-14 thumping on Jan. 10 in Colebrook.
“Really proud of this group for working together and showing some fight,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “The third quarter was probably our best quarter of offense and defense all season. Our press creates extra possessions and high-percentage shots. Addison and Lauryn had very good games. Nevaeh played with the most confidence all season. Ella handled the ball well.
“Great win against a good team and good basketball game to be a part of.”
Ariana Lord had a team-high 12 points for the Mohawks, who lost for just the third time this season.
Colebrook hosts Woodsville and Littleton challenges Groveton, both on Tuesday.
CA (14-3): Haley Rossitto 1-4-6, Sierra Riff 1-3-5, Shyanna Fuller 2-1-5, Emma McKeage 2-1-5, Sara Fernald 1-1-3, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 5-2-12. Totals: 13-FG 12-16-FT 38.
LHS (13-4): Ella Horsch 2-0-4, Lauryn Corrigan 3-4-13, Navaeh Fahey 1-1-4, JuJu Bromley 1-0-2, Addison Hadlock 7-1-16. Totals: 14-FG 6-13-FT 39.
CA 6 14 6 12 — 38
LHS 7 4 19 9 — 39
3-Point FG: L 5 (Corrigan 3, Fahey). Team Fouls: C 11, L 13.
GROVETON 40, WOODSVILLE 28: In Groveton, Madison Ash netted a game-high 11 points to pace the Eagles past the Engineers.
Groveton held a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter before rattling off a 13-3 run.
Delaney Whiting and Paige Lambert each scored seven in the win and Katherine Bushey had six.
Eliza Wagstaff (eight) and Katie Houston combined for half of Woodsville’s points.
“Did a good job tonight, but unlike down there, we were up by a little most of the night and weren’t trying to come from behind,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Neither team shot particularly well but we did a good job attacking the hoop and got to the line for a 10-point advantage there.”
Groveton welcomes Littleton on Tuesday and Woodsville will be at Colebrook.
GHS (16-1): Aspen Clermont 1-2-4, Paige Lambert 3-1-7, Madison Ash 2-7-11, Katherine Bushey 2-2-6, Delaney Whiting 2-2-7, Marissa Kenison 2-1-5. Totals: 12-FG 15-29-FT 40.
WHS (9-8): Makayla Walker 0-2-2, Brianna Youngman 0-1-1, Eliza Wagstaff 4-0-8, McKenna Locke 1-1-3, Aliza Boutin 2-0-4, Katie Houston 2-1-6, Paige Royer 2-0-4. Totals: 11-FG 5-17-FT 28.
GHS 6 12 9 13 — 40
WHS 6 9 10 3 — 28
3-Point FG: G 1 (Whiting); W 1 (Houston). Team Fouls: G 15, W 18. Fouled Out: G, Ash.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 36, MASCOMA 35 (OT): In Whitefield, Ava Simpson came through with a season-high 19 points and Ainsley Savage chipped in with 10 as the Spartans survived an overtime battle.
White Mountains held a 15-8 halftime advantage and a 21-15 lead entering the fourth before Mascoma made a run.
White Mountains closes out the regular season on a four-game win streak.
WMR (7-9): Emma Simpson 0-1-1, , Jaylin Bennett 0-6-6, Ainsley Savage 5-0-10, Ava Simpson 9-1-19. Totals: 14-FG 8-16-FT 36.
MVR (4-12): Rogers 2-3-7, Seiler 1-1-3, Houston 3-3-10, Patterson 1-0-2, Kondi 2-0-4, Sullivan 1-0-2, Laroeque 2-3-7. Totals: 12-FG 10-14-FT 35.
WMR 4 11 6 9 6 — 36
MVR 6 2 7 15 5 — 35
3-Point FG: M, Houston. Team Fouls: W 18, M 13. Fouled Out: M, Laroeque.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GROVETON 37, WOODSVILLE 35: In Groveton, Kaden Cloutier delivered 12 points and eight assists and Aiden Whiting had a 10-point, 10-rebound night as the Eagles rallied to pick off the two-time champion Engineers.
