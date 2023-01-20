Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Littleton Rallies Past Profile In OT Thriller

BETHLEHEM — All five Littleton starters had at least 14 points and the Crusaders rallied past Profile in overtime 86-81 on Friday night in one of this winter’s best games.
Grady Hadlock finished with 21 points, Kayden Hoskins 20, Landon Lord 16, Dre Akines 15 and Carmichael Lopez 14 for LHS, which pushed its record to 12-0 in front of a packed house in a game featuring two of the top clubs in Division IV.
The Crusaders were behind much of the night, including trailing 39-35 at halftime and 55-53 after three in the back-and-forth affair that had 20 combined makes from beyond the arc.
Hadlock, who hit a pair of clutch 3s in the fourth, also tied the game at 70-all late in regulation on a foul shot. On the ensuing play, with Profile attempting to win the game, Alex Leslie was called for a charge and fouled out on a drive to the hoop with 14 seconds left.
It was the end of a great night for the forward, who finished with 25 points and was nearly unstoppable on his hard drives to the rim. On Littleton’s final possession, Lord was whistled for a traveling violation with 0.8 seconds to play and the game went into overtime.
Without Leslie, the Patriot offense sputtered early and Littleton took advantage. But Profile, behind seven points from Josh Robie in OT, stayed within striking distance.
Up 84-81 with 10.2 seconds to play, Littleton missed a pair of free throws, but Lopez came up with a game-winning offensive rebound. He got the ball to Hadlock, who put the game on ice with a pair of free throws.
“Great high school game,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Proud of my boys, they never quit and kept fighting. Starting 5 all played very well and made some big plays.”
Josh Robie finished with 27 points while brother Karsen scored 15 on five first-half 3s. The two combined to hit 10 3-pointers for the Patriots, whose lone two losses this season have come to contenders Woodsville and Littleton.
“Tremendous effort by our guys all night, but when it came down to the end Littleton did a much better job executing than we did,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “Awesome environment. We need to learn and improve from this.”
Littleton and Concord Christian are the lone unbeatens in Division IV. The Crusaders have a week off before hosting Groveton (8-1) on Friday. Profile hosts Lin-Wood on Wednesday.
LHS (12-0): Dre Akines 6-3-15, Kayden Hoskins 5-7-20, Carmichael Lopez 6-2-14, Landon Lord 5-4-16, Grady Hadlock 6-2-21. Totals: 28-FG 21-31-FT 86.
PS (9-2): Jackson Clough 2-0-4, Josh Robie 10-2-27, Karsen Robie 5-0-15, Alex Leslie 9-7-25, Cayden Wakeham 4-1-10. Totals: 30-FG 10-14-FT 81.
LHS 23 12 18 17 16 — 86
PS 24 15 16 12 11 — 81
3-Point FG: L 9 (Hoskins 3, Lord 2, Hadlock 4); P 11 (J. Robie 5, K. Robie 5, Wakeham). Team Fouls: L 13, P 22. Fouled Out: P, Clough, Leslie, Wakeham.
ST. JOHNSBURY 53, MT. MANSFIELD 49: In St. Johnsbury, Harry Geng tallied 20 points and Rex Hauser added 15 as the Hilltoppers pulled out another tight Division I battle with the Cougars.
Aidan Brody added eight points for SJA, which was tied 30-all at halftime and took a five-point lead heading to the fourth.
The Hilltoppers host undefeated, first-place Rice on Tuesday.
MMU (6-4): Lemon 3-1-7, Weinstein 1-0-3, Pinaud 5-0-14, Hamilton 5-2-13, Johnston 1-0-2, Lerner 2-0-4, Syverson 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 3-5-FT 49.
SJA (5-3): Rex Hauser 5-4-15, Carter Bunnell 2-0-4, Harry Geng 8-3-20, Kerrick Medose 0-2-2, Hayden Brown 0-1-1, Aidan Brody 4-0-8, Connor Lyons 1-0-3. Totals: 20-FG 10-15-FT 53.
MMU 12 18 5 14 — 49
SJA 17 13 10 13 — 53
3-Point FG: M 6 (Weinstein, Pinaud 4, Hamilton); S 3 (Hauser, Geng, Lyons). Team Fouls: M 17, S 12.
LYNDON 63, PEOPLES 61: In Morrisville, Julian Thrailkill set a new career-high for the second straight game — this time pouring in 26 points — which, along with Austin Wheeler’s 21 helped the Vikings survive the Wolves.
Lyndon raced to a 20-11 lead after one and extended the gap to 11 by halftime. Sawyer Beck had 21 of Peoples’ 25 points in the first half. Beck finished with 36.
Ethan Lussier chipped in with eight points for the Vikings.
Lyndon hosts North Country on Monday.
LI (5-3): Logan Wheeler 0-1-1, Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Julian Thrailkill 8-8-26, Beckett Bailey 0-2-2, Ethan Lussier 2-2-8, Austin Wheeler 8-4-21, Brody Mosher 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 17-25-FT 63.
