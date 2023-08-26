Friday H.S. Roundup: Patriots Shut Out Eagles, Engineers Sweep Season Openers

BETHLEHEM — The Patriots kicked off their season with a win, shutting out visiting Groveton 4-0 on the strength of a quartet of different goal scorers during a clash of local N.H. Division IV boys soccer clubs.
It didn’t take long for Profile to get off and running, with Caiyu Demaggio striking just two minutes into the game off a feed from Coen Mullins.
It would stay 1-0 in favor of the hosts until 14 minutes into the second half; Karan Brantley doubling the lead via a Zack Witcher set-up then six minutes later Wyatt Layton added insurance with Demaggio picking up the assist.
Tucker Bell assisted Hoosein Dudha in the 77th minute for a comfortable 4-0 lead.
Profile outshot Groveton 43-4, including firing 30 in the second half. Eagles’ keeper Jace Ramsay recorded 29 saves on the day to keep the visitors within shouting distance.
Patriots’ goalie Danny Burnell was credited with one save while claiming the clean sheet.
“Profile players that played well were Riley Plante and Coen Mullins,” Pats coach Doug Kilby said. “Groveton’s keeper was a force, making great saves to keep his team in it.”
Profile meets another area foe on Tuesday at White Mountains while Groveton will host Littleton for the Crusaders’ season opener.
WOODSVILLE 4, MOULTONBOROUGH 0
In Moultonborough, Eli Vasconcelos chalked up a goal and an assist and Ben Taylor assisted on the other three scores as the reigning two-time Division IV finalist Engineers kicked off their revenge season with authority.
Taylor set up Vasconcelos for a 1-0 halftime lead. Landon Kingsbury, Andre Chumbes and Coby Youngman built off that advantage in the second half with deliveries coming from Vasconcelos and Taylor twice.
Ethan Kimball started his season in between the posts with a shutout victory.
Woodsville has Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday for its home opener.
GORHAM 6, COLEBROOK 1
In Gorham, a pair of goals apiece by Jack Saladino and Isaac Langlois and a goal and two assists Brendan Saladino helped the Huskies hand the Mohawks a season-opening loss.
Brendan Saladino opened the scoring off a free kick just six minutes in. Jack Saladino, Michael Cote and Langlois extended the lead to 4-1 by the half with scores after the break coming from Langlois and Jack Saladino.
Colebrook’s Kolten Dowse had a first half tally. Ian Thompson was credited with the assist, the goal coming off an indirect kick.
Dart Cauller stopped 10 shots for CA.
Colebrook stays on the road, heading to Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
INTER-LAKES 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0
In Meredith, the Spartans allowed both conceded goals four minutes apart en route to dropping their season opener.
Inter-Lakes struck first in the 24th minute then doubled the advantage in the 28th.
WMR welcomes Profile on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 5, MOULTONBOROUGH 2
In Moultonborough, Kate Vasconcelos, Reilly Chase and Dory Roy each netted a goal and an assist as the Engineers picked up a season-opening win on the road.
Vasconcelos opened the season’s scoring, capitalizing on a Katie Houston corner. Makayla Walker scored later in the half to make it 2-0 at the break.
Second half scores came from Roy, Lauren Hatch and Chase, with Chase, Vasconcelos and Roy picking up the assists, respectively.
Eliza Wagstaff secured the win in net, recording three saves. Counterpart Kreya Hogue made two stops.
“A lot of contributors on the day,” Engineers coach Sara Lang said. “We gave up two in the last 10 minutes with some bench swaps. Moultonborough played tough to the end.”
Woodsville returns to its home pitch Tuesday against Pittsburg-Canaan.
