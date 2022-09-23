Friday H.S. Roundup: Raymond’s Winner Sends Vikings To OT Win
NEWPORT — Delaney Raymond came through in the clutch, burying the game-winning goal in overtime to push Lyndon past North Country, 2-1, in field hockey action Friday night.

Sarah Tanner got the Vikings on the board early in the first quarter but Lillie Tetreault soon answered for the Falcons.