Groveton held Woodsville to its lowest-scoring output of the season and snapped the Engineers’ four-game win streak.
Woodsville led 27-18 after three quarters, but the Eagles erased it with 19-8 fourth-quarter surge.
Landon Kingsbury had a team-high 10 points while fellow top scorer, but banged up Cam Davidson was held to two points in two quarters of play.
Groveton hosts Littleton on Tuesday and Woodsdville visits rival Blue Mountain on Monday.
WHS (13-3): Ryan Walker 2-1-6, Connor Houston 3-0-9, Jack Boudreault 4-0-8, Landon Kingsbury 4-0-10, Cam Davidson 0-2-2. Totals: 13-FG 3-7-FT 35.
GHS (11-6): Kaden Cloutier 5-2-12, Adien Whiting 3-3-10, Ben Wheelock 4-0-8, Luke Shannon 1-0-3, Brody Platt 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 5-7-FT 37.
WHS 10 10 7 8 — 35
GHS 8 5 5 19 — 37
3-Point FG: W 6 (Walker, Houston 3, Kingsbury); G 2 (Whiting, Shannon). Team Fouls: W 13, G 9.
LITTLETON 76, COLEBROOK 69 (OT): In Littleton, Carmichael Lopez put up 27 points and 17 rebounds, Kayden Hoskins scored 16 points and Dre Akines added 13 in the Crusaders’ overtime thriller.
Colebrook led 31-25 at halftime but identical 18-5 third and fourth quarters helped Littleton draw even and force OT. The Crusaders outscored the Mohawks 15-8 in extra time to preserve the win.
“We were ice cold tonight,” Crusaders coach Trevor Howard said. “Struggled throughout the game. We also have to get a lot smarter down the stretch. Carmichael really sparked us.”
Landon Lord added nine points and Grady Hadlock had eight.
For CA, Keenan Hurlbert (20 points) and Kaiden Dowse (19) each turned in big nights. Kolton Dowse scored 14 and Dart Cauller had a dozen points.
Littleton is at Groveton and Colebrook hosts Woodsville, both on Tuesday.
LHS (16-1): Dre Akines 4-3-13, Landon Lord 2-5-9, Grady Hadlock 3-2-8, Kayden Hoskins 4-7-16, Carmichael Lopez 11-2-27, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3. Totals: 25-FG 19-31-FT 76.
CA (9-8): Kaiden Dowse 6-5-19, Kolton Dowse 5-4-14, Keenan Hurlbert 8-2-20, Balin LaPerle 0-2-2, Dart Cauller 6-0-12, Jackson Weir 1-0-2. Totals: 26-FG 13-20-FT 69.
LHS 11 14 18 18 15 — 76
CA 15 16 15 15 8 — 69
3-Point FG: L 7 (Akines 2, Hoskins, Lopez 3, Lewis); C 4 (Ka. Dowse, Hurlbert). Team Fouls: L 19, C 22. Fouled Out: L, Lord; C, Cauller.
MASCOMA 48, WHITE MOUNTAINS 29: In Canaan, the Spartans’ slow start was too much to overcome.
White Mountains trailed 29-8 at halftime but outscored Mascoma by two points in the second half.
Noah Covell scored a team-high nine points in the loss.
White Mountains concludes its regular season at 7-9.
MVR (13-3): Bassett 1-1-3, Moulton 5-0-12, Pierce 1-0-2, Clifford 1-0-2, Thomas 3-0-6, Mardin 2-1-5, Thompson 7-0-16, Smith 0-2-2. Totals: 20-FG 4-7-FT 48.
WMR (7-9): Robert Breault 1-1-4, Trevor Armstrong 1-0-3, Avery Woodburn 2-2-6, Eli Beaulieu 2-0-5, Noah Covell 3-0-9, George Welch 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 3-4-FT 29.
