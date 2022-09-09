Friday H.S. Roundup: Poulin’s Hat Trick Fuels Falcons; Lyndon Field Hockey Blanks NC

HYDE PARKE — Star Poulin recorded a hat trick as North Country dominated Lamoille 6-0 en route to its first win of the season on Friday.
Mackenzie Parenteau, Sabine Brueck and Bria Bouchard all scored and Charli Kellaway had two assists.
Lancer Emily Hutchins (19 saves) had a busy day in net as NC led in shots, 35-4, and corners, 8-0. Maya Auger earned the clean sheet while recording two saves.
North Country (1-1) will host Milton on Monday at 4:30.
U-32 3, LAKE REGION 2: In Montpelier, Maia Pasco scored with eight minutes left to break a 2-2 tie and bury the visiting Rangers.
Isabella Hanover opened the scoring, only to be answered by goals by Pasco and Willa Long less than a minute apart. LR’s Dana Knights capitalized on a penalty kick to end the first half.
Sylvia Brownlow recorded five saves in net for the Rangers and Yvette Petrella had four.
Lake Region (1-1) travels to St. J on Monday at 4:30.
BFA-FAIRFAX 8, HAZEN 2: In Hardwick, Ava ArdoVino pumped in four goals to lead the Bullets’ rout.
Paige Cargill, Taylor Duquette, Emma Spiller and Raegan Decker rounded out the scoring.
Isabelle Gouin and Tessa Luther tallied for the Wildcats off assists from Natalie Michaud and Maverick Murphy.
HU’s Ella Renaud recorded 17 saves, as did Mikaela Tobey for BFA.
Hazen (1-2) has a 4:30 game on Monday at Peoples.
WOODSVILLE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Haverhill, Paige Smith scored two second-half goals to help keep Woodsville undefeated.
Gabby Keysar scored the game’s first goal, just six minutes in. Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley scored off a ball from Kyra Nelson for the Bucks’ lone goal.
Eliza Wagstaff earned the win in net and had eight saves while BMU’s Felicity Sulham recorded 13.
Woodsville (3-0) hosts Lisbon Tuesday at 4 while Blue Mountain travels to Twinfield on Monday for a 4:30 game.
GILFORD 7, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Gilford, five different goal scorers were used to defeat the visiting Spartans.
Allie Kenyon’s hat trick did most of the damage while Addy Harris, Anna Copeland, Millie Caldon and Mya Shepard scored as well.
“Several players had solid games despite the result for WMRHS,” coach Steve Welch said. “Senior Josie DeAngelis and sophomore Emma Simpson combined well in the attack. Freshman Hailey Briere and senior Emerson Bedell played well on defense.”
Tara St Cyr made 12 saves and Maddie Lorenz, who played as emergency keeper for the last 20 minutes, had five saves.
White Mountains (0-3) plays at Littleton on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 3, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Lyndon Center, Molly Smith, Sarah Tanner and Delaney Raymond each scored in the Vikings’ shutout victory.
Lyndon led 2-0 at the break after Smith and Tanner’s tallies. Raymond added hers in the third quarter.
“The team played a great game,” LI coach Jennifer Partridge said. “Our defense played strong, keeping the ball in scoring position.”
Both teams play again on Tuesday, Lyndon (2-0) hosts Stowe at 4 and North Country (1-1) welcomes St. J at 5:15.
BISHOP BRADY 3, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Whitefield, the Spartans were outshot 23-4 in their shutout loss.
Laura Yap, Ava Porior and Madison Noel all scored for Bishop Brady.
Marjorie Young got WMR on the board with just under three minutes remaining. Young took the ball from the defensive 25, beat two defenders at half and scored the unassisted breakaway.
Avery Harris stopped 16 shots for the Spartans. Ava Archanbutt made three saves.
“Abbie McCusker stepped up and controlled the game in the midfield,” coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Madison Savoy played a solid game at the outside mid, recovering to help on defense and pushing the ball ahead of the attack.”
White Mountains (1-1-1) plays Monday at Newfound at 4.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ESSEX 3, ST. J 0: In Essex, the Hilltoppers bowed out in straight sets, 25-6, 25-10, 25-12, for their first loss of the season.
Izzy Nerad led the Hornets with 10 kills, six aces, and three digs. Bianca Williams had seven aces, three digs and three kills while Reese Gregory had 19 assists and three aces.
St. J welcomes Enosburg on Tuesday at 6.
LYNDON 3, RANDOLPH 0: In Randolph, Lyndon won in straight sets, 25-16, 26-15, 25-19, to top the Galloping Ghosts for the second time this season.
Kayley Goodsell (10 aces, three kills), Grace Martin (eight aces, five kills, six digs, three assists) and Clara Hernandez (seven assists, three aces, kill) led the Vikings.
Lyndon (2-1) hosts Essex on Tuesday at 4:30.
