Friday H.S. Roundup: Rangers Battle To 1-All Draw
Lake Region's Sakoya Sweeney scored on a feed from Isabella Hanover for the Rangers' lone goal in a 1-all draw with Paine Mountain. (File photo by Michael Beniash)

ORLEANS — The Lake Region Rangers girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 double overtime draw with Paine Mountain on senior night on Friday.

Naveda Orton struck 10 minutes into the first half but just six minutes later, Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover connected with Sakoya Sweeney, who converted the equalizer.

