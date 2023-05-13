Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Pulls Away Late From Colebrook; Engineers Pounce Panthers; SJA Ultimate Nips Essex
Littleton edges Woodsville 8-7 in a New Hampshire Division IV high school baseball clash at Remich Park in Littleton on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

LITTLETON — Cam Cook blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game as Littleton went on to secure a key 7-1 win over Colebrook in a New Hampshire Division IV high school baseball tilt at Remich Park on Friday.

With the result, Littleton improved to 11-1 and remains unbeaten against D-IV competition.

