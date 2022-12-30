FARMINGTON — Profile junior guard Josh Robie cracked the 1,000-point career scoring barrier in the finals of the Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash, though the Belmont Raiders claimed the tournament trophy, 56-46 on Friday night.
Robie, needing 17 points to reach the milestone, finished with 17 points on the evening.
The deft shooter who can also score at the rim is the first Profile boys player to reach the benchmark since 2002.
“Great player, great kid,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “Sets the tone for how serious we want our program to take the game.”
Robie, who had a 52-point game earlier in the tournament and two games with 28 and 26, broke the tournament scoring record Thursday night, a mark previously held by Farmington’s Tim Lee.
Anakin Underhill paced Belmont with 19 points while Keegan Martinez added 18 in the victory.
Profile’s Alex Leslie finished with 13 points and Karsen Robie added 12.
Robie and Leslie, along with Ben Dougherty of Kennett, Jake Avery of Lin-Wood and Sam Reposa and Underhill of Belmont were named to the All-Tourney team Underhill was named the MVP.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 55, ST. JOHNSBURY 50: In Hinesburg, Harry Geng poured in 25 points, including 14 in the fourth, but the Hilltoppers dropped a hard-fought Division I battle to the unbeaten Redhawks.
Geng buried a triple to tie the game 44-all with 2:14 to play, but CVU’s Sam Sweeney answered with a 3 on the next possession and the Redhawks pulled away late.
Rex Hauser had 13 points for SJA, which built an early 15-9 and led 24-23 at halftime in the nip-and-tuck affair.
Tucker Tharpe posted 19 points for the Redhawks, who had success pounding the ball down low.
“We got off to a strong start,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “Tough stretch for us offensively in the second quarter. We fought hard and will work on finding more flow offensively. CVU is a great team.”
The Hilltoppers host Colchester on Monday.
SJA (2-2): Rex Hauser 6-0-13, Harry Geng 9-4-25, Aidan Brody 3-0-7, Camden Ely 0-3-3, Connor Lyons 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 7-11-FT 50.
CVU (5-0): Morehouse 1-0-2, Sweeney 2-2-8, Cheer 0-1-1, Eaton 0-2-2, Provost 1-4-6, Tharpe 5-9-19, Willoughby 1-0-2, Vaughan 5-4-15. Totals: 15-FG 22-31-FT 55.
SJA 15 9 9 17 — 50
CVU 9 14 13 19 — 55
3-Point FG: S 5 (Hauser, Geng 3, Brody); C 3 (Sweeney 2, Vaughan). Team Fouls: S 21, C 14. Fouled Out: S, Ely.
NORTH COUNTRY 42, MT. MANSFIELD 41: In Newport, Cooper Brueck netted 18 points and the Falcons held on for a win over the Division I Cougars.
MMU had a chance to win it on the final possession, but a stepback 3 at the buzzer fell short.
“Tonight we really locked in defensively,” NC coach Jeremiah Melhuish said. “MMU has some really great length and some legit bigs who can cause problems. Our guys really stepped up to match that. Any time you hold a team in the low 40s you are giving yourself a chance. We accomplished that goal and earned the result we all wanted.
“On the other side, we knew how tenacious their D was. We knew they would be physical and in our hip pocket all night. It took some time, but we were able to adjust and saw some shots fall. All in all, this was a great team win against a very good Division I team.”
The Falcons are at Missisquoi on Friday.
MMU (1-3): Leamon 2-2-6, Pinaud 3-0-9, Hamilton 3-1-8, Johnson 1-0-2, Lerner 2-1-5, Bradeen 1-0-3, Syverson 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 6-12-FT 41.
NCU (4-1): Cooper Brueck 8-0-18, Brayden Pepin 2-1-7, Jordan Driver 2-0-4, Haidin Chilafoux 2-2-6, Hayden Boivin 1-1-3, Noah Fortin 1-0-3, Wyatt Descheneau 0-1-1. Totals: 16-FG 5-8-FT 42.
MMU 12 11 8 10 — 41
NCU 10 14 12 6 — 42
3-Point FG: M 5 (Pinaud 3, Hamilton, Bradeen); N 4 (Brueck 2, Pepin, Fortin). Team Fouls: M 9, N 12.
HAZEN 59, PEOPLES 26: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard poured in 27 points, 20 rebounds and five steals in the Wildcats’ 59-26 thumping of Peoples on Hardwick Academy tribute night.
Xavier Hill added eight points, four assists and two steals for 6-0 Hazen, which limited the visitors to nine field goals.
The Wildcats host Williamstown on Friday.
PA (1-2): Kalp 0-1-1, Vet 2-0-6, Follensbee 4-4-13, Beck 1-0-2, Fougere 2-0-4. Totals: 9-FG 5-11-FT 26.
HU (6-0): Brendan Moodie 2-0-6, Jadon Baker 2-0-4, Xavier Hill 3-1-8, Tyler Rivard 8-11-27, Ryan Morrison 3-0-6, Lincoln Michaud 2-0-4, Sully Laflan 1-2-4. Totals: 21-FG 14-28-FT 59.
PA 7 8 3 8 — 26
HU 12 13 13 21 — 59
3-Point FG: P 3 (Vet 2, Follensbee); H 3 (Moodie 2, Hill 1). Team Fouls: P 21, H 17.
FAIRFAX 54, DANVILLE 46: In Fairfax, Sylas Meunier had a team-high 12 points as the Bullets fought off the visiting Bears.
Andrew Joncas continued his high-scoring ways with 28, including a 10-of-10 effort at the foul line for Danville, which was without two starters — Christian Young (sickness) and Anthoni Guinard (injured).
“I am proud of the effort from my boys tonight,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said. “They are banged up and missing two of our biggest pieces, but never quit. We’re going to have a great year.”
The Bears visit Blue Mountain on Jan. 10.
DHS (2-2): Evan Melen 1-0-3, Andrew Joncas 7-10-28, Caiden Hill 0-2-2, Copper Calkins 1-1-3, Kohl Guinard 2-2-6, Anthony Raymond 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 15-25-FT 46.
BFA (1-3): Wimette 4-2-11, Fontaine 2-0-4, Fletcher 3-4-11, R. Sheehan 1-5-7, T. Sheehan 1-0-2, Albee 1-0-2, Sy. Meunier 3-7-13, Sh. Meunier 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 18-27-FT 54.
DHS 8 10 7 21 — 46
BFA 15 10 11 18 — 54
3-Point FG: D 5 (Melen, Joncas 4); B 2 (Wimette, Fletcher). Team Fouls: D 24, B 21. Fouled Out: D, Hill, Calkins; B, Albee.
