Friday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Fight Past Highlanders; Groveton Girls Sink Crusaders To Stay Unbeaten

LYNDON CENTER — Ethan Lussier netted 17 points, Logan Wheeler and Gavin Williams each had 15 and Julian Thrailkill added 10 as the Lyndon Vikings gritted out a 63-57 win over Harwood on Friday night.
Down 18-11 after one, LI battled back to tie things by half.
The Vikings went 19-22 from the free-throw line including knocking down 12 from the charity stripe in the fourth.
Lyndon plays at Montpelier on Monday.
LI (6-4): Logan Wheeler 5-5-15, Gavin Williams 3-6-15, Julian Thrailkill 4-0-10, Ethan Lussier 6-1-17, Santino DiMartino 0-6-6. Totals: 18-FG 19-22-FT 63.
HU (3-6): Maher 1-2-4, Kudriavetz 1-0-3, Bellows 5-0-15, Hill 5-0-10, Davey 2-3-7, Buffum 0-2-2, McHugh 4-2-10, Clapp 2-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 3-9-FT 57.
LI 11 19 14 19 — 63
HU 18 12 13 14 — 57
3-Point FG: L 7 (Williams 3, Thrailkill 2, Lussier 2); H 6 (Bellows 5, Kudriavetz). Team Fouls: L 12, H 24. Fouled Out: H, McHugh, Bellows.
ST. JOHNSBURY 57, ESSEX 37: In Essex, Rex Hauser scored 15 points and Aidan Brody added 13 as the Hilltoppers scored 29 fourth-quarter points to erase the Hornets.
It was SJA’s first road win of the season.
Nine St. J players scored, including nine from Harry Geng. Hauser (nine), Brody (seven) and Geng combined for 23 points in the fourth.
The Hilltoppers trailed 29-28 after three but outscored Essex 29-8 in the final frame to earn the season sweep of the Hornets.
The Academy hosts CVU on Monday. The Redhawks clipped SJA 55-50 in their first meeting.
SJA (6-4): Rex Hauser 6-2-15, Carter Bunnell 0-1-1, Harry Geng 4-0-9, Kerrick Medose 2-1-5, Will Eaton 1-0-3, Hayden Brown 3-0-7, Aidan Brody 6-1-13, Cam Ely 1-0-2, Kape Clements 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 5-12-FT 57.
EHS (6-8): Appenzener 3-0-6, Mercier 0-1-1, McCurley 1-0-3, Lozier 1-0-2, Reyome 2-1-5, Hemmingway 1-0-2, Brown 8-0-18. Totals: 16-FG 2-11-FT 37.
SJA 12 6 10 29 — 57
EHS 11 8 10 8 — 37
3-Point FG: S 4 (Hauser, Geng, Eaton, Brown); E 3 (McCurley, Brown 2). Team Fouls: S 13, E 11.
LAMOILLE 45, LAKE REGION 21: In Hyde Park, a 22-2 first quarter by the Lancers buried the visiting Rangers early.
Jacob Sicard and Charlie Thompson led LR with five points each.
Lake Region welcomes Montpelier on Wednesday.
LU (3-7): Tyler Clark 0-2-2, Malcom Ernst 1-1-3, Colby Hale 2-0-5, Tucker Langlois 3-1-8, Gabe Locke 5-0-10, Azariah Hungerford 4-0-9, Caleb Foy 4-0-8. Totals: 19-FG 4-12-FT 45.
LR (2-8): Jacob Sicard 2-1-5, Charlie Thompson 2-0-5, Justin Young 2-0-4, Jonathon Piers 1-0-2, Lincoln Racine 0-1-1, Beren Lovejoy 1-0-2, Wyatt Christiansen 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 2-5-FT 21.
LU 22 2 13 8 — 45
LR 2 9 5 5 — 21
3-Point FG: LU 3 (Hale, Langlois, Hungerford); LR 1 (Thompson). Team Fouls: LU 11, LR 12.
HAZEN 61, U-32 30: In East Montpelier, Tyler Rivard delivered 30 points and 15 rebounds and Xavier Hill added 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds as the Wildcats rolled over the Raiders.
Lincoln Michaud scored seven while hauling in 10 boards, Gabriel Michaud finished with six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Jadon Baker had four steals and three assists.
A slow start by Hazen — 9-5 first quarter — was capped off by a one-handed slam by Rivard in transition. HU led 27-15 by half and produced a 21-10 third to increase the lead.
