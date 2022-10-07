Friday H.S. Roundup: Rangers Battle To 1-All Draw

ORLEANS — The Lake Region Rangers girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 double overtime draw with Paine Mountain on senior night on Friday.
Naveda Orton struck 10 minutes into the first half but just six minutes later, Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover connected with Sakoya Sweeney, who converted the equalizer.
LR’s Sylvia Brownlow (eight saves) and Paine Mountain’s Olivia Boyd (five saves) kept things scoreless the rest of the way.
“Extremely well-matched game between the two sides,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Both sides created opportunities, but both goalies played standout games in the net. Emma Korrow played a strong game for Paine in the midfield controlling their transition onto the attack. Sakoya Sweeney and Madison Bowman were standouts for LR. This game highlights how tight Division III girls soccer is this year, especially in the Capital League.”
Lake Region (3-5-2) heads to Lyndon for another Capital clash on Monday at 4.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5, WINOOSKI 2: In Wells River, Jordan Alley (two goals), Karli Blood (goal, assist), Kyra Nelson (goal, assist) and Kennedy Perrigo (two assists) powered the Bucks.
The Bucks scored all five of their goals in the first half. Alley struck twice via assists from a pair of Perrigo assists. Blood tallied in the 20th minute off a feed from Nelson then assisted Maya Christy’s goal.
Nelson finished the first half scoring with her 36th-minute strike.
Mapenzi Kyungu scored in the 58th and 70th minutes to give the Spartans hope but Blue Mountain goalie Felicity Sulham (three saves) buckled down the rest of the way.
“We played a great possession game in the first half and came out flat in the second,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “Offensive opportunities were there but we weren’t capitalizing. A few defensive miscues and Winooski playing with a higher level of energy allowed them to capitalize. All in all, it was a game that we were able to control the tempo but were just a bit off in the second half, missing high or wide and just not finding the back of the net.”
Blue Mountain (7-3) is at Oxbow Wednesday at 4.
MISSISQUOI 3, HAZEN 0: In Hardwick, Ava Hubbard converted a penalty kick and assisted on another goal as the visiting T-Birds rolled.
Destinee Pigeon (assist Alaigh Wilson) and Abby Raleigh had the other goals.
Ella Renaud made 16 saves for the Wildcats.
Hazen (2-7-1) takes on Rivendell on Monday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, NEWFOUND 0: In Whitefield, Emma Simpson scored a goal in each half and Josie DeAngelis had a goal and an assist in White Mountains’ shutout of Newfound.
DeAngelis set up Simpson in the ninth minute and defender Emma Merrill assisted Simpson in the 65th. DeAngelis received a pass from Addy Kenison and converted a goal 11 minutes prior for the game’s second score.
Tara St. Cyr earned her first clean sheet of the season while picking up eight saves.
“Macie England, Maddie Lorenez, and Emerson Bedell played well through the game, leading to the win,” coach Steve Welch said.
White Mountains (4-8) play at Inter-Lakes on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
WHITE MOUNTAINS 5, NEWFOUND 1: In Whitefield, Rob Southworth (two goals, assist), Jake Silver (two goals) and Eli Percey (two assists) paced the Spartans.
Silver scored just two minutes in on a curling shot to the upper right corner. Southworth scored in the 34th and 60th thanks to two feeds from Percey. Southworth’s corner kick six minutes later found Silver who made it 4-0.
George Welch had the final tally in the 68th, a header off an aerial delivery from Jude Percey.
“Great all-around team play, we moved the ball well,” coach Andrew Cliche said. “Seniors Eli Percey and Kieran Tobin played strong for senior day. Rob Southworth, Jake Silver strong up front, Deagan Stover great defensive play.”
Up next for White Mountains (4-9) is an away game at Belmont, Friday at 4.
FIELD HOCKEY
GILFORD 7, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Whitefield, the Eagles scored six goals in the second half to cruise past the Spartans.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, White Mountains gave up two goals in the third and four in the fourth as Gilford broke things open.
“Abbie McCusker carried the ball well in the midfield, and Jocelyn Wyman had her best game yet seeing the field well,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “We had some nice runs up the field but couldn’t convert them to shots.”
White Mountains (4-5-3) travels to Mascoma Valley on Tuesday at 4
