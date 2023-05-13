Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Pulls Away Late From Colebrook; Engineers Pounce Panthers; SJA Ultimate Nips Essex

LITTLETON — Cam Cook blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game as Littleton went on to secure a key 7-1 win over Colebrook in a New Hampshire Division IV high school baseball tilt at Remich Park on Friday.
With the result, Littleton improved to 11-1 and remains unbeaten against D-IV competition.
Cook finished the day 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Blake Fillion (two hits) and Kyle Fuentes also knocked in runs for the Crusaders.
Reece Cook went six innings on the bump, allowing three hits, a run and seven walks while fanning five. JP Perez closed the game out.
Kolten Dowse took the loss, going six innings, allowing seven runs (three earned) on eight hits. He collected four Ks and two walks.
Liam Shaw had two of the Mohawks’ three hits, including an RBI.
Littleton visits White Mountains and Colebrook (9-3) hosts Lisbon, both on Monday. The Spartans are responsible for the Crusaders’ lone loss thus far, an 8-6 result earlier this month.
BURLINGTON 6, ST. JOHNSBURY 5
In Burlington, the Hilltoppers dipped below .500 at the expense of the Seahorses.
Rex Hauser got St. Johnsbury off to a good start with a solo shot in the first inning but Burlington responded with four runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.
Will Eaton (double) was 3-for-4 for SJA. Nate Cushing and Carter Bunnell (triple) each had RBIs and Patrick Hallett had a double.
Jason Mitchell Jr. supplied four innings on the mound, allowing four hits, four runs, three walks and adding a pair of strikeouts.
Matt Chamberlain (three Ks) threw six innings for Burlington, giving up eight hits four runs (three earned) and a walk.
Liam Buck (2-for-3, RBI, two runs), Adam Littlefield (2-for-4, double, two RBIs, run) and Ryland Leddy (2-for-4, RBI) did most of the damage offensively.
SJA (5-6) welcomes one-loss Champlain Valley to town on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 16, LISBON 4 (5)
In Woodsville, Jack Boudreault had a pair of doubles, two runs and four RBIs and Ethan Fenn went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Engineers pushed past the Panthers.
Woodsville led 14-4 after two innings.
Jackson Horne (2-for-4, double, two runs) and Landon Kingsbury each had two RBIs in the win.
Fenn (two innings, hit, six Ks), Horne (one inning, no hits, three Ks) and Austin Roy (1 1/3 innings, hit, three earned runs, three Ks) worked the mound for the Engineers.
Woodsville (7-3) hosts Gorham on Saturday and Lisbon (0-11) is at Colebrook on Monday.
GORHAM 15, PROFILE 0 (5)
In Bethlehem, Isaac Langlois tossed a 13-K, five-inning no-hitter to lead the Huskies past the Patriots.
Up 2-0 after two, Gorham plated five runs in the top of the third on the strength of four hits and three Profile errors.
Four different Huskies recorded two RBIs in the win.
Michael Millette was tabbed with the loss after lasting four innings (11 runs, five earned).
Profile (4-8) travels to Groveton on Monday.
SOFTBALL
SJA 12, BURLINGTON 0
In Burlington, Emersen Mitchell twirled a two-hitter with six strikeouts and zero walks in the five-inning win as the Hilltoppers snapped a five-game slide.
Mitchell also went 2-for-3 with a double and Adrianna Hever was 1-for-3 with a double to pace the Hilltopper attack.
Moo HToo allowed seven hits and three walks in two innings of work to take the loss.
SJA (3-6) hosts Champlain Valley on Tuesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 13, WINNISQUAM 1
In Tilton, Emma Simpson (4-for-4), Adrianna Dube (3-for-3) and Kaitlyn Wheeler (3-for-4) combined for 10 hits to pace the offense during the Spartans’ bounce-back win.
A day removed from a 15-0 loss to Gilford, White Mountains got back on track in a big way. Winning pitcher Emma Merrill kept Winnisquam quiet throughout, striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham was 2-for-3 for WMR.
“Emma Simpson played a strong defensive game at third and at short, making key outs,” Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “This was a good win for the girls.”
White Mountains (3-9) returns home for a clash with Littleton on Monday.
WOODSVILLE 12, LISBON 0 (5)
In Woodsville, Abby Crocker (2-for-3, double) knocked in three runs and scored twice and Mackenzie Griswold struck out eight during a two-hit bid to lead the sizzling Engineers past the Panthers.
Woodsville used a nine-run third inning to pull away after building a 3-0 lead after one.
Dory Roy added a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI. Makayla Walker (double) and Eliza Wagstaff had two RBIs apiece.
Meredith Barnes and Molly Metcalf were credited with Lisbon’s lone hits.
Kaitlyn Clark absorbed the loss, allowing nine hits, five earned runs and two walks, adding two Ks in four innings.
Woodsville (11-0) has won all but two of its games by 10-plus runs and has outscored opponents 169-13 thus far.
The two-time defending New Hampshire Division IV champions have not dropped a game since April of 2021 and look to keep that win streak alive on Monday when Pittsburg-Canaan pays a visit, while Lisbon (6-6) will be at Colebrook.
BOYS ULTIMATE
SJA 14, ESSEX 13
In Essex, Kaleen Glentz delivered four points and an assist and Charlie Vaal tallied four points as the Hilltoppers nipped the Hornets.
Parker Bruhns (two points, five assists), Liam Ryan (point, two assists), Tristan Plante (two points, assist), Riley Copans (point) and Odin Palmer (point) also contributed to the scoresheet.
SJA is at Milton on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 18, ST. JOHNSBURY 6
In St. Johnsbury, eight different Raiders found the back of the net in a lopsided win over the Hilltoppers.
Maggie Zchau scored twice for SJA. Other goals came via Maren Nitsche, Molly Kimber, Riley O’Brien and Jenna Jones.
Ella Blanchard and Amelia Clark made three saves apiece in the loss.
“A fast, aggressive U-32 team came out strong and never let up,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said.
SJA (5-6) has Rice at home on Tuesday.
