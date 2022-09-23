Friday H.S. Roundup: Raymond’s Winner Sends Vikings To OT Win

NEWPORT — Delaney Raymond came through in the clutch, burying the game-winning goal in overtime to push Lyndon past North Country, 2-1, in field hockey action Friday night.
Sarah Tanner got the Vikings on the board early in the first quarter but Lillie Tetreault soon answered for the Falcons.
One-all it stood at the end of regulation before Raymond, a senior, knocked home the game-winner in extra time to give LI the win.
“Standout players for me today — besides the obvious full team effort and amazing teamwork — would be Louisa Rose,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “Her defense/midfield play was on point the entire game.
“Lyndon is a tough team, and we knew that going in. Such a fun game, watching the team really come together, honestly is better than any score.”
Ava Bouchard had 21 saves in the loss.
Lyndon (5-1) welcomes U-32 on Monday at 4. North Country (1-4) travels to Milton Tuesday at 6.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 2, SUNAPEE 1: In Haverhill, Eli Vasconcelos and Coby Youngman each scored as the Engineers’ earned a big win on their home field.
Vasconcelos received a pass from Conner Houston to help Woodsville strike first. The Engineers carried that lead into halftime before surrendering an equalizer penalty kick to tie the game.
Woodsville then earned a PK of its own, Coby Youngman being the one called upon to deliver the shot. Youngman then converted what proved to be the game-winner.
“Cam Davidson in goal was brilliant today,” WHS coach Matt Taylor said. “He came up big when he had to.”
Woodsville (6-1) is at Lisbon Friday for a 4 o’clock game.
GIRLS SOCCER
BFA-ST. ALBANS 1, ST. J 0: In St. Albans, an early second-half goal by Tessa Sweeney proved to be the difference as the Hilltoppers fell on the road.
Rae Alexander assisted Sweeney’s score.
St. J’s Emily Kostruba (six saves) and Ayla Shea (seven saves) kept it close for their respective squads.
The Hilltoppers (2-3) host Colchester on Wednesday at 4:30.
SPAULDING 9, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, the visiting Tide rolled past the Vikings.
Molly Renaudette had 24 saves in the loss.
Lyndon (0-4-1) squares off with Paine Mountain on Thursday at 4.
MONTPELIER 4, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Madison Bowman struck a laser into the top corner of the net, but the Solons rolled past the Rangers.
Ellen Wambui delivered a ball to Bowman who then placed it upper-90 from distance in the 67th minute to tie the game at one.
Montpelier then scored three goals in an eight-minute span to take control for good.
Anja Rand, Grace Nostrant (two) and Sienna Mills had goals for the Solons, which led 1-0 at the half. Mills (two) and Nostrant picked up the assists.
Sylvia Brownlow recorded eight saves for LR and Bella Wawrzyniak had five in the victory.
Next up for Lake Region (2-3-1) is a make-up home game versus Peoples on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5, ENOSBURG 2: In Enosburg, Jordan Alley had two goals and an assist, Maya Christy added two goals and Felicity Sulham registered 17 saves as the Bucks stayed hot to remain undefeated during in-state play.
Alley opened the scoring in the ninth minute but was answered by an Emma St. Pierre goal midway through the first. Karli Blood extended it to a 2-1 lead after converting a penalty kick to close the half.
Maya Christy (Alley assist) and Alley (assist by Susanna Nelson) scored minutes apart out of the break. Dasia Gabree tallied for the Hornets but a final goal by Christy off a feed from Lily Roy in the 76th sealed it for Blue Mountain.
“Felicity played quite well today and was very aggressive in goal, taking away opportunities before they were realized,” Bucks’ coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “We were able to maintain the same intensity throughout the game and all players contributed. Today was an important win for us.”
Blue Mountain (6-2) plays Twinfield/Cabot at home Wednesday at 4:30.
MISSISQUOI 6, DANVILLE 0: In Swanton, Ava Hubbard scored five goals and assisted another in helping Missisquoi end Danville’s three-game win streak.
Phoebe Crocker had nine saves for the Bears.
“Not the type of result we were looking for, but we are learning some things and took some positives away from this game,” coach Spencer Morse said.
Danville (4-3) hosts Craftsbury on Wednesday at 4:30.
