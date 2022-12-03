Friday H.S. Roundup: Profile, Woodsville Cruise In Season Openers

BETHLEHEM — Josh Robie drained five threes on his way to a 31-point outing as Profile rolled to a 68-36 season-opening victory over visiting Gorham in New Hampshire Division IV boys basketball action Friday night.
Alex Leslie added 16 points in the win and Jackson Clough (7) and Karsen Robie combined for 13.
Chase Carder led Gorham with 13 points.
“Great effort by our guys,” Patriots’ coach Mitchell Roy said. “Strong minutes from Jackson Clough and Bode DiMarzio. They knew they were going to have an opportunity and came to compete.”
Profile (1-0) returns to action Tuesday at Lisbon at 6:30.
PS (1-0): Roman 0-1-1, Clough 2-2-7, J. Robie 12-2-31, K. Robie 2-0-6, Plante 1-0-2, Leslie 5-6-16, Wakeham 1-0-2, DiMarzio 1-1-3. Totals: 24-FG 12-17-FT 68.
GHS (0-1): B. Saladino 1-2-5, Langlois 4-0-11, Roberge 3-0-6, J. Saladino 0-1-1, Carder 6-0-13. Totals: 14-FG 3-8-FT 36.
PS — 17 15 24 12
GHS — 12 8 10 6
3-Point FG: P 8 (J. Robie 5, K. Robie 2, Clough ); G 5 (Langlois 3, B. Saladino, Carder). Team Fouls: G 20, P 14.
WOODSVILLE 58, MOULTONBOROUGH 29: In Moultonborough, Cam Davidson (13), Ryan Walker (12) and Landon Kingsbury (12) led a balanced scoring attack as the Engineers cruised to a win in their season opener.
Woodsville (1-0) welcomes Pittsburg-Canaan Friday at 6:30.
WHS (1-0): Ryan Walker 4-3-12, Jack Boudreault 3-0-6, Cowen Kimball 1-0-2, Landon Kinsbury 6-0-12, Cam Davidson 4-2-13, Mike Hogan 3-0-6, Austin Roy1-0-3, Jacob Putnam 1-2-4. Totals: 23-FG 7-15-FT 58.
MA (0-1): Sturgeon 0-2-2, Brosta 3-0-8, Kelly 1-0-3, Ringlestein 1-2-4, Porington 4-0-8, Adams 1-0-2, Tilton 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 4-10-FT 29.
WHS — 11 16 21 10
MA — 7 9 5 8
3-Point FG: W 5 (Davidson 3, Roy, Walker); M 3 (Brosta 2, Kelly). Team Fouls: W 11, M 16.
LITTLETON 68, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 59: Carmichael Lopez turned in a monster 16-point, 21-rebound performance and Kayden Hoskins tallied 22 points and six steals as the Crusaders held on for the victory.
Dre Akines added 10 points and six steals.
PC was led by Griffin Hurlburt’s 16 points. Koal Hurlburt (14) and Landon Haynes combined for 26.
“Sloppy start to the season,” Crusaders coach Trevor Howard said. “Third quarter, we picked up the D and built a lead. Great balance scoring but we need to improve in every aspect, especially end-of-game situations.”
Littleton (1-0) heads home to take on Lin-Wood on Tuesday at 6:30.
LHS (1-0): Cam Cook 1-0-3, Kayden Hoskins 8-3-22, Carmichael Lopez 5-4-16, Landon Lord 2-2-6, Grady Hadlock 3-0-8, Dre Akines 1-8-10, Gavin Lewis 0-1-1, Calef Maccini 0-2-2. Totals: 20-FG 20-27-FT 68.
PC (0-1): Koal Hurlbert 6-2-14, Landon Haynes 4-3-12, Griffin Hurlbert 7-0-16, Caleb Hailey 1-0-2, Caleb Umlah 4-1-9, Doemon Jaimes, 2-1-6. Totals: 24-FG 7-20-FT 59.
LHS — 18 10 20 20
PC — 16 17 8 18
3-Point FG: L 8 (Hoskins 3, Lopez 2, Hadlock 2, Cook); P 4 (G. Hurlburt 2, Haynes, Jaimes). Team Fouls: L 21, P 23. Fouled Out: Umlah.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION IV
GORHAM 44, PROFILE 35: In Bethlehem, Kyah Knight paced the Patriots as they dropped their first game of the season.
Mya Brown (9) and Maddie Koehler combined for 17 in the loss.
Madi Girouard led the Huskies with 19.
Profile (0-1) stays on the road and takes on Lisbon Tuesday at 5.
GHS (1-0): Girouard 6-3-19, Godin 6-3-15, Burton 1-1-3, Gorban 3-2-8. Totals: 16-FG 9-23-FT 44.
PS (0-1): Mya Brown 3-2-9, Morgan Presby 1-2-4, Maddie Koehler 4-0-8, Kyah Knight 3-4-10, Lily Pospesil 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG, 8-14-FT 35.
GHS — 8 12 9 15
PS — 8 3 5 17
3-Point FG: G 3 (Girouard 3); P 1 (Brown).Team Fouls: G 14, P 16.
LITTLETON 47, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 28: Addison Hadlock notched 17 points and Addison Pilgrim added 13 as the Crusaders opened their season with a win on the road.
PC’s Saidy Placey led all scorers with 19.
“A little nerves for the first quarter which was expected for a young team,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Proud of how they responded and played after the first. Addison Hadlock stepped up in the middle two quarters which was great to see. Addie Pilgrim had a strong second half. Both of them rebounded well and shot well. Our transition offense and 3-point shooting was good in the second half.”
Littleton (1-0) hosts Lin-Wood Tuesday at 5.
LHS (1-0): Ella Horsch 2-0-5, Lauryn Corrigan 2-0-6, Addison Pilgrim 6-1-13, Nevaeh Fahey 0-1-1, JuJu Bromley 2-1-5, Addison Hadlock 7-0-17.Totals: 19-FG 3-9-FT 47.
PC (0-1): Jacqueline Giroux 1-0-2, Saidy Placey 8-0-19, Janessa Hodge 1-0-2, Leahana Haynes 1-1-3, Paige Robinson 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 1-4-FT 28.
LHS — 3 13 19 12
PC — 8 6 8 5
3-Point FG: L 6 (Hadlock 3, Corrigan 2, Horsch); P 3 (Placey 3). Team Fouls: L 11, P 6.
