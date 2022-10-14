Friday H.S. Roundup: Perez Powers Littleton Past Moultonborough

MOULTONBOROUGH — A Joelvy Perez hat trick powered Littleton to a 3-1 win over Moultonborough in a N.H. Division IV boys soccer game on Friday.
Perez scored in the 25th, 27th and 68th minutes. Grady Hadlock, Landon Lord and Cam Cook provided the assists while Kyle Fuentes recorded six saves.
Jack Shutgeon had Moultonborough’s tally.
Littleton (10-3-1) heads to rival Woodsville on Monday at 4.
BELMONT 5, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Belmont, the Spartans faced a 3-0 halftime deficit and could not battle back.
Jake Silver headed in a Jude Percey corner kick in the 63rd minute to make it 4-1 but Belmont kept the pressure on — tacking on its fifth and final goal seven minutes later.
Trevor Armstrong recorded eight saves as the Spartans were outshot 16-6.
White Mountains (4-10-1) closes out its season on the road at Profile, Monday at 3:30.
ESSEX 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Essex, the Hilltoppers made a case for a late comeback but fell just short against the host Hornets.
Henry Kinney’s first varsity goal and Frankie Santaniello’s tally made it a 2-0 halftime hole for SJA. Gerardo Fernandez scored with 12 minutes remaining to slice the lead in half but Essex held on for the win.
Fernando Gutierrez stopped seven shots.
St. J (5-6) welcomes Burlington Tuesday at 4.
DANVILLE 3, CRAFTSBURY 1: In Craftsbury, Caiden Hill scored in each half to help the Bears beat the Chargers for the second time this season.
Down 1-0 early, Hill equalized and Andrew Joncas put Danville in front with a minute remaining in the first half. Hill picked up his second goal on a 25-yard direct kick two-thirds of the way through the second half.
Denver Lindstrom picked up the win in net, recording double-digit saves.
Danville (4-8) is at Winooski Wednesday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 1, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Moultonborough, Addison Hadlock pushed home the game’s lone goal and the visiting Crusaders escaped with an away victory.
Taytum Adams picked up the clean sheet for Littleton (12-1-1). A date with fellow 12-win Woodsville is slated for Monday at 2.
MONTPELIER 9, LYNDON 0: Molly Renaudette (17) and Summer Guilmette combined for 32 saves in the Viking loss.
LI trailed just 1-0 at the half.
Lyndon (0-10-1) is at Thetford Saturday at 4.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 3, MONTPELIER 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers won on their senior night in four sets, 25-12, 14-25, 25-17, 25-23.
“Tonight was a great win for our seniors,” SJA coach Laura Gary said. “Everyone stepped up and did their best. The game was really good, competitive volleyball. It sure did get loud in the gym tonight.”
St. J (6-6) travels to Burlington Wednesday at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.