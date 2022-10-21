Friday H.S. Roundup: Nitsche Helps SJA To Draw; Lakers Power Past Falcons
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Maren Nitsche. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Maren Nitsche tied the game with 8 minutes to play and the St. J Academy girls soccer team forged a 1-1, double-overtime draw with visiting Essex on Friday.

Sarah Hall put the Hornets (3-6-5) up 1-0.

