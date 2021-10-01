ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy needed 1 yard on fourth down to keep the potential go-ahead drive going late in the fourth quarter of a 28-all ballgame.
Met behind the line of scrimmage by a slew of Essex defenders, the junior quarterback kept churning his legs.
With heart and determination, he moved the pile. He also moved the chains.
“Spectacular effort from Quinn,” SJ coach Rich Alercio said. “They had us stopped, had us played us perfectly. I don’t know how he was able to wiggle through and get that first down.”
The critical first down led to the game-winning score, a 7-yard Murphy touchdown run on a quarterback draw with 3:45 to play that sent St. J to a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday night at Fairbanks Field.
Murphy played big all night. He finished with 212 passing yards and one touchdown, a 33-yard strike to Sam Begin on the game’s opening drive. He also added 47 rushing yards and two scores.
On defense, Murphy picked off two passes, including the game-sealing pick with under a minute to play as Essex was marching deep in Hilltopper territory.
“He came through,” Alercio said. “The way he ran the ball; made some good throws. And he played great defense. I am so happy for him.”
Essex star running back Oliver Orvis accumulated 175 total yards and a touchdown, a 37-yard burst that helped the Hornets claw back from a 28-14 hole and tie the game 28-all with 5:52 to play in the fourth quarter. Essex had a chance to take the lead, but its two-point pass attempt failed.
On the ensuing possession, after Murphy converted the fourth-and-1 near midfield, St. J running back Jacob Silver barreled over a number of Essex defenders for a 26-yard run, then gashed the Hornets for another 15-yard run to set up Murphy’s go-ahead score.
St. J led by 15 points after the first quarter, Silver rushing for a 5-yard touchdown that made it 14-6 and Murphy a 1-yarder for a 21-6 advantage. Essex battled back to 21-14 at halftime and cut the lead to 28-22 on quarterback Benjamin Serrantonio’s second TD run with 9 minutes left in the game.
Serrantonio finished 4 of 19 passing to go along with 65 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
Both teams left the field with a 3-2 record.
“This is about as good a win as we’ve had,” Alercio said. “Maybe the best team win where guys stepped up and stepped in. Personally, it makes me so proud of this program.”
St. J has a bye next week, then travels to Burlington/South Burlington on Oct. 15.
RANDOLPH 2, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon, an own-goal sank the Vikings.
The score was tied 1-1 a halftime, with both teams scoring on penalty kicks: Henry Rosalbo of Randolph at 22 minutes and Aiden Hale at 26.
However, Randolph pulled ahead 2-1 on an LI own goal in the 34th minute of the second half.
Lyndon (3-4) goalkeeper Nick Matteis made 16 saves.
LAKE REGION 3, SPAULDING 1: In Orleans, Jacob Inkel, Carter Montgomery and Robbie Bowman each scored for the Rangers
Up 1-0 at halftime, Lake Region extended its lead to 3-0 in the second half. The final tally came from Bowman at 47 minutes.
LR goalkeeper Jayden Choquette’s shutout big was spoiled by a Spaulding score in the 56th.
The Rangers (2-6) snapped a four-game losing streak.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 1, ST. J 0: In St. Albans, Matt Merrill scored off a corner from Aaron Browning to lift the Bobwhites.
Noah Choiniere had two saves for the Hilltoppers (3-3-1), who have lost three straight.
Connor Morin had three saves for the hosts. St. J hosts Colchester on Monday.
RICHFORD 6, DANVILLE 3: In Richford, Caiden Hill scored twice (one on a penalty kick) and Nicco Siani (PK) tallied, all in the second half in Danville’s loss.
Richford led 2-0 at halftime.
Danville (0-6) hosts Oxbow on Saturday.
“We found some offense tonight, which was a good thing,” Danville coach Jeremy Withers said. “We will take the week and get better.”
GIRLS SOCCER
MT. MANSFIELD 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In St. Johnsbury, Abby Foote (Finley Barken assist) scored early in the first half and Sydney Sears tallied with 3 minutes left in the game to lift the Coogs in a Metro battle.
Hayden Wilkins had eight saves for the Hilltoppers (4-4). Bryan Hennessey made three for Mt. Mansfield (5-2-1).
PROFILE 8 GORHAM 1: In Bethlehem, Madison McLaren and Sophie Bell each collected two goals and an assist to lead the Patriots.
Evie Burger added two goals while Ella McPhaul and Makenna Price tallied in the win. Profile led 2-1 at halftime before blowing the game open after halftime.
Tori Demers scored for Gorham in the 21st minute.
Annabelle Mullins (four saves) and Morgan Presby combined for four saves. Gorham’s Olivia O’Neil had seven.
In the first half we started slow; we had difficulty connecting passes and getting any positive attack with purpose,” Pats coach Kevin Fraser said. “Second half it was a completely different game. We played our game and opened up the scoring.”
Profile (9-1) is at Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
GILFORD 6, LITTLETON 0: In Littleton, the visiting Eagles scored three goals in the first quarter en route to the win.
Gilford (8-2) finished with 15 penalty corners.
“Littleton held strong during the second half of the game and had four opportunities to score a goal,” Katerina Sourgiadakis said. “Hailee Beane had a breakaway the last few minutes of the game, which resulted in a penalty corner in Littleton’s favor as the buzzer went off. Littleton played tough, but Gilford’s defense was able to clear the ball to end the game.”
The Crusaders (2-7) are at White Mountains on Thursday.
WINNISQUAM 6, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Winnisquam, four goals in the second quarter helped foil the Spartans.
Injured WM goaltender Jen Fowler had two saves on four shots. She was replaced early in the second by Averey DeFosse, who had her varsity debut. Averey had nine saves on 13 shots, and kept Winnisquam off the board the whole second half until 51 seconds left.
“My girls showed grit and determination and it was a great team effort to work together the second half to keep Winnisquam’s shots down,” Spartan coach Jeannine LeBounty said. “Abbie McCusker continues to flourish at the mid position. Olivia Scalley and Alyssa Mendez kept the game flowing offensively and defensively respectively.”
White Mountains hosts Littleton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.