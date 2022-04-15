Friday H.S. Roundup: Rankin, Fowler Lead Hilltopper Routs

BARRE — Will Fowler belted a grand slam and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle and St. Johnsbury Academy put 10 runs on the board in the first two innings in a 17-4 rout of host Spaulding on Friday.
Fowler had a single, double and a second-inning grand slam, finishing 3-for-3 with seven RBI. Rex Hauser was 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI, and Fritz Hauser also went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Hilltoppers, who belted 17 hits in their season opener.
Fowler was also the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and four runs in five innings with two strikeouts and five walks.
St. J next hosts Hartford on Thursday at 4:30.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, GILFORD 0: In Whitefield, Tyler Hicks scattered two hits with nine strikeouts over six innings, and Brody LaBounty closed it with an inning of perfect relief, as the Spartans snagged a key early-season Division III win.
White Mountains (3-0) hosts Newfound on Wednesday at 3.
WOODSVILLE 2, LITTLETON 1: In Woodsville, the winning run came across in the bottom of the seventh when Jacob Putnam scored from third on an infield hit with the bases loaded, beating the throw to the plate.
Putnam had led off the inning with a pinch-hit single. He scored on a hit by Mike Hogan that could’ve perhaps been called an error, Engineers coach Brent Cox said. “A perfect throw might have gotten Jacob,” he said.
The Engineers scored in the third, and LHS tied it top six when Morgan Kelly’s single knocked in Blake Fillion.
Both teams had six hits. Woodsville’s Jackson Horne fanned nine for the complete-game win, while Littleton’s Grady Millen had six Ks in 6.1 innings.
The Engineers host Lin-Wood on Monday; Littleton visits Groveton on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 7, SPAULDING 0: In Barre, pitcher Delaney Rankin started her senior season with a bang, twirling a one-hitter with one walk and 15 strikeouts, and going 3-for-4 with a double and triple at the plate as the Hilltoppers rolled in their season opener.
Kaia Anderson was 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI, and Lilian Kittredge went 2-for-3 with an RBI. St. J collected eight hits. The Tide had one hit on the afternoon.
The Hilltoppers play their home opener Thursday versus Hartford.
WOODSVILLE 12, LITTLETON 0: In Woodsville, the D-IV champions ended their first week at 3-0 behind the lights-out pitching of starter Mackenzie Kingsbury and reliever Mackenzie Griswold.
A swinging-bunt base hit down the first-base line by Crusaders freshman Kiera Therrien was the first hit off Woodsville this season. It was the only hit of the day for the visitors, while the Engineers collected nine.
Maddie Roy was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Leah Krull had a two-run single in the second inning. Four of the 12 runs were unearned, WHS coach Dana Huntington said.
“The Mackenzies squared,” he said with a laugh of his pitchers. “The Macs are constantly trying to improve. They’re just tough pitchers to face, tough to hit against.”
Kingsbury fanned 14 in six innings, while Griswold struck out the side in the sixth.
Woodsville has three games in three days next week, beginning Monday at Lin-Wood, Tuesday at White Mountains, and Wednesday at home with Gorham. Next for Littleton (1-1), a Wednesday home game with Moultonborough.
BOYS TENNIS
PLYMOUTH 9, PROFILE 0: In Bethlehem, the visiting Bobcats went to a 5-0 record in shutting out Profile. It made the Patriots 2-2 going into their Monday match in Alton with Prospect Mtn.
Singles: 1. Anton Smith def. Kobe Toms 9-8; 2. Wil Fogarty def. Sam White 8-3; 3. Leo Edner def. Adam Bell 8-1; 4. Chance Twomuy def. Quincy Burger 8-5; 5. Charlie Cushing def. Kayden Brantley 8-4; 6. Jack Swanson def. Jed Kenerson 8-2. Doubles: 1. Smith/Fogarty def. Toms/White 8-5; 2. Edner/Twomuy def. Bell/Burger 8-5; 3. Cushing/Swanson def. Brantley/Kenerson 8-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
WHITE MOUNTAINS 8, INTER-LAKES 1: In Meredith on Wednesday, the Spartans moved to 2-2 going into Monday’s match at Moultonborough.
Singles: 1: Julia Petrgeist, I, def Nia Bebb 8-4; 2. Clem Southworth, W, def. Ruby Preisendorfer 8-0; 3. Maddie Lorenz, W, def. Marissa Anastazi 8-0; 4. Jackie Young, W, def.Laura Cove 8-6. 5. Paris Mulvey, W, def. Addie Harpin 8-0. Doubles: 1. Bebb/Southworth def. Petrgeist/Cove 8-5; 2. Lorenz/Young, W, def. Preisendorfer/Anastazi 8-0; 3. Jocelyn Wyman/Mulvey, W, def. Jen Matigan/Harpin 8-4.
