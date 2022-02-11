Friday H.S. Roundup: Solons Slip Past Cats In Capital Division Battle

MONTPELIER — Jonah Cattaneo scored 21 points as Division II’s top-ranked Montpelier Solons battled past one of D-III’s best teams in the Hazen Wildcats, 65-55, on Friday night.
Tyler Rivard had 16 points and 18 rebounds while Carter Hill added 18 for Hazen, which stayed within two possessions for much of the game until the final 90 seconds.
“Really proud of our effort, we really battled,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “We showed great toughness and intensity.”
The Cats host Thetford on Monday.
HU (12-3): Aasha Gould 0-2-2, Jadon Baker 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 2-0-5, Carter Hill 8-2-18, Tyler Rivard 8-0-16, Gabe Michaud 1-1-3, Riker Willett 1-0-2, Lincoln Michaud 1-4-6. Totals: 22-FG 7-19-FT 55.
MHS (13-1): Riby-Williams 3-1-7, C. Bruzzese 2-1-7, Foster 0-1-1, Cody 2-0-5. W. Bruzzese 1-0-3, Nikiema 8-3-21, Cattaneo 5-9-21. Totals: 21-FG 16-23-FT 65.
HU 17 12 12 14 — 55
MHS 20 16 10 19 — 65
3-Point FG: H 2 (Baker, X. Hill); M 7 (C. Bruzzese 2, Cody, W. Bruzzese, Nikiema 2, Cattaneo). Team Fouls: H 15.
DANVILLE 57, CRAFTSBURY 34: In Danville, Dillon Brigham had 17 points and 14 rebounds on senior night, while classmate Logan Goodwin had one point and 10 rebounds and fellow senior Niccolo Siani got in the book with a bucket as the Bears rolled past the Chargers.
Christian Young added 13 points in the win. Brigham also got his 500th career rebound.
Brigham, Goodwin and Siani were honored before the game.
“They are all good kids who put the team ahead of any of the individual stuff,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said.
The Bears are at Twinfield on Wednesday.
CA (2-9): Lamarre 2-0-5, Gravel 1-1-3, Haefs 3-0-6, Guebara 2-3-7, Washer 5-0-13. Totals: 13-FG 4-6-FT 34.
DHS (11-4): Louie Palmieri 4-1-9, Anthoni Guinard 2-0-5, Andrew Joncas 3-0-8, Christian Young 5-3-13, Niccolo Siani 1-0-2, Logan Goodwin 0-1-1, Arius Andrews 1-0-2, Dillon Brigham 4-8-17. Totals: 20-FG 13-21-FT 57.
CA 5 11 10 8 — 34
DHS 5 19 22 11 — 57
3-Point FG: C 4 (Lamarre, Washer 3); D 4 (Guinard, Joncas 2, Brigham). Team Fouls: C 17, D 9.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 51, NORTHFIELD 30: In Wells River, Evan Dennis dropped 19 points and the Bucks pulled away in the second half to win for the ninth time in the last 10 games.
Ethan Gilding (eight) and Ricky Fennimore combined for 15 points for Blue Mountain, which hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final frame.
“We wore them down in the fourth,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “That was the game plan. We were able to get to the hoop late in the game and hit our foul shots.”
Blue Mountain has a tough test next, facing Division III Winooski on Wednesday.
NHS (10-5): Smit 5-0-10, King 1-0-2, H. Lilly 1-0-2, Crawford-Stempal 3-3-10, P. Lilly 3-0-6. Totals: 13-FG 3-6-FT 30.
BM (12-3): Tanner Winchester 0-1-1, Kason Blood 0-2-2, Evan Dennis 6-7-19, John Dennis 2-2-7, Ethan Gilding 3-0-8, Ricky Fennimore 3-3-9, Jacob Dube 0-5-5. Totals: 14-FG 20-26-FT 51.
NHS 6 7 8 9 — 30
BM 9 7 13 22 — 51
3-Point FG: N 1 (Crawford-Stempal); B 3 (J. Dennis, Gilding 2). Team Fouls: N 15, B 8.
