BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Elijah Flocke and Cam Davidson shared game-high honors with 15 points apiece as the defending champion and unbeaten Woodsville Engineers rolled to a 57-27 win at Profile on Friday night.
Eight players scored for the balanced Engineers, who behind a physical and aggressive defense, lit out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and extended it to 34-13 at the break.
Alex Leslie had 14 points for up-and-coming Profile, which had its three-game win streak snapped.
Woodsville hosts Lin-Wood and Profile hosts Franklin, both on Tuesday.
WHS (6-0): Connor Houston 1-0-3, Jack Boudreault 1-0-2, Cam Tenney-Burt 5-0-10, Connor Newcomb 1-0-2, Michael Maccini 1-0-2, Landon Kingsbury 3-2-8, Cam Davidson 7-1-15, Elijah Flocke 6-3-15. Totals: 25-FG 6-11-FT 57.
PS (4-2): Josh Robie 1-3-6, Riley Plante 2-0-4, Alex Leslie 6-1-14, Cayden Wakeham 1-0-3. Totals: 10-FG 4-5-FT 27
WHS 17 17 7 16 — 57
PS 5 8 9 5— 27
3-Point FG: W 1 (Houston); P 3 (Robie, Leslie, Wakeham). Team Fouls: W 8, P 11.
GROVETON 66, LISBON 30: In Groveton, Luke Shannon netted a team-high 19 points to pace the Eagles.
Dylan Colby had 22 of the 30 points for the Panthers.
Groveton hosts White Mountains on Monday. Lisbon hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday.
LR (0-5): Dylan Colby 6-5-22, Andrew Strout 2-1-6, Dariyon Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 6-10-FT 10.
GHS (4-1): Kaden Cloutier 3-0-6, Aiden Whiting 3-0-6, Ben Wheelock 5-0-12, Blake Champagne 1-0-2, Luke Shannon 8-0-19, Brock Meunier 2-0-6, Chris Corliss 5-0-10, Jacob Jule 0-1-1. Totals: 29-FG 1-8-FT 66.
LR 2 11 7 10 — 30
GHS 18 16 22 10 — 66
3-Point FG: L 6 (Colby 5, Strout); G 7 (Shannon 3, Wheelock 2, Meunier 2). Team Fouls: L 5, G 8.
COLEBROOK 75, MOULTONBOROUGH 23: In Colebrook, Kaiden Dowse finished with 17 points as Colebrook went to 4-1 on the season.
Kolton Dowse added 12 in the win.
“We came out and did what we were supposed to do in the beginning,” CA coach Buddy Trask said.
The Mohawks host Gorham on Tuesday.
MA (0-4): Decosta 4-0-9, Ringelstein 1-1-3, Stungeau 2-0-4, Banigamin 3-1-7. Totals: 10-FG 2-6-FT 23.
CA (4-1): Sam Villa 2-0-5, Kolton Dowse 5-2-12, Keenan Hurlbert 7-1-15, Jackson Weir 3-0-8, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Izik Thibodeau 5-0-10, Kaiden Dowse 7-3-17, Dartanayn Cauller 1-0-2, Maddox Godzyk 2-0-4. Totals: 33-FG 6-12-FT 75.
MA 4 4 9 6 — 23
CA 27 18 22 8 — 75
3-Point FG: M 1 (Decosta); C 3 (Weir 2, Villa). Team Fouls: M 15, C 11.
LYNDON 53, LAMOILLE 33: In Lyndon Center, junior Austin Wheeler had 22 points and senior Evan Sanborn 20 for the Vikings’ second win.
Trailing 12-5 after the first quarter, Lyndon blew the Lancers out of the gym with a 33-10 second half. Ten of Wheeler’s points came in the third quarter, while Sanborn added 10 points of his own in the fourth quarter.
“After a slow start, I was pleased with how we responded defensively,” Vikings coach Patrick Rainville said. “The energy we had on the defensive end fueled our offense.”
LI hosts Spaulding on Wednesday at 6:30.
LAMOILLE (3-4): Liam Dearborn 1-0-3, Jackson Stanton 4-0-8, Tyler Clark 1-0-3, Malcolm Ernst 1-0-3, Eliott Tilton 2-0-6, Logan Chapin 5-0-10. Totals: 14-FG 0-4-FT 33.
LI (2-4): Gavin Williams 0-1-1, Austin Wheeler 8-5-22, Evan Sanborn 8-3-20, Aiden Bogie 3-0-6, Chevy Bandy 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 9-19-FT 53.
LU 12 11 6 4 — 33
LI 5 15 16 17 — 53
3-Point FG: LU 5 (Elliott 2, Cooper, Malcolm, Liam); LI 2 (Wheeler, Sanborn). Team Fouls: LU 18, LI 7.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 61, WEST RUTLAND 23: In West Rutland, 10 players got on the floor led by junior Evan Dennis, the lone double-figure scorer with 16 points.
“Good rebound from a tough loss our previous game [49-42 to Rivendell],” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “A lotta guys scored their first points of the season, which was good to see.”
The Bucks host Danville Tuesday at 7.
BM (4-2): Tanner Winchester 4-0-8, Kris Fennimore 3-0-7, Kason Blood 2-1-6, Evan Dennis 7-2-16, Hayden Carle 1-0-2, Cedric Schafer 1-0-3, John Dennis 2-0-4, Cam Roy 1-2-4, Ricky Fennimore 4-0-8, Cooper Ingerson 1-1-3. Totals: 26-FG 6-15-FT 61.
