ST. JOHNSBURY — On senior day in St. Johnsbury, the visiting Montpelier Solons got a goal and five assists from midfielder Will Bruzzese in driving their hard-fought 9-6 boys lacrosse win over the Hilltoppers.
Sina Fallahi had three goals for the Solons (5-1).
Karson Clark had two to pace St. J while Chase Porter, Ian McNeil, Gardner Auchincloss and Caleb Morgan tallied in the nip-and-tuck battle. The Hilltoppers made it a 5-all game near the end of the third period.
St. J goalie Dominik Gray had 14 saves for SJA, to two for Montpelier’s Winslow Monde.
The Hilltoppers recognized seniors Gardner Auchincloss, Ethan Howell, Tommy Zschau, Geoffrey Hauver and Jaden Hayes. St. J visits Colchester on Tuesday to begin its final week of regular-season play.
GIRLS LAX
SJA 12, SPAULDING 5: In Barre, eight St. Johnsbury Academy players scored to lift the Hilltoppers to their third straight win.
Maren Nitsche led the way with a hat trick, while Mairen Tierney added two goals and three assists. Also scoring were Grace Clark (twice), Ella Ceppetelli (two assists), Polly Currier, Ellie Rice and Sophia Shippee.
“Nice win – excellent defense, dominant on the draw, better on ground balls,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said. “Spaulding brought a lot of desire to the game.”
St. J visits BFA-St. Albans (7-2) Tuesday at 4:30 in its next game.
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 7, WOODSVILLE 2: In Littleton, a six-run fourth inning was the difference as the Crusaders won for the fifth time in six games.
Grady Millen went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI while Blake Fillion was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Josh Finkle relieved Millen on the mound, and went three innings, allowing two hits and a run for the win.
A six-run fourth inning was the difference. Otherwise, “A good game between two evenly-matched teams,” LHS Crusaders coach AJ Bray said. “The difference was that one big inning. A good game for both of us to get ready for the playoffs.” The six runs came on a bunt by Landon Bromley, a double by Millen and three straight singles by Austin Marquis, Finkle and Fillion.
Mike Hogan and Mike Maccini had doubles for the Engineers (5-8). According to the NHIAA schedule, the Engineers finish their regular season with a Monday 3 p.m. home doubleheader with Groveton. Next for LHS (9-4), a Monday home game with Lin-Wood (11-1).
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 19, LITTLETON 0 (5): On senior day in Woodsville, the trio of Mackenzie Kingsbury, Morgan Wagstaff and Mackenzie Griswold combined on a two-hitter in what was Wagstaff’s first appearance of the season in the circle and the Engineers used a nine-run third inning to pull away.
“Just a solid all-around game for the Engineers,” coach Dana Huntington said as the team went to an 11-1 record.
Emily Prest, Leah Krull, Kingsbury and Keatyn Horne each had two hits for Woodsville, which also drew 10 walks on the day, and made no errors.
The Engineers close out their regular season with a Monday 3 p.m. doubleheader in Groveton. Next for the Crusaders, a Monday 4 p.m. game at Lin-Wood.
On senior day the Engineers honored Keatyn Horne, Graci Kaiser, Maachah Krull, Emily Prest and Morgan Wagstaff.
GIRLS TENNIS
MIDDLEBURY 7, NORTH COUNTRY 0: Despite the bagel served up by the undefeated Tigers in Middlebury, “the girls played really well against a very experienced and talented Middlebury team,” North Country coach Liz Bosco said.
The Falcons take a 2-5 record into their Tuesday 3:30 match at U-32.
Singles: 1. Scarlet Carrara def. Haley Goff 6-1, 6-0; 2. Julia Bartlett def. Marta Potter 6-0, 6-1; 3. Abby Bailey def. Lexi Booth 6-2, 6-0; 4. Elizabeth Bright def. Thea Potter 6-0, 6-1; 5. Paige Hescock def. Grace Elwell 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Emma Franklin/Lois Alberts def. Maeve Wright/Anna Maurice 6-0, 6-0. 2. NC forfeits.
BOYS TENNIS
MIDDLEBURY 4, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, the visiting Tigers just had enough to squeak by the Falcons and move to a 7-2 season record.
“One, two and three singles all went to third-set tiebreakers,” Falcons coach Paul Bosco said. “Middlebury won two of them, and that put NC out. We won both doubles again, [and] I’m happy that five of eight NC boys went home with a win.”
It left the Falcons at 3-4 going into their home finale Tuesday at 4 with U-32.
Singles: 1. Clyde Malhotra, M def Ian Applegate 6-4, 4-6, 12-10; 2. Kellan Bartlett M def. Max Roberts 6-7, 7-6, 10-8. 3. Jeff Blais N def. Aiden Chance 5-7, 7-6, 10-7; 4. Oliver Podusnick, M def Will Brandich 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Cooper Brueck/Corbin Brueck, N def. Brian Newton/Henry Weston 6-1, 6-1; 2. Chris Johnson/Henry Gratton, N def. Sasha Meyers/Elliott Dlavin 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.