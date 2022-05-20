Friday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Cut Down Solons, Meet Spaulding On Monday

LYNDON CENTER — Whit Steen and Wyatt Mason combined on a five-hitter with 16 strikeouts as Division II-leading Lyndon bounced back from its first loss with a 6-2 victory over visiting Montpelier on Friday at McDonald Family Field.
Steen, the starter, went four innings, allowing four hits and fanning nine while Mason shut the door.
Cam Berry and Trevor Lussier each had triples and Carsen McQuade was 2-for-3 among the Vikings’ six hits.
LI, which lost 6-3 to U-32 on Tuesday, led 5-0 after two innings on Friday.
The Vikings visit Spaulding on Monday in a matchup of the division’s top two clubs.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 2, ST. J 0: In South Burlington, Nick Kelly tossed a complete-game gem, a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts, outdueling Colby Garey-Wright to lead the Wolves to a Metro Division shutout.
Garey-Wright scattered seven hits and allowed two runs on five hits in the loss.
Sullivan Beers had an RBI and Kiefer McGrath added a pair of hits for SB (7-7).
Fritz Hauser went 2-for-3 and Tim Tremblay tripled for the Hilltoppers (4-9), who visit Rice on Tuesday.
SPAULDING 14, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, Division II’s second-ranked Tide (11-1) reeled off seven runs in the fifth to snag their 10th straight win.
Tate Parker took the loss for NC, allowing 14 runs on 10 hits, two walks, three hit batsmen and five strikeouts.
Parker, Joe LeBlanc and Jake Leblanc each had a hit for the Falcons (4-8), who play at Thetford on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH BURLINGTON 8, ST. J 2: In a matchup of top teams in South Burlington, Emily Barazzo belted two home runs with four RBI, and shut down the Hilltoppers in the circle on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Sara Alnemee also went yard for the Wolves (10-2), as did St. J’s Kyara Rutledge with a two-run blast.
Delaney Rankin absorbed the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and fanning four in three frames.
The Hilltoppers are 9-4 going into their last week of regular-season play, beginning Tuesday at Missisquoi (10-2). The Thunderbirds beat the Hilltoppers 4-2 on May 5.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 7, HARTFORD 0: In St. Johnsbury, the undefeated Hilltoppers go into their final week of regular-season play as a postseason favorite after not dropping a set to the Hurricanes.
Top seed Bernardo Barrios had a stiff challenge in defeating Andre Damiani de Souza 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the closest match of the day.
SJA wraps up its regular season with a Monday match at Colchester, and Wednesday at home with South Burlington. The Hilltoppers beat SB 5-2 on May 3.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios def. Andre Damiani de Souza 7-5, 7-6(5); 2. Frederik Heineking def. Ethan Michaels 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jorge Trade def. Ezra Avery 6-0, 6-4; 4. Agustin Gil def. Rico Putnam 8-0; 5. Hartford forfeits. Doubles: 1. Brandon Liddick/Rene Ovananos def. Teddy LaFountain/Sebastian Fraser 6-4, 6-3; 2. James Piluso/Forster Goodrich def. Rowan Irvine/Jonah Livens Malvadores 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. J 7, HARTFORD 0: In Hartford, the overwhelmed hosts were held without a game as the Hilltoppers went to a 5-8 record.
St. J coach John Sayarath said he could not recall a match in his 14 years of coaching Hilltoppers tennis that a team did not give up a single game in a match.
St. J hosts Colchester on Monday for senior day, then visits South Burlington on Wednesday for its last match of the season. The individual state tournament starts Thursday at the Burlington Tennis Club.
Singles: 1. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky def. Maggie Dumont 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mary Fowler def. Anthem Philip 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lola Hajek-Linares def. Bebhinnn Knudsen 6-0, 6-0; 4. Dolma Sherpa def. Larkyn Moodie-Hamilton 6-0, 6-0; 5. Greer Kennedy def. Jen Albert 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges def. Ceci Wendling/Silvia Hale 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pevick def. Jade Bruge/Nika DuMoulin 6-0, 6-0.
