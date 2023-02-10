Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Girls Pick Off Colebrook; Groveton Boys Rally Past Woodsville
LITTLETON — Addison Hadlock had a game-high 16 points and Lauryn Corrigan added 13 as the Littleton Crusaders stormed back to snap the Colebrook Mohawks’ six-game win streak with a 39-38 triumph in a matchup of top-four Division IV clubs on Friday.

The Crusaders rallied from a 20-11 halftime deficit, outscoring the Tribe 19-6 in the third quarter and then holding on for the narrow win. Littleton avenged a 47-14 thumping on Jan. 10 in Colebrook.