GROVETON 41, GORHAM 32: In Groveton, Chris Corliss (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Ben Wheelock (13 points, 10 rebounds) each collected a double-double as the Eagles won their fifth straight.
Luke Shannon added 11 for Groveton, which hosts Littleton on Monday.
GOR (8-8): Lemieux 1-0-3, J. Saladino 1-0-3, Langlois 2-1-5, Carder 2-0-5, York 5-2-12, B. Saladino 2-0-5. Totals: 13-FG 3-6-FT 32.
GRO (10-6): Kaden Cloutier 1-1-3, Aiden Whiting 1-0-3, Ben Wheelock 6-0-13, Luke Shannon 5-0-11, Chris Corliss 5-1-11. Totals: 18-FG 2-11-FT 41.
GOR 6 9 11 6 — 32
GRO 11 7 13 10 — 41
3-Point FG: Go 3 (Lemiuex, Carder, B. Saladino); Gr 3 (Whiting, Wheelock, Shannon). Team Fouls: Go 10, Gr 8.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 56, PROSPECT MOUNTAIN 25: In Whitefield, Avery Woodburn had 12 points as the Spartans overwhelmed the visitors after taking a 30-2 first-quarter lead.
The Spartans take a 13-4 record into today’s regular-season finale at home at 1:30 with Newport.
PM (0-15): E. Copsalis 1-0-2, Leavitt 3-0-9, Deane 1-0-3, Cox 0-2-2, Ardrombout 1-0-2, Bassett 3-0-7.
WM (13-4): Justin Valdez 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 2-3-7, Eli Beaulieu 1-0-2, Brody LaBounty 4-0-10, Avery Woodburn 5-2-12, Aiden Whipple 1-2-5, Logan Ames 3-0-7, Noah Covell 1-0-3, Avery Hazelton 4-0-8. Totals: 25-FG 7-8-FT 56.
PM 2 2 12 9 — 25
WM 30 8 11 7 — 56
3-Point FG: P 4 (Leavitt 3, Bassett); W 5 (Hicks 3, Whipple, Ames, Covell). Team Fouls: P 6, W 12. Fouled Out: W, Beaulieu.
WHS 58, LAKE REGION 44: In Orleans, the visiting Blue Devils outscored the Rangers 21-6 in the third quarter to improve to a 10-5 record.
David Piers hits four 3s and finished with 18 points while Carter Montgomery added 11 for Lake Region.
The Rangers (1-13) host Peoples on Monday at 7.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 44, LITTLETON 39: In Colebrook, forward Ariana Lord had 19 points and nine rebounds as the Mohawks withstood the Crusaders’ rally and snapped Littleton’s nine-game win streak.
The Mohawks led 39-26 before a 10-0 Crusaders rally made it 39-36 with 2:10 left. Littleton had the chance to get closer but a Lord putback and quick steal by Emma McKeage made it 43-36 with 31.6 seconds left, and CA hung on.
“We dug ourselves a hole right from the beginning. Battled back after being down 9-0 and again made it 39-36 after being down 13,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Too many turnovers against a good club and playing from behind the whole night was something we couldn’t overcome.”
Junior Shyanna Fuller had eight points and eight rebounds, and classmate Sierra Riff, eight steals and five assists. The Mohawks wrap up their regular season Tuesday at 5 at Woodsville.
LHS (12-4): Addison Hadlock 2-3-7, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 1-1-3, Lauren McKee 7-3-21, Jamielee Lamarre 2-1-5, Ella Horsch 0-1-1. Totals: 14-FG 7-12-FT 39.
CA (12-5): Haley Rossitto 0-2-2, Sierra Riff 0-1-1, Shyanna Fuller 4-0-8, Emma McKeage 3-1-8, Sara Fernald 3-0-6, Ariana Lord 7-2-19. Totals: 17-FG 6-15-FT 44.
LHS 9 7 10 13 — 39
CA 10 12 14 8 — 44
3-Point FG: L 4 McKee); C 4 (Lord 3, McKeage). Team Fouls: L 12, C 12.
GROVETON 53, GORHAM 29: In Groveton, Marissa Kenison keyed a balanced scoring effort with 19 points as the Eagles won their fifth straight.
