Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Littleton Rallies Past Profile In OT Thriller
Littleton's starting five scored all the team's points in a 86-81 overtime victory at Profile on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BETHLEHEM — All five Littleton starters had at least 14 points and the Crusaders rallied past Profile in overtime 86-81 on Friday night in one of this winter’s best games.

Grady Hadlock finished with 21 points, Kayden Hoskins 20, Landon Lord 16, Dre Akines 15 and Carmichael Lopez 14 for LHS, which pushed its record to 12-0 in front of a packed house in a game featuring two of the top clubs in Division IV.