MVR 13 16 9 10 — 48
WMR 5 3 11 10 — 29
3-Point FG: M 4 (Moulton 2, Thompson 2); W 6 (Breault, Armstrong, Beaulieu, Covell 3). Team Fouls: M 9, W 12.
LYNDON 65, RANDOLPH 49: In Lyndon Center, Austin Wheeler continued his stellar play, dropping in 31 points while Ethan Lussier tossed in 14 as the Vikings cruised past the Ghosts.
Lyndon went 21 of 22 from the free-throw line, led by Wheeler who sank all 13 of his attempts.
LI outscored Randolph 38-28 in the second half.
Lyndon returns home for a clash with Harwood on Monday.
LI (8-5): Logan Wheeler 3-0-6, Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Julian Thrailkill 2-2-7, Ethan Lussier 5-2-14, Austin Wheeler 8-13-31, Wyatt Mason 0-4-4. Totals: 19-FG 21-22-FT 65.
RU (6-9): Higgins 3-0-7, Davignon 4-1-10, White 4-2-10, Harford 1-0-3, Tucker-Shepard 3-1-7, Fontanella 4-0-9, Ferris 1-0-3. Totals: 20-FG 4-8-FT 49.
LI 19 8 18 20 — 65
RU 10 11 13 15 — 49
3-Point FG: L 6 (Williams, Thrailkill, Lussier 2, Wheeler 2); R 5 (Higgins, Davignon, Harford, Fontanella, Ferris). Team Fouls: L 15, R 18. Fouled Out: R, Davignon.
NORTH COUNTRY 57, MIDDLEBURY 48: In Middlebury, Haidin Chilafoux accounted for 19 points, teammates Cooper Brueck (12) and Jorden Driver (11) combined for 23 and the Falcons picked up win number 15.
Down one at the half, NC used a strong 16-8 third quarter to take the lead.
Brayden Pepin added nine points for the Falcons.
Penn Riney (19) and Willem Berry combined for 35 of the Tigers’ total.
North Country is off until a Thursday game at Mt. Mansfield.
NCU (15-2): Cooper Brueck 4-2-12, Brayden Pepin 2-3-9, Jorden Driver 4-2-11, Haidin Chilafoux 7-2-19, Hayden Boivin 2-2-6. Totals: 19-FG 11-14-FT 57.
MU (8-7): Riney 9-1-19, Doretty 1-0-2, Stams 2-0-4, Mottrick 2-0-4, Berry 7-2-16, Follis 1-0-3. Totals: 22-FG 3-4-FT 48.
NCU 16 9 16 16 — 57
MU 12 14 8 14 — 48
3-Point FG: N 8 (Brueck 2, Pepin 2, Driver, Chilafoux 3); M 4 (Berry 3, Follis). Team Fouls: N 6, M 14.
MONTPELIER 60, HAZEN 55: In Hardwick, Wildcat big man Tyler Rivard turned in a 25-point, 33-rebound effort as the defending Division III champions fell to the defending D-II champs.
Hazen had an 18-10 first-quarter lead trimmed to two by halftime. The Solons evened things up entering the fourth before pulling away with some late free throw shooting (9 of 15 in the quarter).
Brendan Moodie scored eight for HU. Xavier Hill (five assists) and Lincoln Michaud tallied seven apiece.
Montpelier got 13 points each from Carter Bruzzese and Carson Cody and a dozen from Clayton Foster.
Rivard’s 33 rebounds set a single-game Hazen record. Last week, the senior became the program’s all-time leading rebounder after surpassing the 800-mark in a game against Spaulding.
Rivard is also currently 39 points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone.
Hazen hosts Thetford on Monday. The Panthers handed the Cats their only inner-division loss earlier this season.
HU (12-3): Brendan Moodie 3-0-8, Jadon Baker 2-0-4, Xavier Hill 3-0-7, Tyler Rivard 7-11-25, Gabriel Michaud 2-0-4, Lincoln Michaud 2-3-7. Totals: 19-FG 14-20-FT 55.
