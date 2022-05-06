Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Spartans Power Past Royals

WHITFIELD — Robert Breault pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts over five innings as undefeated White Mountains charged past Mascoma 13-0 in a Division III baseball game on Friday.
Brody LaBounty and Tyler Hicks each went 3-for-3. Hicks had two home runs and five RBI, and LaBounty added three RBI.
Teammate Noah Covell also hit a home run for the undefeated Spartans (8-0), who visit Woodsville (8-1) in a key local clash Monday at 4.
LITTLETON 13, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0 (5): In Pittsburg, freshman Reece Cook earned the game ball after needing just 73 pitches to register a five-inning two-hitter with seven strikeouts in downing Pittsburg-Canaan.
Grady Millen, Juan Hernandez and Bode Belyea all hit home runs to help the Crusaders to a 5-3 record at the halfway point of the season.
“No rest for the weary though, as we host Groveton [Saturday at noon] at Remich Park,” Crusaders coach AJ Bray said. It’s our fifth game in eight days and we hope to end the stretch with another win.”
COLEBROOK 15, PROFILE 6: In Bethlehem, the visiting Mohawks racked up 12 hits. Leading 8-5, they stretched their lead to 10-5 in the top of the sixth on a walk and two hits, then put the game away in the top of the seventh capped by Liam Shaw’s bases-clearing single. It gave Shaw six RBI on the day.
Kolten Dowse (double, BB, HBP, four runs), Maddox Godzyk (3-for-4, double, HBP, four runs), and Tyler Young (2-for-4, triple) hit with authority for Colebrook.
Coen Mullins was 2-for-3 with a home run and an HBP for the Patriots (2-6).
Dowse allowed four runs and fanned nine in four innings on the mound.
The Mohawks (5-3) visit Groveton on Monday. Also Monday, the Patriots host Lin-Wood.
NORTH COUNTRY 25, RANDOLPH 5 (5): Thursday in Randolph, Dylan Willey led the way for the visiting Falcons with five hits, followed by Jake Leblanc and Gavin Wells with four each.
Hunter Wells had three hits, Brandon Baker and Jordan Beloin two each, with Garrett Heath and Kaden Jones each adding one hit.
The Falcons drew 12 walks at the plate as well.
Senior Jake Leblanc pitched a complete-game three-hitter, throwing 97 pitches. He faced 26 batters, striking out six while allowing seven walks.
North Country (2-4) visits Lyndon on Saturday. LI won the first game 12-0 on April 28.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 15, MOULTONBOROUGH 2: In Moultonborough, the Panthers gave the visiting Engineers a good game for the first four innings. “Moultonborough is a good team, a really good defensive team,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said.
Solo home runs in the third inning by Dory Roy and Mackenzie Kingsbury gave Woodsville the lead for keeps, 2-1, one of the few times the Engineers have trailed in a game. It was part of an 18-hit attack in which seven starters had multiple hits on the day, and six had two RBI each.
With the score 2-1 after the fifth inning, the Engineers put it away with 10 runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run homer by Anna McIntyre.
Kingsbury was her usual dominant self in the circle, fanning 19 batters as part of a complete-game two-hitter.
Woodsville (11-0) plays another good opponent, White Mountains (5-3) on Monday.
PROFILE 16, COLEBROOK 8: In Bethlehem, the Patriots accumulated 13 hits while starting pitcher Evie Burger (three IP) and Morgan Presby combined on a four-hitter.
Profile leadoff hitter Dana Sekelsky went 3-for-5 at the plate, while teammates Kaia Knight (3-for-4, three runs, double) and Ella Stephenson 2-for-4, double) also hit well.
The Patriots host Lin-Wood and Colebrook visits Groveton on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.