The Wildcats work their way to Randolph on Monday.
HU (10-1): Brendan Moodie 1-0-3, Jadon Baker 1-0-3, Sully Laflam 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 4-0-11, Tyler Rivard 14-2-30, Gabriel Michaud 1-0-2, Ryan Morrison 1-0-2, Lincoln Michaud 3-1-7. Totals: 26-FG 3-14-FT 61.
U-32 (2-9): Mallett 1-0-3, D. Concessi 1-0-2, Zeilenga 1-4-7, Kean 1-0-2, Mislak 0-1-1, Page 1-1-3, Boyd 3-0-7, Sayers 1-0-2, C. Concessi 1-0-3. Totals: 10-FG 6-13-FT 30.
HU 9 18 21 13 — 61
U-32 5 10 10 5 — 30
3-Point FG: H 6 (Moodie, Baker, Laflam, Hill 3); U 4 (Mallett, Zeilenga, Boyd, C. Concessi). Team Fouls: H 15, U 17.
RICHFORD 76, DANVILLE 68: In Richford, Christian Young (29) and Andrew Joncas combined for 50 points in the Bears’ losing effort.
Young’s 29 points were a season-high and included 20 in the fourth quarter.
Richford led 35-26 at the break and had four players score 15 or more points.
Danville drained 10 three-pointers, compared to 13 by the hosts.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t want to play defense tonight and they lit us up,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said.
Danville aims to get back on track Wednesday at Stowe.
DHS (6-5): Anthoni Guinard 2-0-6, Andrew Joncas 6-5-21, Christian Young 10-5-29, Caiden Hill 0-2-2, Kohl Guinard 1-0-2, Arius Andrews 2-0-4, Anthony Raymond 1-2-4. Totals: 22-FG 14-20-FT 68.
RHS (10-3): Kittel 1-0-3, Jacobs 9-2-24, Blaney 4-4-15, Variseo 6-3-18, W. Steinhour 6-2-16. Totals: 26-FG 11-16-FT 76.
DHS 14 12 16 26 — 68
RHS 19 16 16 25 — 76
3-Point FG: D 10 (A. Guinard 2, Joncas 4, Young 4); R 13 (Kittel, Jacobs 4, Blaney 3, Variseo 3, W. Steinhour 2). Team Fouls: D 18, R 17. Fouled Out: R, C. Steinhour.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 64, OXBOW 36: In Bradford, Evan Dennis recorded 26 points and Hayden Carle scored 20 points as the Bucks overpowered the Olympians.
Blue Mountain jumped out 17-3 after a quarter and was up 42-17 by half. Dennis scored 22 of his points before the break.
“Career night for Hayden Carle, who played great on both ends,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “Great first half offensively and defensively.”
A rematch between the two squads is pegged for Monday night in Wells River.
BMU (7-2): Kris Fennimore 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 10-4-26, Hayden Carle 7-3-20, Cedric Schafer 1-2-5, Ricky Fennimore 2-2-6, Ian Fraser 0-3-3, Owen Murray 0-2-2. Totals: 21-FG 16-31-FT 64.
OHS (1-10): Adams 3-0-6, Davis 4-0-8, Emerson 2-0-6, Grovlin 0-1-1, Corti 2-0-5, Griffin 1-0-2, Ilsley 1-0-3, Walton 2-0-5. Totals: 15-FG 1-4-FT 36.
BMU 17 25 10 12 — 64
OHS 3 14 10 9 — 36
3-Point FG: B 6 (Dennis 2, Carle 3, Schafer); O 5 (Emerson 2, Corti, Ilsley, Walton. Team Fouls: B 9, O 25.
LITTLETON 71, GROVETON 47: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins scored 19, Grady Hadlock added 16 and Gavin Lewis provided a spark off the bench with four 3s and 12 points as the unbeaten Crusaders ran their record to 13-0.
Off for a week following an 86-81 overtime at Profile, Littleton started slow but surged ahead with a 26-14 second-quarter run. Leading 35-25 at halftime, the hosts outscored the visitors 20-9 in the third to blow it open.
Hadlock added six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
Ben Wheelock finished with a team-high 17 points and added six rebounds for Groveton. Teammate Brady Platt collected 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“Had to grind our way through this one,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “We started making some shots in the second quarter. We need to get back to practice after all these snow days. Gavin Lewis really sparked us off the bench and Grady Hadlock was very good in every aspect.”
