Friday H.S. Roundup: McPhaul’s Tally In Overtime Keeps Profile Unbeaten

BETHLEHEM — Ella McPhaul scored in overtime to lift the unbeaten Profile Patriots to a 2-1 victory over visiting Moultonborough in a Division IV clash on Friday.
The Panthers (3-2) went up 1-0 late in the first half on a floating shot from Maddie Colby.
Profile (7-0) was playing without standout midfielder Sophie Bell. The Patriots host Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
COLEBROOK 2, LISBON O: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto tallied twice during the Mohawks’ first victory of the season.
Rossitto scored both goals on through balls from Ariana Lord and Sara Fernald.
Sierra Riff (13 saves) secured the shutout and Molly Mecalf stopped seven shots for the Panthers.
“Play was fairly even,” CA coach Katie Parker said. “I thought Riff played well again in net for us and Lexi Santamaria also had a good defensive game.”
Colebrook (1-4) is at White Mountains Tuesday at 3. Lisbon (0-6) has Moultonborough at home Monday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 5, HAZEN 0: In Newport, Cooper Brueck and Jordan Driver each scored twice as the Falcons rolled past the Wildcats under the lights at Veterans Field.
Noah Fortin also scored on a penalty kick while Alex Giroux, Liam Beatty and Brayden Pepin recorded assists. NCU led 2-0 at halftime.
NC goaltender Camrin Gustin saved four shots while Hazen’s Tyler Rivard was busy with 14 saves.
North Country (2-0-1) hosts Lyndon and Hazen (1-2) hosts Thetford, both on Wednesday.
PROFILE 2, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In Bethlehem, Kobe Toms and Adam Bell tallied in the first half to send the Patriots to the home win.
The Panthers dipped to 2-3. Profile (6-1) was coming off its first loss, a 1-0 result to Gorham. The Pats host Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
MONTPELIER 9, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, the Solons blew the game open in the second half to earn the road win.
“We kept it to 2-0 first half and my guys played hard, but in the second half, we ran out of steam,” LI coach Martin Etter said. “Montpelier has a very good team and a deep bench. Hayden Marceau had 17 saves and a great game. Credit to Atte Manner and the defense also.”
The Vikings (1-3) visit North Country on Wednesday.
LAKE REGION 4, NORTHFIELD/WILLIAMSTOWN 1: In Orleans, Liam Oliver, Tristen Blay, Luc Oliver and Jacob Inkel all scored as the Rangers raced to a home win.
“Let a goal go through early, we were caught watching,” LR coach Darcy Leblanc said. “The boys pulled back together and strung together a really impressive passing game. Fun game to watch and be a part of. Onto the next one.
The Rangers (2-2) led 2-1 at the break. They visit Randolph on Wednesday.
DANVILLE 7, CRAFTSBURY 0: In Danville, Andrew Joncas’ first half hat trick and Caiden Hill’s brace powered the Bears to their first win of the season.
Josh Peterson and Nate Despathy scored as well for Danville, who led 5-0 at halftime.
Denver Lindstrom and Evan Melen split time in net during the clean sheet effort.
Danville (1-4) hosts Blue Mountain Monday at 4:30.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
RICE 3, ST. J 0: In South Burlington, the Green Knights set down the Hilltoppers in straight sets, 25-16, 22-25, 25-13.
“What the score doesn’t show is this team’s spirit and the will not to quit,” SJA coach Laura Gary said. “They have elevated their play to the next level. I am so proud of this team.”
The Hilltoppers visit Harwood on Monday at 6.