WR (0-6): Jarroska 1-0-3, Noel 2-1-5, Owens 3-1-9, Flood 1-0-2. Totals: 7-FG 2-4-FT 23.
BM 20 14 14 13 —61
WR 8 8 4 3 —23
3-Point FG: B 3 (K. Fennimore, Blood, Schafer); W 3 (Owens 2, Jarroska). Team Fouls: B 5 WR 12.
GIRLS HOOPS
DANVILLE 56, CRAFTSBURY 29: In Danville, the host Bears has little trouble winning their third game as senior Colleen Flinn led the team with 14 points. Ten players got into the game.
“Good team win, we got contributions up and down the lineup, and were balanced offensively,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We played complementary basketball tonight and supported one another.”
The Bears don’t play until Friday, when they host Winooski.
CA (0-5): Savannah Boyce 3-1-8, Maggie Royer 5-0-10, Ella Gillespie 4-2-11. Totals: 12-FG 3-12-FT 29.
DHS (3-5): Lilli Klark 1-2-4, Laci Potter 4-0-8, Allie Beliveau 2-2-6, Colleen Flinn 6-2-14, Laci Sandvil 1-0-2, Rylie Cadieux 4-0-9, Kai-Li Huang 0-2-2, Ava Marshia 0-1-1, Taylor Caizson 0-2-2, Sadie Young 0-1-1, Zoe Crocker 2-0-4. Totals: 20-FG 15-22-FT 56.
CA 7 10 6 6 — 29
DHS 20 15 11 10 — 56
3-Point FG: C 2 Boyce Gillespie); D 1 (Cadieux). Team Fouls: C 13, D 15. Fouled Out: C, Royer.
LITTLETON 55, GORHAM 33: In Gorham, Crusaders senior Lauren McKee tied a career-high with 27 points, all but two coming in the final three quarters.
“Best game we have played all season as a team. Lauren had a solid game offensively, and scoring from seven players is movement in the right direction,” LHS coach Dale Prior remarked.
The Crusaders are off until Friday’s home game with Colebrook (4-2).
LHS (4-3): Addison Hadlock 1-0-2, Lauryn Corrigan 4-0-8, Kaylee Manzella 3-0-6, Lauren McKee 10-4-27, Jamielee Lamarre 1-0-2, Maddy Carbonneau 1-1-3, Ella Horsch 3-0-7. Totals: 23-FG 5-9-FT 55.
GHS (4-3): Zoe Grondin 6-2-14, Darah Godin 3-1-7, Haley Desilets 1-0-2, Madi Girouard 4-0-8, Amber Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 15 FG 3-11-FT 33.
LHS 8 9 16 22 — 55
GHS 9 4 12 8 — 33
3-Point FG: L 4 (McKee 3, Horsch). Team Fouls: L 11, G 12. Fouled Out: G, Burton.
COLEBROOK 48, MOULTONBOROUGH 21: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto had 16 points, six steals and five assists as the Mohawks played a balanced game.
Sierra Riff just missed a triple-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine steals, and Ariana Lord had 10 points. Shyanna Fuller was clutch defensively with 12 rebounds.
The Mohawks look for their fifth Tuesday at home at 5 with Gorham (4-3).
MA (0-5): Gleeson 1-1-3, Sherkanowski 0-1-1, Gracey Boucher 7-0-15, Glazier 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 2-8-FT 21
CA (4-2): Haley Rossitto 7-2-16, Sierra Riff 5-1-11, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 3-0-6, Lexi Santamaria 0-1-1, Ariana Lord 4-1-10. Totals: 21-FG 5-12-FT 48
MA 4 5 5 7 — 21
CA 14 8 12 14 — 48
3-Point FG: M 1 Boucher); C 1 (Lord). Team Fouls: M 16, C 13.
ALPINE SKIING
BELL, PATS ROLL IN LOON GS: The defending-champion Profile girls team outscored three other teams in a giant slalom at Loon Mountain in Lincoln. State champ Sophie Bell turned in the fastest time among the 24 finishers with a two-run time of 1:09.01, just nicking Derryfield runner-up Hailey Ramundo (1:09.96).
Right there in third place was the Patriots’ Makenna Price (1:10.19). Peyton Rutherford (1:18.26) had the fastest time for the Woodsville Engineers. Next for Profile is a Jan. 14 race at Bretton Woods.
Littleton won the boys race, with the Crusaders’ Thomas Fortner (1:09.56) coming in second to Derryfield’s Logan Goldberg (1:07.06) among the 20 who finished.
Next for the teams is a Jan. 14 race at Bretton Woods.
Girls: Profile 385, Derryfield 364, Moultonborough 329, Woodsville 325. Boys: Littleton 350, Derryfield 322, Berlin 300, Moultonborough 290.5.
NORDIC SKIING
KTA CLASSIC MEET: At Kingdom Trails, Aliza Wright of St. Johnsbury won the 5K classic girls race in 19:39. She was one of six Hilltoppers among the 11 in the field, beating our BFA-Fairfax runner-up Janaya Parsons by 17 seconds.
Fairfax had four of the top five finishers among the 14 boys racers, with winner Brendan Lange (15:10) winning by 37 seconds over St. J runner-up Sisu Lange and 12 other skiers.
The teams have another classic race Tuesday at Craftsbury.