PA (3-6): Cochran 1-0-3, Kalp 0-1-1, Mace 6-0-15, Follensbee 1-2-4, Lynch 0-2-2, Beck 13-8-36. Totals: 20-FG 11-17-FT 61.
LI 20 16 9 18 — 63
PA 11 14 18 18 — 61
3-Point FG: L 3 (Thrailkill 2, Wheeler); P 6 (Cochran, Mace 3, Beck 2). Team Fouls: L 17, P 20. Fouled Out: L, Williams; P, Lynch.
NORTH COUNTRY 56, MISSISQUOI 41: In Swanton, Cooper Brueck (14) and Haidin Chilafoux delivered 26 of the Falcons’ points as NC topped the Thunderbirds for the second time this season.
Brayden Pepin scored nine points and Jorden Driver had seven.
NC was up 19-11 at half.
North Country heads to Lyndon on Monday.
NCU (9-2): Cooper Brueck 5-2-14, Brayden Pepin 3-3-9, Jorden Driver 3-0-7, Haidin Chilafoux 4-4-12, Hayden Boivin 2-0-4, Levi Brewer 3-0-6, Noah Fortin 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 9-14-FT 56.
MVU (3-7): Myers 2-0-6, Surprise 2-1-5, Morse 1-0-2, Creller 3-0-9, Johnston 1-0-2, Fournier 3-2-8, Rich 3-0-6, Nichols 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 3-7-FT 41.
NCU 8 11 18 19 — 56
MVU 7 4 16 14 — 41
3-Point FG: N 3 (Brueck 2, Driver); M 6 (Myers 2, Creller 3, Nichols). Team Fouls: N 11, M 15. Fouled Out: N, Brueck; M, Fournier.
U-32 49, LAKE REGION 39: In East Montpelier, Luke Page’s 20 points and 17 rebounds helped rally the Raiders past the Rangers.
U-32 led by two at the break.
Charlie Thompson paced Lake Region with 14 points and Lincoln Racine had 10.
LR welcomes Randolph on Wednesday.
U-32 (2-7): McKursten 0-2-2, Zeilenga 2-0-5, Keano 2-0-4, Mislak 3-2-9, Page 7-6-20, Boyd 1-0-2, Sayers 2-3-7. Totals: 17-FG 13-18-FT 49.
LR (2-7): Owen Rogers 1-1-3, Jacob Sicard 1-0-2, Charlie Thompson 6-2-14, Justin Young 1-0-2, Lincoln Racine 4-2-10, Aidan Poginy 2-1-6, Colby Lafluer 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 6-14-FT 39.
U-32 11 6 14 18 — 49
LR 5 10 8 16 — 39
3-Point FG: U 1 (Zeilenga); L 1 (Poginy). Team Fouls: U 13, L 14. Fouled Out: L, Racine.
HAZEN 63, HARWOOD 43: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard turned in a 25-point, 17-rebound performance and Xavier Hill added 12 points, six assists and five steals in the Wildcats’ victory.
Brendan Moodie added 11 points and Jadon Baker had eight. Lincoln Michaud grabbed nine rebounds and Gabriel Michaud had five steals.
Hazen led 19-9 after the first quarter and held a seven-point lead entering half. An 18-8 third quarter proved to be the difference-maker.
Cole Hill had the hot hand for the Highlanders, knocking down four three-pointers as part of his 16 points.
Hazen has a rematch with Thetford on Wednesday — a three-point loss to the Panthers earlier this season is the Wildcats’ lone blemish on their record thus far.
HU (9-1): Brendan Moodie 3-2-11, Jadon Baker 3-1-8, Xavier Hill 5-1-12, Tyler Rivard 9-7-25, Gabriel Michaud 1-1-3, Ryan Morrison 0-2-2, Lincoln Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 14-22-FT 63.
HAR (3-5): Maher 0-1-1, Kudravietz 1-0-2, Bellows 1-2-5, Hill 6-0-16, Davey 1-2-5, McHugh1-0-2, Lavit 3-0-6, Clapp 3-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 5-6-FT 43.
HU 19 13 18 13 — 63
HAR 9 16 8 10 — 43
3-Point FG: HU 5 (Moodie 3, Baker, Hill); HAR 6 (Bellows, Hill 4, Davey). Team Fouls: HU 14, HAR 18. Fouled Out: HU, Baker; HAR, Clapp.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 73, TWINFIELD/CABOT 57: In Wells River, Evan Dennis hit 15 field goals and poured in a career-high 36 points while Ricky Fennimore contributed 17 points in the Bucks’ home win.
Blue Mountain led 21-6 after the first quarter and 41-20 at halftime.
“Great night for the guys,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Great defensive intensity by everyone who played tonight. Evan and Rick with big nights and we needed all their points against a scrappy young Twinfield team.”
The Bucks host Woodsville on Monday. The Engineers beat BMU 56-42 on Dec. 29.
TC (4-4): McClane 3-1-10, E. Russell 1-0-3, Gouge 5-2-12, Halpert 3-0-9, Stewart 1-2-4, S. Russell 4-0-10, Bernatchy 1-4-6, Cushign 1-0-3. Totals: 19-FG 9-15-FT 57.
