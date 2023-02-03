Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeatens Fall As Woodsville Trips Up Littleton, Colebrook Sinks Groveton

LITTLETON — Cam Davidson and Landon Kingsbury turned in brilliant double-doubles and the two-time defending champion Woodsville Engineers spoiled Littleton’s undefeated season, escaping with a 65-59 road win in a Division IV battle on a frigid Friday night in the North Country.
Davidson finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds while Kingsbury collected 23 points, 10 in the fourth, and double-digit rebounds as the Engineers avenged an earlier 10-point loss to Littleton and upped their record to 11-2.
“Huge win,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said. “We have been struggling a bit lately and to beat one of the favorites to win it all this year on their home floor should give the guys confidence they can play with anyone.”
Tied 47-all in the fourth, Woodsville went on a 13-0 run to seize control.
But the Crusaders (14-1) fired back. Down 60-47, Landon Lord got a steal and bucket with 1:49 to play. After a three-point play from Dre Akines, a 3 from Hadlock, another Akines layup and a Carmichael Lopez jumper made it 61-59 with 29.2 to play.
Littleton nearly came up with a steal on Woodsville’s next possession, but Davidson snagged a loose ball, drew a foul and hit a pair of clutch free throws for a four-point cushion.
A Crusader 3 attempt was blocked before Kingsbury iced it with two foul shots for the 65-59 margin.
“We played under control for about 30 minutes then got sped up a bit,” Walker said. “We have a lot of young kids who have not been in that situation much.”
Kayden Hoskins had a team-high 14 points for LHS while Akines (12) and Lopez (10) reached double figures.
“Woodsville outplayed us and deserved the win,” Crusader coach Trevor Howard said. “They did all the little things to win, including killing us on the boards. I am proud of how our guys came back at the end. No one was really on for us.”
Woodsville hosts Gorham on Monday. Littleton welcomes Lisbon on Wednesday.
WHS (10-2): Ryan Walker 1-0-2, Connor Houston 3-0-7, Jack Boudreault 1-2-4, Landon Kingsbury 7-7-23, Cam Davidson 11-6-29. Totals: 23-FG 15-22-FT 65.
LHS (14-1): Dre Akines 5-1-12, Kayden Hoskins 5-2-14, Carmichael Lopez 5-0-10, Landon Lord 3-2-9, Grady Hadlock 3-0-8, Gavin Lewis 2-0-6. Totals: 23-FG 5-5-FT 59.
WHS 16 18 11 20 — 65
LHS 15 15 14 15 — 59
3-Point FG: W 4 (Houston, Kingsbury, Davidson); L 8 (Akines, Hoskins 2, Lord, Hdalock 2, Lewis 2). Team Fouls: W 8, L 15.
COLEBROOK 55, GROVETON 43: In Colebrook, Kolten Dowse (19 points), Keenan Hurlbert (15) and Kaiden Dowse (13) supplied the majority of the offense as the Mohawks clipped the Eagles.
The trio accounted for all of Colebrook’s 25 first-half points. CA trailed by two entering the third before an 18-8 run gave the hosts the lead for good.
Kaden Cloutier’s 12 points and Luke Shannon’s 10 paced Groveton.
Colebrook hosts Lisbon and Groveton welcomes Profile, both on Monday.
CA (7-7): Kaiden Dowse 4-5-13, Kolten Dowse 5-7-19, Keenan Hurlbert 6-1-15, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Dart Cauller 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 13-21-FT 55.
GHS (9-5): Kaden Cloutier 6-0-12, Aiden Whiting 2-0-4, Ben Wheelock 3-0-7, Luke Shannon 3-3-10, Brody Platt 2-0-4, Ashton Kenison 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 3-5-FT 43.
CA 11 12 18 13 — 55
GHS 12 13 8 10 — 43
3-Point FG: C 4 (Ko. Dowse 2, Hurlbert 2); G 2 (Wheelock, Shannon). Team Fouls: C 9, G 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLEBROOK 45, GROVETON 44: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto registered 19 points and eight rebounds, Ariana Lord had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sierra Riff tallied five rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Mohawks handed the Eagles their first loss of the season.
Coming in at 13-0, Groveton survived Colebrook back on Jan. 20, by a similar 47-45 score. This time it would be the Mohawks that escaped with a one-score win in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV.
Riff nailed a foul line jumper that put CA up for good with 1:07 remaining in the game. The two teams were tied 25-all at half and Groveton led by four entering the fourth.
