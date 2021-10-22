Friday H.S. Roundup: Panthers Win Senior Day Finale, 6-2

LISBON, N.H. — In their regular-season finale on senior day, the Lisbon Panthers ran out to a 4-1 halftime lead, and went on to a 6-2 win over the Groveton Eagles on Friday. It left them with an 8-8 won-lost record going into next week’s Division IV playoffs.
Lisbon’s seniors were front and center before the game, and on the pitch when it started. Dylan Colby put up a hat trick, while classmate Isley Rose also scored along with underclassmen Brian Cavanaugh and Dominic Otero. Senior Andrew Strout had nine saves, to 14 for the Eagles’ Shayne Holmes.
Ben Wheelock and Aiden Whiting scored for Groveton, which ends at 2-14. Along with Colby, Rose and Strout, Panthers seniors Carroll LeClair, Mason Langmaid and Noah Cacio were also honored before the game.
“Probably Woodsville in a tough one on Tuesday,” Lisbon coach and graduate Les Poore said. “Looking like we’ll be 13th” in the playoff seedings.
GIRLS SOCCER
ESSEX 1, ST. J 0: In Essex, Courtney Frank’s goal in the 31st minute stood as the Hornets ended their regular season at 5-8-1.
The Academy ends at 5-9, and brackets will be decided over the weekend ahead of next week’s playoffs. Hayden Wilkins made nine saves for the Hilltoppers, while Mady Jordan and Kelsie Scanlon combined for four for Essex. Both teams missed penalty kicks in the first half.
WOODSVILLE 7, COLEBROOK 0: In Woodsville, the Engineers finished their season in third place in D-IV with a 14-1-1 record, and will host their first-round playoff game Wednesday at 3.
They grabbed a 6-0 halftime lead; all but one were unassisted, two by Leah Krull and by Maddie Roy, Aliza Boutin and Emily Farr. The other one, by Roy, was assisted by Dory Roy. Dory also assisted on the lone second-half goal, by Haddie Krull.
Busy Colebrook goalie Sierra Riff made 33 saves, to one for the Engineers’ Eliza Wagstaff.
OXBOW 1, DANVILLE 0: In Bradford, the host Olympians made Lillian Degoosh’s unassisted goal in the 57th minute stand in ending their season at 8-5-1.
Makenna Simmons made six saves for Oxbow. Leah Klark needed to make just one for the visitors.
“We really carried the play the first half. Second half was more even, but Oxbow capitalized on a broken play with a headball goal. Some games are like that,” Danville coach Spencer Morse remarked.
Danville ends with a 6-8 record, and prepares for next week’s playoffs.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. J AT MMU: The Hilltoppers’ Hale Boyden had a great race, placing second with a PR of 16:32 in the nine-team meet at Mills Riverside Park in Jericho. “This was a great tune-up for the D-I championships next week,” coach Chip Langmaid noted.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman placed seventh with a PR of 17:11. Carson Eames had his first sub-18 minute 5K. Nathan Lenzini’s return to racing netted a 26th, while Ryan Callaghan took 27th and Nathaniel Bernier 30th for the boys.
WMR RACE: In Whitefield, Brayden Landry of the Berlin Mountaineers won the boys race at the dual meet at White Mountains Regional. His time of 18:39.96 topped Justin Wentworth’s 19:28.49 for the Spartans. They were the only two among the 14 boys runners under 20 minutes on the 5K course.
Berlin’s Cora Treiss (24:40.98) was the top girls runner, topping Pittsburg-Canaan’s Hannah Cote (25:44.71) among the six in the field.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J 3, HARWOOD 0: On senior day in St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers ended the regular season with their fourth straight win. Set scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-14.
“This was a solid team effort. Everyone on the floor played to win. We are peaking at the right time,” Hilltoppers coach Laura Gary said.
The team takes a 7-7 record into next week’s playoffs.