BMU (6-2): Kris Fennimore 0-1-1, Evan Dennis 15-3-36, Hayden Carle 3-0-7, Kason Blood 1-4-6, Cedric Schafer 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 7-3-17, Owen Murray 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 11-17-FT 73.
TC 6 14 18 19 — 57
BMU 21 20 18 14 — 73
3-Point FG: T 10 (McClane 3, E. Russell, Halpert 3, S. Russell 2, Cushing); B 4 (Dennis 3, Carle). Team Fouls: T 14, B 15.
GROVETON 62, COLEBROOK 36: In Groveton, Aiden Whiting delivered 19 points and nine rebounds, Kaiden Cloutier had eight points and 10 assists and Ashton Kenison contributed 11 points as the Eagles upped their record to 8-1.
Groveton outscored the visitors 47-29 over the final three quarters.
Keenan Hurlbert led the Tribe with 15 points.
Groveton heads to Lin-Wood on Monday. Colebrook is at White Mountains on Tuesday.
CA (6-4): Kaiden Dowse 2-0-5, Keenan Hurlbert 6-2-15, Dart Caullier 4-2-10, Jackson Weir 2-2-6. Totals: 14-FG 6-14-FT 36.
GHS (8-1): Corbin Frenette 3-0-6, Kaiden Cloutier 3-2-8, Aiden Whiting 7-5-19. Ben Wheelock 4-0-8, Dylan Simino 1-0-2, Luke Shannon 2-0-6, Brody Platt 1-0-2, Ashton Kenison 5-1-11. Totals: 26-FG 8-11-FT 62.
CA 7 16 7 6 — 36
GHS 15 16 18 13 — 62
3-Point FG: C 2 (Kaiden Dowse, Hurlbert); G 2 (Shannon 2). Team Fouls: C 12, G 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GROVETON 47, COLEBROOK 45: In Groveton, Delaney Whiting hit the game-winner from the right block with 2 seconds to play as the Eagles stayed undefeated while sinking the rival Mohawks.
CA’s Haley Rossitto hit a jumper with 30 seconds left to make it 45-all. Moments later, Groveton’s Aspen Clermont drove into the paint and slid a pass to Whiting who laid the ball in with just seconds left. Having to go the length of the floor with two seconds remaining, the Mohawks had their long inbound pass tipped away by Maddie Ash to seal the victory.
Whiting finished with 12 points while teammate Marissa Kenison poured in 19 despite being forced to leave the game due to injury midway through the fourth.
Ariana Lord paced Colebrook with a game-high 22 points. The Tribe trailed 21-10 after one quarter but fought their way back in.
Groveton heads to Lin-Wood on Monday. Colebrook is at White Mountains on Tuesday.
CA (8-2): Haley Rossitto 3-2-8, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Niomie Nadeau 1-1-3, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 10-1-22. Totals: 20-FG 3-6-FT 45.
GHS (9-0): Aspen Clermont 1-0-2, Paige Lambert 3-0-7, Madison Ash 2-1-5, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 5-0-12, Marissa Kenison 6-4-19. Totals: 18-FG 5-11-FT 47.
CA 10 14 10 11 — 45
GHS 21 7 11 8 — 47
3-Point FG: C 2 (Lord 2); G 6 (Lambert, Whiting 2, Kenison 3). Team Fouls: C 13, G 12.
LITTLETON 54, PROFILE 35: In Bethlehem, Addison Hadlock netted 20 points while Ella Horsch canned four 3s and finished with 14 points to pace the Crusader win.
“Slow start but switching to our half-court press instead of the full-court created some fast breaks,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Offensively when we executed our sets we got good looks. Ella shot the ball very well from 3 (4 for 4), Addison had a good all-around game, and Lauryn did very well at driving and dishing to our post players.
“Nice win in a tough gym. Now a week off to prepare for Groveton.”
Evie Burger nailed three 3s and carded 11 points while Morgan Presby added nine points in the loss.
Littleton has a week off before a showdown with unbeaten Groveton on Friday at home. Profile hosts Lin-Wood on Wednesday.
LHS (10-2): Ella Horsch 5-0-14, Lauryn Corrigan 2-4-9, Addison Pilgrim 4-1-9, Nevaeh Fahey 1-0-2, Addison Hadlock 7-5-20. Totals: 19-FG 10-18-FT 54.
PS (5-6): Evie Burger 4-0-11, Bailey Veret 1-0-2, Morgan Presby 4-1-9, Mya Brown 2-0-4, Lily Pospesil 1-1-3, Maddie Koehler 1-1-3, Kyah Knight 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 4-14-FT 35.
LHS 8 17 22 7 — 54
PS 9 3 13 10 — 35
3-Point FG: L 6 (Horsch 4, Corrigan, Hadlock); P 3 (Burger 3). Team Fouls: L 15, P 17. Fouled Out: L, JuJu Bromley; P, Brown, Koehler.
