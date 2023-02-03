Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeatens Fall As Woodsville Trips Up Littleton, Colebrook Sinks Groveton
Landon Kingsburg came up big in Woodsville's 65-59 win over Littleton on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

LITTLETON — Cam Davidson and Landon Kingsbury turned in brilliant double-doubles and the two-time defending champion Woodsville Engineers spoiled Littleton’s undefeated season, escaping with a 65-59 road win in a Division IV battle on a frigid Friday night in the North Country.

Davidson finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds while Kingsbury collected 23 points, 10 in the fourth, and double-digit rebounds as the Engineers avenged an earlier 10-point loss to Littleton and upped their record to 11-2.

