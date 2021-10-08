ST. JOHNSBURY — Goals by Taylor Farnsworth, the second breaking a 1-1 tie at 13:37 of the third period, gave St. Johnsbury a 2-1 Division II field hockey win over Spaulding on Friday night on the artificial turf of Fairbanks Field.
The close contest saw Maddie Hurlbert make three saves, to four for the Tide’s Abigail Geno. Farnsworth scored at 1:27 of the first period. The score held until Spaulding’s Isabella Bevins tied it midway through the third period. That led to Farnsworth’s game-winner, which was assisted by Jenna Jones.
The Hilltoppers went to a 6-3 record going into Saturday’s 11:15 a.m. game with U-32.
“Both teams played hard, aggressive hockey, but we were able to outlast them,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “It was a full team effort, and all gave their best effort.”
NORTH COUNTRY 6, MONTPELIER 2: In Newport, Clarissa Demers had two goals and two assists while Leah Lewis also scored twice and Bryn Jenness scored.
“The one additional goal was a ‘team goal’ off a corner, no one knew who scored so they wanted it as a ‘team effort’ goal,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said.
Goalie Ava Bouchard had seven saves, while Julie Tanguay and Bailee Guyette played standout defense. “We stopped many breakaways and carried up the entire field to help the offense,” Bouchard said. “Fun to watch the team come together!”
Next for the Falcons is a Monday makeup game at home with Lyndon.
GIRLS SOCCER
DANVILLE 4, ENOSBURG 1: In Danville, the home team won for the fifth time in six games, bring them to 5-5 going into their next game Wednesday at home with Twinfield.
Ava Marshia scored twice, the second goal on a PK with two minutes left in the game. Rylie Cadieux and Elizah Abetti also scored, and goalie Leah Klark and the defense did their part at the other end.
“Leah Klark had a strong day in goal for us,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “Her defense in front of her did a good job at making sure that Enosburg didn’t have very good chances for the most part but Leah came up big on a couple of chances, including stopping a penalty kick while Enosburg was leading 1-0. That really gave us a chance to climb back in. We have been working hard to get our game moving in the right direction and it is great to see that work pay off.”
Klark had 15 saves, to 12 for the Yellowjackets’ Zope McGee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.