“Except for a lapse in the third quarter, our defense was pretty consistent tonight,” Groveton coach Tim Haskins said. “Eight girls scored and we scored double digits in each quarter.
It leads to senior night and a crucial Monday 5 p.m. home game with Littleton. Seniors of both Eagles teams will be honored after the girls game, and prior to the boys tipoff.
GHS (8-8): Grondin 1-0-2, Gofin 5-0-10, Girouard 3-0-8, Burton 1-1-3, Wilson 1-0-2, Gallant 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 1-7-FT 29.
GROVETON (12-4): Mackenzie Pape 2-2-6, Julie Glover 4-0-8, Madison Ash 2-3-7, Marissa Kenison 7-4-19, Emilt Schafermeyer 2-0-5, Aspen Clermont 2-0-4, Paige Lambert 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 9-12-FT 53.
GOR 7 2 12 8 — 29
GHS 12 11 16 14 — 53
3-Point: FG: Gro 2 (Kenison, Schafermeyer) Gor 2 (Girouard 2). Team Fouls: Gor 11, Gro 8.
DANVILLE 53, STOWE 19: In Stowe, Laci Potter had 18 points and Zoe Crocker added 12 as the Bears cruised to their 11 straight win.
“Communication was really good tonight, the girls were patient on offense and looked for the best opportunity to score,” coach Nick DeCaro remarked.
The Bears (13-5) visit Richford on Tuesday.
DHS (13-4): Lilli Klark 1-0-2, Laci Potter 7-1-18, Allie Beliveau 2-0-5, Colleen Flinn 4-0-8, Laci Sandvil 1-0-2, Taylor Carson 3-0-6, Zoe Crocker 5-2-12. Totals: 23-FG 3-8-FT 53.
SHS (1-14): Milligan 2-0-4, Lehmann 1-0-3, Gionni 1-0-2, Reeves 4-1-10. Totals: 8-FG 1-11-FT 19.
DHS 13 13 15 12 — 53
SHS 5 8 2 4 — 19
3-Point FG: D 4 (Potter 3, Beliveau); S 2 (Lehmann, Reeves). Team Fouls: D 12, S 11. Fouled Out: S Reeves.
PROSPECT MOUNTAIN 45, WHITE MOUNTAINS 32: In Alton, Prospect held the Spartans to four points in the second and third quarters in winning its ninth straight game.
It sent the Spartans to their third straight loss as they prepare for Saturday’s regular-season finale Saturday at Newport.
WMR (8-9): Ciera Challinor 6-0-12, Emma Simpson 1-1-4, Olivia Shallow 1-0-2, Jaylin Bennett 1-0-3, Carissa Challinor 0-1-1, Ainsley Savage 3-1-7, Ava Simpson 0-3-3.
PM (15-2): Capsalis 4-0-10, Misraszek 2-2-6, Smith 3-0-8, Thoroughgood 4-2-10, West 1-1-3, Vervazzaro 3-2-8.
WMR 10 3 1 18 — 32
PM 9 10 10 15 — 45
3-Point FG: W 2 (E. Simpson, Bennett); P 4 (Capsalis 2, Smith 2). Team Fouls: W 10, P 15.
ALPINE SKIING
VIKINGS WINNERS: Lyndon Institute had the top racers in Friday’s giant slalom at Jay Peak.
Freshman Alvaro Bertran-Bravo won both runs in taking first place in the boys race, winning both by just about two seconds over the runner-up, LI coach John Kresser said.
Teammate Kealey Willett was 20th.
There were 80 skiers in both races.
Vikings’ Emma Stepniak was the girls winner. Her twin sister, Iga, was fourth. Teammate Clara Bertran – Alvaro’s sister – won the first run, while Emma Stepniak won the second and the overall race, coach Kresser noted.
Times and team finishes hadn’t been computed at press time, but “conditions were good, there was plenty of snow and it was warm!” Kresser said. “I almost forgot where I was.
“It was nice of Mt. Mansfield to step up and host this race,” he added. “It gave the kids a chance to get a GS in, and thanks to [MMU coach] Julie Sloan.”
Next on the schedule is a Thursday race at Smuggler’s Notch.
