ST. JOHNSBURY — Molly Smith scored off a corner late in the fourth quarter and the Lyndon girls edged rival St. Johnsbury 1-0 in their field hockey season opener under the lights on Friday night at Fairbanks Field.
The goal came with 13 minutes left, on an assist from Chelsea Ott, in a back-and-forth clash on the artificial turf.
Willa Kantrowicz made five saves and Megan Hubbard snuffed out eight shots for the Vikings.
LI carried a slim 6-5 advantage on corners. Both teams had a few solid scoring chances but had trouble converting.
“We fought hard, and worked to control the play but failed to capitalize in the circle,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “Great play all-around from our team and I’m encouraged by what I saw today, we never gave up and played to the very end.”
The Hilltoppers visit Harwood and the Vikings host U-32, both on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
BURR AND BURTON 2, ST. J 1: In Manchester, Maura Garziso scored on a feed from Megan Carson with 53 seconds left in the game as the Bulldogs nipped the Hilltoppers in a Division season opener.
Sophia Shippee squared the game 1-all after scoring with 13:50 left in the second half.
Carson gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in 15 minutes to go in the opening half.
Jayden Bunnell had seven saves in the loss while Abigail Kopeck needed just one.
St. J visits Green Mountain on Tuesday.
PROFILE 2, GROVETON 0: In Groveton, Evie Burger and Makenna Price each scored on assists from Ella McPhaul and the Patriots went to 3-0 on the season.
Morgan Presby had three saves in the win.
Profile (3-0) is Lisbon on Wednesday. Groveton (1-2) visits Woodsville on Tuesday.
BELMONT 8, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Belmont, Darcy Stone scored three times and the host Raiders ran to the win.
Tara St. Cyr and made 17 saves for the Spartans. Senior Emerson Bedell, sophomore Reece Robinson and Emma Simpson played well in the match,” WMR coach Stephen Welch said.
The Spartans (0-2) play Newfound at home on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 1, GROVETON 0: In Groveton, Pearson Freligh scored on a Coen Mullins assist 1:47 into the second half and the Patriots survived a matinee to push their record to 3-0.
“Very impressed with the way Groveton played today,” Profile coach Doug Kilby said.
It was the second straight one-goal loss for the Eagles. The game started at 10 a.m.
Groveton (0-3) heads to Woodsville on Tuesday. The Patriots (3-0) visit Lisbon on Wednesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, RANDOLPH 0: In Lyndon Center, Clara Hernadez led the team as a setter with three aces, three kills and 12 assists as the Vikings earned a straight-set win (25-16, 25-10, 25-14) in their season opener.
Kayley Goodsell (seven kills and four digs), Rita Martin (six aces and three digs), Grace Martin (six kills and two digs) and Kiara Carter (13 aces) helped pace LI.
The Vikings host St. Johnsbury on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.