ST. JOHNSBURY — Molly Smith scored off a corner late in the fourth quarter and the Lyndon girls edged rival St. Johnsbury 1-0 in their field hockey season opener under the lights on Friday night at Fairbanks Field.

The goal came with 13 minutes left, on an assist from Chelsea Ott, in a back-and-forth clash on the artificial turf.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.