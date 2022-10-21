Friday H.S. Roundup: Nitsche Helps SJA To Draw; Lakers Power Past Falcons

ST. JOHNSBURY — Maren Nitsche tied the game with 8 minutes to play and the St. J Academy girls soccer team forged a 1-1, double-overtime draw with visiting Essex on Friday.
Sarah Hall put the Hornets (3-6-5) up 1-0.
Emily Kostruba saved seven shots for St. J (5-7-1), which awaits playoff pairings to be released Monday.
HAZEN 3, TWINFIELD 0: In Hardwick, Alexis Christensen showed out on her senior night with a goal and an assist and Ella Renaud (nine saves) earned a shutout as the Wildcats toppled Twinfield.
Christensen received a pass from Maverick Murphy outside the box and floated a shot over Twinfield goalie Isa Astick (10 saves) for the game’s first goal. Natalie Michaud scored the second goal unassisted and Christensen set up Caitlyn Davison for the third tally.
With the win, HU coach Harry Besett says Hazen (5-8-1) has likely locked up the 10 seed in the D-IV playoffs.
MISSISQUOI 7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Swanton, Gabby Houghton converted a 63rd-minute penalty kick but the short-handed Bucks fells to the Division II Thunderbirds.
Felicity Sulham had 10 saves for Blue Mountain, which played without three starters.
Blue Mountain (10-4) finishes its regular season unbeaten against fellow D-IV opponents.
DANVILLE 0, OXBOW 0: In Danville, the Bears and the Olympians battled to a scoreless draw.
Leah Klark had six saves for Danville, which wraps up its regular season at 6-7-1. Makenna Simmons made 10 stops for Oxbow.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 1, PEOPLES 0: In Newport, Noah Fortin came up with the game-winner as the Falcons fended off the visiting Wolves.
North Country finishes its regular season at 8-4-2.
FOOTBALL
COLCHESTER 41, NORTH COUNTRY 16: In Newport, Caleb LeVasseur ran in two touchdowns to help give the Lakers a 27-0 halftime lead and eventually hand the Falcons their biggest defeat of the season.
Before the contest, North Country had lost its first three games by a combined margin of just 22 points.
Colchester capitalized on two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt, all leading to Laker scores.
Still 27-0 after the third, both teams traded touchdowns in the final frame. North Country finally broke the ice at 7:16 on a six-yard keeper by Watson Laffoon. Justin Young broke through on a three-yard score less than four minutes later.
Both touchdowns were followed by successful two-point conversion passes by Watson Laffoon to Tate Parker and Chase Laffoon.
The Falcons and Lakers each now sport 4-4 records and will await D-II playoff seeding.
