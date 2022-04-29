ST. JOHNSBURY — Delaney Rankin continued her strong start to her senior season, fanning 14 batters in a complete-game one-hitter as the St. J Academy softball team blanked visiting Brattleboro 3-0 on Friday.
Rankin didn’t issue a walk in the gem and went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate, as the Hilltoppers won for the third time in as many days in moving to 5-0 on the season.
Brooke Choiniere and Lilian Kittredge each went 1-for-3 in the win.
“[It was a] great pitchers’ duel into the fifth before we had some timely hits and smart base running,” Hilltoppers coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Leah Madore twirled a four-hitter with 10 Ks and no walks for the Colonels.
St. J visits BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 15, PITTSBURG 0 (5): In Woodsville, the Engineers racked up their sixth win inside the seven-inning distance behind the hurling and hitting of Mackenzie Kingsbury.
The senior allowed no hits, fanned 11, and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, triple and three RBI as WHS moved to 8-0.
“Mack’s second hit, the triple, was a rocket, just drilled past the outfielder to the right-field fence,” coach Dana Huntington said. “We did a good job today of keeping the pressure consistent on them, not relying on one big inning.”
The Engineers saw a good pitcher in Yellow Jackets seventh-grader Alivia James. Thrown to the wolves against the state champions, she acquitted herself well, giving up 13 hits with four strikeouts.
“She’s a good pitcher right now, in two, three more years and beyond that, Alivia will be special,” Huntington said. It was just Pittsburg’s second game of the season.
Sophomore Dory Roy and senior Jessica Riley each went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and senior Anna McIntyre also had two hits.
Woodsville visits Colebrook (2-1) Monday at 4:30.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 28, TWINFIELD 0 (6): In Twinfield, the Bucks sent 22 batters to the plate in a 16-run sixth inning.
Sophomore Felicity Sulham hit safely in all six at-bats, and freshman Kyra Nelson (5-for-6, double) almost did. Nelson was also sharp in the circle, fanning nine on two hits.
The Bucks (3-2) visit Craftsbury on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
BRATTLEBORO 8, ST. J 3: In St. Johnsbury, Zinabu McNeice went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and Alex Bingham belted a home run as the visiting Colonels grabbed a 6-0 lead after four innings and held on.
The Hilltoppers scored their three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but were held in check by a five-hitter, despite drawing seven walks. McNeice tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief BU, which reached the Division I title game last season.
Tim Tremblay (double, two RBI) and Colby Prue (double, two walks) both went 1-for-2 for St. J. Will Fowler, Tyler Holm and Colby Garey-Wright combined to allow five hits and nine walks.
The Hilltoppers (3-2) visit BFA-St. Albans Tuesday at 4:30.
WOODSVILLE 14, PITTSBURG 4 (6): In Woodsville, the Engineers scored in every inning, walking it off on Nick Hickey’s double that plated Jack Boudreault with the 14th run and their fifth straight win.
Everyone felt the wind and cold, coach Brent Cox said. “It was tough to keep everyone loose out there,” he noted after the team went to a 6-1 record.
Jayden Green and Jacob Putnam (two doubles) each went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Boudreault kept the Yellow Jackets at bay on the mound, giving up just two hits while fanning six.
The Engineers visit Colebrook (3-1) Monday at 4.
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. J 5, MT. ABRAHAM/VERGENNES 4: Jude Coe and Ian McNeil each scored twice as the Hilltoppers grabbed the road win to move to 2-2 on the season.
Karson Clark also scored for St. J, which visits Milton on Monday.
