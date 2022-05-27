Friday H.S. Roundup: St. J Pair Gil, Berenguer Reach State Tennis Final

BURLINGTON — Tournament favorites Agustin Gil and Javier Berenguer of St. Johnsbury Academy are headed to the state final.
The Hilltopper duo toppled a tandem from Brattleboro in the quarterfinals, then later dispatched a Stowe pair in the semifinals on Friday at the 2022 Vermont state high school tennis championships.
Gil and Berenuer will meet K. Nguyen and N. Morton of Burlington in Saturday’s championship match (11 a.m.). The Seahorse duo toppled St. J’s Forster Goodrich and Brandon Liddick 6-0, 6-0 in the final four to prevent an all-Hilltopper finale.
In singles, St. J’s Bernardo Barrios fell in the round of 16, while Frederik Heineking reached the quarterfinals before exiting in a 6-2, 6-1 loss.
Singles
Round of 16
August Rhinehart, Burlington def. Bernardo Barrios, SJ 7-5, 6-2, 10-8
Frederik Heineking, SJ def. Will Downey, Burlington 6-2, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Nick O’Donnell, Burr & Burton def. Frederik Heineking, SJ 6-2, 6-1
——
Doubles Matches
Quarterfinal
Forster Goodrich/Brandon Liddick, SJ def Riley Fitzeragald/Brady Towle 7-6(4), 6-0
Agustin Gil/Javier Berenguer, SJ def. Max Naylor/Will Taggard, Brattleboro 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals
K. Nguyen/N. Morton, Burlington def. Forster Goodrich/Brandon Liddick, SJ 6-0, 6-0
Agustin Gil/Javier Berenguer, SJ def. JP Marhefka/M. Biedermann, Stowe 6-0, 6-2
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 17, LIN-WOOD 0 (5): On senior day in Littleton, the Class of 2022’s Grady Millen made it a memorable finale, belting two home runs in the second inning and getting the win on the bump.
The Crusaders’ other senior, Jeff Santo, made his varsity debut on the mound for Littleton’s fifth win in its last six games.
Millen tossed four innings, allowing three hits and fanning six.
“Those two will be sorely missed when it’s all said and done,” LHS coach AJ Bray said of his seniors. “We finish at 11-5 and await the playoff bracket.”
Brackets will be determined this weekend.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 12, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 2: On the road, the Engineers concluded their first-ever undefeated regular season (18-0).
They manufactured five runs in the first inning on two sac flies and an RBI groundout; a four-run sixth inning was powered by a three-run HR by Mackenzie Kingsbury, and put the game out of sight for the Yellow Jackets.
Kingsbury was her usual dominant self in the circle with a complete-game two-hitter with 18 strikeouts.
“She’s so tough to hit against, and even to bunt against,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said. “We’ve tried hitting off her in practice, and see why other teams can’t square up on her.”
The Engineers reached PC pitcher Alivia James (seven Ks, four BB) for 13 hits. In addition to Kingsbury (2-for-2, four RBI), leadoff hitter Abby Crocker (2-for-4), Dory Roy (3-for-4, three runs), and Anna Roy (2-for-4, two runs) hit well.
The Engineers will get a first-round bye in the D-IV playoffs that begin next week, Huntington said. “We could end up playing the 8-9 winner” for their first game, he added. Also undefeated in D-IV is second-place Newmarket (16-0).
