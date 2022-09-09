Friday H.S. Roundup: Poulin’s Hat Trick Fuels Falcons; Lyndon Field Hockey Blanks NC
Molly Smith, second from right, reacts after scoring a goal during Lyndon's 3-0 victory over visiting North Country in a field hockey game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

HYDE PARKE — Star Poulin recorded a hat trick as North Country dominated Lamoille 6-0 en route to its first win of the season on Friday.

Mackenzie Parenteau, Sabine Brueck and Bria Bouchard all scored and Charli Kellaway had two assists.

