NEWPORT — The Lyndon girls made an early-season statement on Friday night.
Sophomore guard Brooke’lyn Robinson took over in the second half, scoring 15 of her game-high 18 points, and the Vikings rallied to knock off defending champion North Country on its home court, 41-34, in a Divison II battle Friday night.
“I thought our girls played a great defensive game,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “We executed down the stretch when we needed to and Brooke took control of our offense as did Olivia. Very happy with our start.”
Olivia Lewis finished with nine points while Kadienne Whitcomb added eight for the Vikings, who went to 2-0 on the young season. NC dropped to 2-1.
Josi Fortin and Sabine Brueck each had seven points to lead the Falcons. Standout guard Cora Nadeau was limited to just two points in the grind-it-out battle.
“Kadienne played tremendous defense on Cora, who is a great player,” Berry said. “North Country is well-coached and plays very hard.”
Down 27-26 after three, the Vikings outscored the Falcons 15-7 in the final frame.
“This was a good challenge for us as a team,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “We will be better for this experience. We look forward to meeting them again in less than two weeks.”
Lyndon hosts Enosburg on Thursday. The Falcons travel to play Essex in the first game of the Mount Mansfield holiday tournament on Tuesday.
LI (2-0): Kadienne Whitcomb 2-3-8, Hannah Demers 1-0-2, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 1-0-2, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-6-18, Olivia Lewis 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 10-14-FT 41.
NC (2-1): Josi Fortin 3-0-7, Sabine Brueck 2-2-7, Cecelia Marquis 3-0-6, Emma Fortin 2-0-5, Rileigh Fortin 0-1-1, Cora Nadeau 1-0-2, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 14-FG 3-12-FT 34.
LI 9 5 12 15 — 41
NC 10 7 10 7 — 34
3-Point FG: L 3 (Whitcomb, Robinson 2); N 3 (J. Fortin, Brueck, E. Fortin). Team Fouls: L 15, N 18. Fouled Out: L, Renaudette.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 42, WOODSVILLE 30: In Wells River, the host Bucks stayed undefeated on the young season with a win over their neighboring New Hampshire rivals.
Jordan Alley had nine points and nine rebounds for Blue Mountain, which used a 17-8 . Kolby Nelson also had nine points for the Bucks, while Woodsville’s Mackenzie Kingsbury (11) led all scorers.
“The girls worked hard and we gutted out a win,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “They never come easy against Woodsville and I expect another battle next week.”
The Bucks look to keep it going in a Wednesday 6 p.m. game at Craftsbury. Next for the Engineers (2-2), a Tuesday 5 p.m. home game with Littleton.
WHS (2-2): Eliza Wagstaff 0-2-2, Emily Farr 3-3-9, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Mackenzie Kingsbury 4-0-11, Leah Krull 3-0-6. Totals: 11-FG 5-11-FT 30.
BM (3-0): Kyra Nelson 3-0-6, Emma Dennis 0-2-2, Jordan Alley 3-3-9, Karli Blood 0-1-1, Emma Gray 2-1-5, Keegan Tillotson 3-2-8, Maggie Emerson 1-0-2, Kolby Nelson 1-7-9. Totals: 13-FG 16-25-FT 42.
WHS 7 8 7 8 — 30
BM 8 17 10 9 — 42
3-Point FG: W 3 (Kingsbury). Team Fouls: W 21, B 12. Fouled Out: W, Farr; B, Alley.
LITTLETON 43, LISBON 23: In Littleton, Lauren McKee hit four 3s and finished with a game-high 18 points to power the Crusaders.
Trailing 15-14 at halftime, Littleton outscored the Panthers 29-8 in the second half. McKee had 12 points after the break.
“We played a solid second half with good intensity on both ends,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “We shot the ball much better as well. Lauren was our offensive spark again that helped us pull away in the fourth.”
Lisbon is at Franklin on Monday. Littleton heads to Woodsville on Tuesday.
LR (1-2): Kaitlyn Clark 3-0-6, Sara Brown 1-0-3, Kiley Hill 2-0-4, Tori Jellison 1-1-3, Kendal Clark 1-5-7. Totals: 8-FG 6-10-FT 23.
LHS (3-2): Addison Hadlock 3-1-7, Kaylee Manzella 2-0-4, Lauren McKee 7-0-18, Anna Rochefort 1-0-2, Maddy Carbonneau 2-0-4, Ella Horsch 4-0-8. Totals: 19-FG 1-6-FT 43.
