BRATTLEBORO — A 2-yard quarterback keeper by Lyndon Institute’s Cam Berry with 7:51 left tied the game 20-20, Zach Hale’s 25 yard PAT after a Vikings penalty was good, and the local boys overcame a 20-6 third-quarter deficit to get their first win of the year, 21-20 over the Brattleboro Colonels on Friday night.
It was up for grabs until the last play of the game when a 45-yard field goal try with 3.2 seconds left fell just short of the crossbar. The oft-penalized Colonels has had it on the 23-yard line, but a penalty pushed them back. Unofficially, they were called for 12 penalties for 110 yards.
Brattleboro had a 14-6 halftime lead. Cam Frost broke a 50-yard TD run in Brattleboro’s first series for a 7-0 lead, then connected on a 16-yard pass play in the second quarter. The Vikings’ TD came on the first play of the second quarter.
A 25-yard TD reception by the Colonels’ Tristen Evans with 4:18 left made it 20-6 after the PAT was blocked. The Vikings responded when running back Luke Dudas ran it in from 3 yards out with 33.4 seconds left, and Jake Sanville caught the 2-point conversion for the 20-14 lead.
A busted Brattleboro punt gave the Vikings a first down at the Colonels 31-yard line early in the fourth quarter. They made it count when Berry scored on the keeper with 7:51 left.
LI plays its home opener Saturday at 1 p.m. with Bellows Falls.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 2, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Lyndon Center, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond scored in the first and second quarters for the host Vikings’ first win of the season.
“Kadienne Whitcomb and Ella Buckingham did a great job pushing the ball up the field and keeping it in the offensive zone,” Lyndon coach Jen Patridge said. “Emma Newland as always had a fantastic game in goal with 14 saves, including a stroke save.”
Next for LI, a Monday, Sept. 20 home game with Montpelier. North Country hosts St. Johnsbury on Tuesday at 4.
BISHOP BRADY 6, WMR 0: At Bishop Brady, the hosts improved to 3-1, with goalie Julie Blaise making no saves after one wide shot on goal.
“Couldn’t get an offensive game going,” said White Mountains Regional coach Jeannine LaBounty. “Second quarter was the most solid. We need to get shots on goal in order to compete in games.”
Spartans goalie Jen Fowler had 15 saves on 21 shots at the goal, with another 11 going wide. Doris Labens was strong at outside back, and Adri Dami and Abby Friedman were also strong, LaBounty noted.
The Spartans bring a 2-2 record into Tuesday’s 4 p.m. home game with Newfound.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 6, PITTSBURG 2: In Lisbon, Panthers senior Dylan Colby had a game for the ages scoring all six goals.
“Dylan had a special afternoon. In all my years as coach … it’s a game he’ll remember,” Lisbon coach Les Poore. He played out of his mind, but our whole team played well today, top to bottom. This was a gut-check game for our guys, and boy did they answer the bell. I couldn’t be happier.”
A crucial play came late in the first half when goalie Andrew Strout stopped a penalty kick. The Yellow Jackets had scored earlier in the half on a PK, and “that was a game-changer,” Poore said of Strout’s save. “I give credit to Pittsburg-Canaan, they’re a good team,” he emphasized.
The Panthers take a 3-1 record into their next game Thursday at Woodsville (2-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
WMR 1, INTER-LAKES 0: In the 25th minute in Meredith, forward Josie DeAngelis scored off a direct free kick, and the Spartans maintained it the rest of the way.
WMRHS outshot the Lakers 12-3. Goalkeeper Carissa Challinor had two saves. “The back line of Morgan Doolan, Jaylin Bennett, Abbie Mason and Clemmie Southworth defended well,” Spartans coach Steve Welch said. “Maddie Lorenz and Delaney Robinson were able to run the midfield effectively and distributed the ball well throughout the match.”
The Spartans (2-2) visit Littleton on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 7, BMU 1: In Wells River, Engineers seniors Leah Krull and Maddie Roy continued their hot starts to the season, scoring all the goals to make Woodsville 3-0 going into their Tuesday game at Profile.
Roy had four goals, and Krull three goals and two assists. Blue Mountain Union goalie Emma Gray made 25 saves, to six for Eliza Wagstaff.
“The girls are moving the ball well – sometimes a few too many touches, but they’re finding the spaces,” Engineers coach Ann Loud said.
Jordan Alley scored the game’s first goal unassisted just two minutes in before the visitors replied with seven unanswered. The Bucks visit Oxbow Wednesday at 4:30.
