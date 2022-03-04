NEWPORT — Cooper Brueck had 19 points and Ian Applegate added 18 as top-seeded North Country bounced U-32, 61-41, in the Division II quarterfinals in front of a sellout home crowd on Friday night.
Booking a return trip to Barre, the Falcons meet No. 5 Mt. St. Joseph in Monday’s semifinal at Barre Aud at 8:15 p.m. MSJ knocked off No. 4 Fair Haven.
The Falcons doubled up U-32, 34-17, by halftime. Leading 36-23 with 5:05 left in the third, North Country outscored the visitors 13-3 the rest of the way for a 49-26 advantage after three quarters.
The Raiders scored the first six points of the final quarter, and had a chance to get closer with a steal, but they missed a layup and Applegate made two free throws at the other end for a 51-33 lead with 5:50 left. The Falcons weren’t threatened thereafter.
The Falcons ousted Fair Haven by three points in last year’s final four. Montpelier then won the finals 65-57. The Solons are in the other semifinal and will play either Spaulding or Hartford on Wednesday.
U-32 (12-9): Comstock 1-0-2, Trombly 2-0-5, Richards 0-1-1, Stowell 6-5-20, Newlek 0-1-1, Fair 3-3-9, Concessi 0-1-1, Haynes 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 10-18-FT 41.
NC (20-1): Cooper Brueck 5-6-19, Heath Garrett 0-1-1, Ian Applegate 5-8-18, Haidin Chilafoux 0-2-2, Cayde Micknak 2-0-4, Austin Giroux 3-1-8, Noah Fortin 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 2-3-7. Totals: 18-FG 21-31-FT 61
U-32 6 11 10 14 — 41
NC 18 16 15 12 — 61
3-Point FG: U 5 Stowell 4, Trombly); N 4 (Brueck 3, Giroux). Team Fouls: U 19, N 20.
DIVISION III
No. 2 HAZEN 52, No. 10 WINDSOR 31: In Hardwick, the Wildcats made a defensive adjustment at halftime and held the visiting Yellowjackets to 10 points with lockdown second-half defense to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
Xavier Hill had a game-high 16 points while Tyler Rivard had a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Lincoln Michaud just missed his own double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
“Xavier had a great game, and the bench was awesome. Aasha Gould and Gabe Michaud gave us great minutes when we had foul trouble,” Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said.
Leading just 25-21 at halftime, “the big thing was defending their pick and roll” in the first half, coach Hill noted. “We went under the screen in the second half, and it made a huge difference. We held them to 10 points.”
Hazen will be in Barre for a Thursday semifinal clash with the Williamstown-Fairfax winner. Game time is slated for 8:15 p.m.
WHS (9-12): Swett 1-2-4, Buchanan 2-0-6, Fortin 4-5-15, Gauld 1-2-4, Clifford 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 9-11-FT 31.
HU (17-4): Aasha Gould 1-1-3, Jadon Baker 1-2-4, Xavier Hill 6-0-16, Carter Hill 3-0-6, Tyler Rivard 4-6-14, Lincoln Michaud 4-1-9. Totals: 19-FG 10-24-FT 52.
WHS 14 7 6 4 — 31
HU 10 15 15 12 — 52
3-Point FG: U 5 (Fortin 2, Buchanan 2, Swett); H 4 (X. Hill) Team Fouls: W 19, H 13.