LR 8 7 5 3 — 23
LHS 5 9 15 14 — 43
3-Point FG: LR 1 (Brown); L 4 (McKee 4). Team Fouls: LR 10, L 10.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 43, MASCOMA 22: In Whitefield, Ainsley Savage scored 16 points as the Spartans won their third game to start the season. Morgan Doolan added 11 in the win.
The Spartans host Colebrook on Monday.
MHS (1-2): M. Towne 0-2-2, H. Miller 0-1-1, B. Withingham 1-0-2, E. Seiler 5-0-11, A. Sullivan 1-0-2, C. Larocque 1-0-2, C. Crate 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 3-10-FT 22.
WM (3-0): Cierra Challinor 1-0-2, Emma Simpson 0-1-1, Olivia Shallow 1-0-2, Hannah Smith 1-0-2, Jaylin Bennett 1-2-5, Morgan Doolan 4-3-11, Carissa Challinor 2-0-4, Ainsley Savage 7-2-16. Totals: 17-FG 1-FT 43.
MHS 2 8 2 10 — 22
WMR 10 10 10 13 — 43
3-Point FG: M 1 (Seiler), W 1 (Bennett). Team Fouls: M 13, W 13.
BOYS HOOPS
LYNDON 57, OXBOW 35: In Bradford, Aiden Bogie hit three triples, went 5-of-5 at the foul line and finished with a career-high 24 points as Lyndon grabbed its first win of the season.
The Vikings jumped to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and 40-11 at the break.
“I thought we had great energy for much of the first half,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “Our defense helped fuel our offense. We have to be better at taking care of the ball. Aiden played with energy on both sides of the floor. Gavin Williams was tenacious on the defensive end. Zach Hale was active inside and kept possessions alive.”
The Lyndon JV won 49-41.
The Vikings are at U-32 on Wednesday night at 7.
LI (1-1): Gavin Williams 2-0-6, Ethan Lussier 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 2-2-7, Evan Sanborn 3-0-6, Aiden Bogie 8-5-24, Zach Hale 4-1-9, Chevy Bandy 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 8-17-FT 57.
OX (0-4): Ilsley 4-0-11, Corti 1-2-5, Emerson 0-2-2, Lund 1—2, Beauregard 1-2-5, Nickles 4-1-11. Totals: 11-FG 7-19-FT 35.
LI 17 23 7 10 — 57
OU 6 5 17 7 — 35
3-Point FG: L 7 (Williams 2, Wheeler 1, Bogie 3, Bandy); O 6 (Ilsley 3, Beauregard, Nickles 2). Team Fouls: L 20, O 19. Fouled Out: O, Emerson.
HAZEN 61, WILLIAMSTOWN 58: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard had 12 points and 19 rebounds while Carter Hill had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and starred on defense, as the Wildcats won the sixth annual Dave Morse Classic.
Hill, a senior, limited Williamstown standout Thomas Perrott to one point and blocked Perrott’s game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Jadon Baker (17) and Lincoln Michaud combined for 30 points in the win.
Hazen is at Stowe on Tuesday.
WHS (2-1): Peloguin 1-0-3, Perrott 0-1-1, Murphy 3-2-9, DeForge 1-0-3, Donoghue 2-0-5, Rouleau 5-0-10, Clark 8-2-25, Huggins 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 5-9-FT 58.
HU (2-0): Aashsa Gould 1-0-2, Jadon Baker 6-3-17, Xavier Hill 1-3-6, Carter Hill 4-3-11, Tyler Rivard 4-4-12, Lincoln Michaud 5-3-13. Totals: 21-FG 16-29-FT 61.
WHS 19 14 12 13 — 58
HU 18 20 16 7 — 61
3-Point FG: R 11 (Clark 7, Donoghue, DeForge, Murphy, Peloguin); H 3 (Baker 2, Hill). Team Fouls: W 20, H 14. Fouled Out: W, Rouleau.
NORTH COUNTRY 49, HARWOOD 34: At Harwood, Austin Giroux scored 20 points, Cayde Micknak added 16 and the Falcons went to 3-0 behind a defense that allowed no more than six points to any one Harwood player.
Next is a Monday 6:30 home game with BFA-St. Albans.
NC (3-0): Cooper Brueck 1-1-3, Heath Garrett 1-0-2, Ian Applegate 3-0-6, Cayde Micknak 4-8-16, Austin Giroux 7-3-20, Noah Fortin 1-0-2.