Delaney Whiting had 14 points and Marissa Kenison scored 12 to leave the Eagles while Paige Lambert and Madison Ash netted seven apiece.
“Game was close as can be and back and forth all second half,” Groveton coach Tim Haskins said.
Both teams have home games on Monday, Colebrook versus Lisbon and Groveton against Profile.
CA (12-2): Haley Rossitto 7-2-19, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Emma McKeage 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 5-2-12. Totals: 19-FG 4-6-FT 45.
GHS (13-1): Aspen Clermont 1-2-4, Paige Lambert 2-2-7, Madison Ash 3-1-7, Delaney Whiting 5-3-14, Marissa Kenison 5-1-12. Totals: 16-FG 9-11-FT 44.
CA 10 15 6 14 — 45
GHS 9 16 10 9 — 44
3-Point FG: C 3 (Rossitto 3); G 3 (Lambert, Whiting, Kenison). Team Fouls: C 13, G 12. Fouled Out: G, Lambert.
WOODSVILLE 35, LITTLETON 33: In Littleton, Makayla Walker and Eliza Wagstaff tallied nine points apiece as the Engineers edged the Crusaders.
Walker scored all her points in the first half via the three-ball to help give Woodsville a 23-17 advantage at the break.
Littleton was led by Addison Hadlock’s game-high 16 points.
Woodsville hosts Gorham on Monday. Littleton welcomes Lisbon on Wednesday.
WHS (7-7): Makayla Walker 3-0-9, Brianna Youngman 2-0-4, Eliza Wagstaff 4-0-9, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Katie Houston 2-0-4, Paige Royer 3-1-7. Totals: 15-FG 1-7-FT 35.
LHS (11-4): Ella Horsch 3-0-7, Addison Pilgrim 2-0-4, JuJu Bromley 2-2-6, Addison Hadlock 6-4-16. Totals: 12-FG 6-16-FT 33.
WHS 13 10 7 5 — 35
LHS 6 11 8 8 — 33
3-Point FG: W 4 (Walker 3, Wagstaff); L 1 (Horsch). Team Fouls: W 13, L 14.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 47, NEWFOUND 45: In Whitefield, Ainsley Savage notched 20 points and Jaylin Bennett scored 10 to guide the Spartans to a narrow victory.
White Mountains trailed by 38-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Emma Simpson added seven points and Ciera Challinor and Ava Simpson had five in the win.
WMR welcomes Inter-Lakes on Monday.
WMR (4-9): Emma Simpson 1-4-7, Ciera Challinor 2-1-5, Jaylin Bennett 5-0-10, Ainsley Savage 9-2-20, Ava Simpson 2-1-5. Totals: 19-FG 9-21-FT 47.
NRS (6-8): Dow 1-0-2, Bohlman 7-2-17, Barney 3-2-11, Sanchagrin 3-0-6, Dovnille 3-1-9. Totals:
WMR 12 6 15 14 — 47
NRS 9 12 17 7 — 45
3-Point FG: W 1 (E. Simpson); N 6 (Bohlman, Barney 3, Dovnille 2). Team Fouls: W 16, N 19. Fouled Out: W, Bennett; N, Bohlman.
GORHAM 54, LISBON 24: In Lisbon, Kaitlyn Clark buried five three-pointers and registered 16 points and five rebounds in the Panthers’ loss.
Tori Jellison contributed eight points and eight boards and Meredith Barnes recorded six steals.
Gorham led 30-10 at the half.
Madi Girourd (16) and Jess Burton combined for 31 points in the win.
“Gorham is very big and physical and gave us a tough match-up,” Panthers coach Brent Covell said. “We had a lot of very good looks at the basket, unfortunately not a lot went in. We celebrated our three seniors tonight: Kaitlyn Clark, Tori Jellison and Kora Sibley. Meredith Barnes played well tonight. We are on the road for our last three games and it doesn’t get any easier with Colebrook, Littleton and Moultonborough to end on.”
Lisbon travels to Colebrook on Monday.
GHS (8-6): Godin 4-0-8, Gorban 4-0-8, Eastman 1-1-3, Burton 7-1-15, Girouard 6-0-16, Gallant 1-0-2, Dagnault 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 2-8-FT 54.
LRS (3-12): Kaitlyn Clark 5-1-16, Tori Jellison 1-6-8. Totals: 6-FG 7-19-FT 24.
GHS 20 10 5 19 — 54
LRS 4 6 4 10 — 24
3-Point FG: G 4 (Burton 4); L 5 (Clark 5). Team Fouls: G 14, L 5.