MHS (12-3): Riby-Williams 3-2-8, Bruzzese 2-7-13, Foster 5-0-12, Bridge 2-0-6, Cody 6-0-13, Tringe 2-2-6, Milak 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 11-16-FT 60.
HU 18 11 12 14 — 55
MHS 10 17 14 19 — 60
3-Point FG: H 3 (Moodie 2, Hill); M 7 (Bruzzese 2, Foster 2, Bridge 2, Cody). Team Fouls: H 18, M 17. Fouled Out: H, Baker.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 51, MID-VERMONT 44: In White River Junction, Evan Dennis and Ricky Fennimore each had 17 points as the Bucks rallied to snap MV’s five-game win streak in a clash between two clubs inside the top four in Division IV.
The Bucks trailed 24-18 at halftime.
“Made a nice run in the third to pull ahead,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Evan did a great job defensively on Joel Roberts. He’s been averaging over 20 a game. Guys did a great job locking down defensively at half. Another tough one Monday.”
The Bucks host rival Woodsville on Monday.
BMU (11-3): Kris Fennimore 0-3-3, Evan Dennis 7-1-17, Hayden Carle 3-1-7, Kason Blood 3-1-7, Ricky Fennimore 6-5-17. Totals: 19-FG 11-19-FT 51.
MV (14-4): Goeppner 4-1-9, Meloon 3-1-7, Roberts 4-0-12, Goodwin 7-0-15, Patel 0-1-1. Totals: 18-FG 2-5-FT 44.
BMU 9 9 18 15 — 51
MV 15 9 8 12 — 44
3-Point FG: B 2 (Dennis 2); M 6 (Meloon, Roberts 4, Goodwin). Team Fouls: B 6, M 13.
DANVILLE 69, CRAFTSBURY 32: In Craftsbury, Andrew Joncas netted 13 points, Christian Young added 10 and Kohl Guinard collected six points and 15 rebounds in the Bear rout.
Twelve Danville players scored on the night, including Caiden Hill and Evan Melen with seven each and Thomas Edgar with six on a pair of 3-pointers for his first varsity points in his first-ever varsity minutes.
Also, all 15 Bears recorded a rebound and 10 different Danville players added an assist.
“Great team win,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said.
Danville is at Twinfield on Saturday.
DHS (9-5): Vincent Palmieri 2-1-5, Sebastian Eldred 0-2-2, Evan Melen 1-4-7, Andrew Joncas 5-2-13, Christian Young 4-0-10, Luke Ste. Marie 1-0-2, Caiden Hill 2-1-7, Alijah Andrews 2-0-4, Kohl Guinard 3-0-6, Arius Andews 1-1-3, Anthony Raymond 2-0-4, Thomas Edgar 2-0-6. Totals: 25-FG 11-18-FT 69.
CA (1-16): Blodgett 1-0-3, McNaughton 1-0-2, Miller 1-1-3, Prine 1-1-4, Washer 9-2-20. Totals: 13-FG 4-8-FT 32.
DHS 20 20 12 17 — 69
CA 4 13 11 4 — 32
3-Point FG: D 8 (Melen, Joncas, Young 2, Hills 2, Edgar 2); C 2 (Blodgett, Prine). Team Fouls: D 10, C 15.
ALPINE SKIING
BELL SWEEPS: At Cannon Mountain, Adam Bell swept a pair of giant slalom runs for the Patriots during the final regular-season meet before state.
In the morning race, Bell’s combined total was 1:00.02. Profile teammates Coen Mullins (third, 1:02.97), Owen McPhaul (fourth, 1:03.62) and Kaden Brantley (fifth, 1:04.55) rounded out the top-five.
Bell also took the afternoon race. Mullens placed third, Kobe Toms fourth, McPhaul fifth and Brantley 10th.
Makenna Price paced the Profile girls and was the third fastest female on the afternoon. Elaina DeMaggio (fourth), Ella McPhaul (fifth), Ella Stephenson (sixth) and Ani Griffiths (seventh) had strong performances as well.