HU (1-2): Cooper Olney 2-0-6, Nathan Kudroute 1-2-4, Chris James 2-1-6, Tobey Bellows 1-0-3, Lewis Clapp 2-0-4, Davey Parker 1-0-2, Isaiah Washington 1-0-2, Josh McHugh 1-0-2.
NC 19 8 9 13 — 49
HU 7 15 4 8 — 34
3-Point FG: N 1 (Giroux); H 4 (Olney 2, James, Bellows.. Team Fouls: N 15, H 16
BLUE MOUNTAIN 49, THETFORD 37: In Thetford, the Bucks earned their first win over Thetford in coach Chris Cook’s six years at the helm.
Thetford was up 10-9 after the first quarter, “but one or two halftime adjustments helped us,” Cook said. “We got a lot of turnovers in the third quarter after making adjustments to our zone defense.”
Evan Dennis led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds, Ricky Fennimore added 12 points and Kason Blood tallied seven points and five boards.
BM (2-0): Kason Blood 2-2-7, Evan Dennis 5-4-15, Hayden Carle 1-0-2, John Dennis 3-2-9, Ethan Gilding 2-0-4, Ricky Fennimore 4-4-12. Totals: 17-FG 12-22-FT 49
TA (1-1): Clay 2-0-4, Marshia 1-0-3, Gilman 2-0-5, Parkman 3-3-9, Vance 1-0-2, McGovern 1-0-3, Fahey 4-3-11. Totals: 14-FG 6-19-FT 37.
BM 9 11 17 11 — 49
TA 10 6 5 16 — 37
3-Point FG: T 3 (McGovern, Marshia, Gilman; B 3 (E. Dennis, J. Dennis, Blood). Team Fouls: T 16, B 18. Fouled Out: T, Parkman, Gilman.
LITTLETON 73, LISBON 27: In Littleton, Jeff Santos delivered a career-high 23 points and added seven rebounds as the Crusaders cruised in their home opener.
Carmichael Osorio added 13 for LHS, which had nine players score points.
“Everyone got plenty of playing time, which was nice,” Crusader coach Trevor Howard said. “Jeff had a career night. Carmichael had his best game as well. Dre Akins had 7 assists, 5 steals and Braden Lewis played well off the bench. Lisbon kids really worked hard.”
Dylan Colby (16) and Andrew Strout (11) tallied all of the Panthers’ points.
Lisbon is at Franklin on Monday. Littleton visits defending champion Woodsville on Tuesday.
LR (0-2): Dylan Colby 6-3-16, Andrew Strout 4-2-11. Totals: 10-FG 5-6-FT 27.
LHS (2-0): Dra Akins 3-2-8, Mike Hampson 1-2-5, Jeff Santos 8-7-23, Carmichael Osorio 6-0-13, Camden Cook 1-2-5, Grady Hadlock 3-0-7, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3, Braden Lewis 3-0-7, Landon Lord 0-2-2. Totals: 26-FG 15-20-FT 73.
LR 3 7 11 6 — 27
LHS 22 15 21 15— 73
3-Point FG: LR 2 (Colby, Strout); L 6 (Hampson, Osorio, Cook, Hadlock, G. Lewis, B. Lewis). Team Fouls: LR 18, L 9.
COLEBROOK 54, FRANKLIN 18: In Franklin, the Mohawks moved to a 2-1 record led by Kolton Dowse’s 15 points.
Though one-sided, Colebrook coach Buddy Trask saw areas Colebrook needs to improve. “Offensively we were awful – we were seven of 28 from inside the arc.”
Defensively the team got better as the game went along, including a third-quarter shutout. “Ashton Herres did a good job on the boards in the first half,” he said.
The Mohawks visit White Mountains on Monday at 6:30
FRANKLIN (1-2): E. McCoy 2-2-7, Bolen 1-2-4, Belantic 3-0-6, E. McCoy 0-1-1. Totals: 6-5-18.
COLEBROOK (2-0): Sam Villa 1-0-3, Kolton Dowse 5-4-15, Keenan Hurlbert 2-2-6, Jackson Weir 2-0-6, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Issac Thibodeau 1-2-4, Ashton Harres 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 5-0-10, Maddox Godzyk 3-0-6. Totals: 21-FG 8-12-FT 43.
FHS 6 10 0 2 — 18
CA 13 12 16 13 — 54
3-Point FG: F 1 (E. McCoy); C 4 (Weir 2, Ko. Dowse, Villa). Team Fouls: F 7, C 14
