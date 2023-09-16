Friday H.S. Roundup: Tanner Leads Lyndon Past Milton; WMR Golf Grabs Home Win

MILTON — A Sarah Tanner hat trick paved the way as Lyndon powered past Milton 4-3 in Vermont high school field hockey action on Friday.
Fresh off an overtime victory over rival St. Johnsbury, the Vikings secured another down-to-the-wire win just two days later.
Milton jumped out to an early lead after Olivia Hayden scored at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter. Two tallies by Tanner — the first at 4:30 and the second less than two minutes before the end of the quarter — had Lyndon up a goal entering the second.
Keghan Abell scored her first of two goals to tie it up, before striking again in the third. Abell also assisted Hayden’s goal while Alyssa Picht set up both of Abell’s scores.
Molly Smith tallied for the Vikings midway through the second quarter and Tanner secured her hat trick and the victory with her third strike.
Lyndon improves to 2-3 and will host Stowe on Thursday. Milton drops to 1-3.
BURR AND BURTON 3, ST. JOHNSBURY 1
In St. Johnsbury, Piper Morgan scored twice and Mai-Liis Edwards had two helpers as the Bulldogs bested the Hilltoppers.
After a scoreless first quarter, Morgan scored unassisted in the second and off an Edwards assist in the third. Edwards then set up Samantha Cocheo midway through the third for a 3-0 Burr and Burton lead.
Meredith Roy snuck in St. Johnsbury’s lone goal with just four seconds remaining off a pass from Molly Kimber.
SJA’s Samara Rutledge made nine saves while Burr and Burton goalie Marley Clark needed to make just one.
SJA led in corners 4-2.
“Although we lost, I was really pleased with our play versus a tough D-II Burr and Burton team today,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “We moved the ball well and got some decent looks at the goal. Samara Rutledge played well in goal today and had some strong clears.”
The Hilltoppers welcome another strong Division II opponent Hartford on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
MOULTONBOROUGH 1, PROFILE 0
In Moultonborough, the Patriots were held scoreless for the second-straight game.
After starting the season 4-0, Profile has dropped a pair —the other a 2-0 result to unbeaten Gorham.
Moultonborough struck 10 minutes before halftime on a header.
“Our ball distribution wasn’t there,” Patriots coach Doug Kilby said. “We had our moments but seemed to be a step behind most of the game.”
Profile (4-2) looks to rebound with a home match against winless Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
COLEBROOK 6, LISBON 0
In Lisbon, the Mohawks handled the Panthers for the second time this season.
“Defensively we played a great game,” Lisbon coach Todd Fisher said. “Our center fullback Alex Wilcox played an awesome game. Offensively we had multiple shots on goal and moved the ball well.”
Lisbon (0-6) has Moultonborough at home on Monday. Colebrook (4-2) welcomes White Mountains on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 7, MOULTONBOROUGH 0
In Moultonborough, Mya Brown and Makenna Price each scored twice as the Patriots ran their record to 6-0.
Evie Burger added a goal and two assists for Profile, which held a 5-0 halftime advantage. Ella McPhaul and Katy McPhaul also tallied and Jaslene Fogarty and Natalie Brantley picked up assists.
Profile (6-0) hosts Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
LISBON 3, COLEBROOK 2
In Lisbon, Arya Kimball, Ellie Wilcox and Haley Cavanaugh each supplied a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ victory over the Mohawks.
The Mohawks had won the teams’ first meeting just eight days prior by a same 3-2 score.
Lisbon led in shots 31-15.
“We had numerous chances to score but we luckily came out on the right side of the score tonight — the girls battled hard,” Panthers coach Brent Covell said. “Molly Metcalf had her best game in goal. She is getting better everyday. The defense led by Meredith Barnes and Sophie Lafond played great on Colebrook’s two big strikers. The outside backs had a great day, Bailey Clark and Emily Choate. Great minutes from our seventh grader Maddie Tattersall as well.”
Lisbon (2-4) awaits a home matchup with Moultonborough on Monday, a team they beat 5-2 in the season opener. Colebrook (1-5) hosts White Mountains on Tuesday.
GOLF
WMR 71, GILFORD 66, HOPKINTON 59, INTER-LAKES 44
At Mount Washington Resort Golf Club, Noah Covell and Robert Breault each scored 20 points to lead the Spartans to victory on their home course.
Rylan Folan earned medalist honors for runner-up Gilford with 22. Hopkinton’s Bronson Ammann also scored 20 points, tying with Covell and Breault for the day’s second-best result.
Carson Miller tallied 16 and Deagan Stover had 15 for White Mountains in the victory.
WMR (9-4) is off until Sept. 25. The Spartans will take on Gilford, Newport and Concord Christian at Canterbury Woods Country Club.