The Crusaders had 13 free-throw makes to the Eagles’ one.
Littleton hosts Profile and Groveton hosts White Mountains, both on Tuesday night.
GHS (8-3): Corbin Frenette 1-0-2, Aiden Whiting 4-1-10, Ben Wheelock 7-0-17, Kaiden Cloutier 1-0-2, Brady Platt 6-0-12, Ashton Kenison 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 1-4-FT 47.
LHS (13-0): Dre Akines 3-0-6, Kayden Hoskins 7-3-19, Carmichael Lopez 2-2-6, Landon Lord 1-3-5, Grady Hadlock 7-0-16, Gavin Lewis 4-0-12, Cam Cook 1-5-7. Totals: 25-FG 13-16-FT 71.
GHS 11 14 9 13 — 47
LHS 9 26 20 16 — 71
3-Point FG: G 4 (Whiting, Wheelock 3); L 8 (Hoskins 2, Hadlock 2, Lewis 4). Team Fouls: G 15, L 8.
PROFILE 54, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 50: In Canaan, Josh Robie hit seven triples and finished with 31 points as the visiting Patriots pulled out a close one.
Alex Leslie added 14 points in the nip-and-tuck win.
“It was a battle, we fully expected it to be,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “We were down a few guys and other guys stepped up. It won’t show up on the box score, but Noah Francis stepped up big with a few minutes of strong defense.”
Profile visits Littleton on Tuesday.
PS (11-2): Jackson Clough 2-1-5, Josh Robie 8-8-31, Karsen Robie 1-0-3, Riley Plante 0-1-1, Alex Leslie 7-0-14. Totals: 18-FG 10-15-FT 54.
PC (3-9): K. Hurlbert 8-2-19, Umlah 5-2-12, James 2-0-12, G. Hurlbert 5-0-10 Hailey 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 4-9-FT 50.
PS 16 15 12 11 — 54
PC 13 12 15 10 — 50
3-Point FG: P 8 (J. Robie 7, K. Robie); PC 2 (K. Hurlbert, James). Team Fouls: PS 10, PC 16. Fouled Out: PC, Hurlbert.
MASCENIC 58, WOODSVILLE 51: In New Ipswich, three Engineers topped double-digit points as Woodsville fell for just the second time this season.
Landon Kingsbury’s 15 points led the way. Ryan Walker and Connor Houston both tallied 10 and Jack Boudreault and Cam Davidson added eight apiece.
Woodsville was up eight entering half but was outscored 35-20 over the last two quarters.
The Engineers are off until Friday when they play a highly-anticipated rematch at undefeated Littleton. The Crusaders took round one, 69-59, on Dec. 21.
MRS (5-4): Stauffeneker 4-4-13, Cocozella 3-1-8, Barthel 7-3-18, Duval 1-3-5, Laraux 1-0-2, Lowe 3-0-8, O’Shea 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 11-14-FT 58.
WHS (9-2): Ryan Walker 2-4-10, Connor Houston 3-1-10, Jack Boudreault 3-1-8, Landon Kingsbury 5-4-15, Cam Davidson 3-2-8. Totals: 16-FG 12-21-FT 51.
MRS 9 14 20 15 — 58
WHS 15 16 12 8 — 51
3-Point FG: M 5 (Stauffeneker, Cocozella, Barthel, Lowe 2); W 7 (Walker 2, Houston 3, Boudreault, Kingsbury. Team Fouls: M 21, W 17. Fouled Out: M, Cocozella; W, Boudreault, Kingsbury.
LIN-WOOD 66, COLEBROOK 63: In Colebrook, the Mohawks dropped a close contest despite 28 points from Kolten Dowse.
Lin-Wood got most of their production from Jake Avery (30 points) and Cam Clermont (26).
Keenan Hurlbert (12 points) and Kaiden Dowse (nine) chipped in for CA which held a three-point halftime lead.
Colebrook travels to Gorham on Tuesday in hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak.
LW (4-7): Clermont 10-4-26, Southard 3-0-6, Avery 14-2-30, Manning 1-0-2, Morris 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 5-13-FT 66.
CA (6-6): Kaiden Dowse 2-5-9, Kolten Dowse 11-4-28, Keenan Hurlbert 4-4-12, Belin LaPerle 3-0-6, Dart Cauller 1-0-2, Jackson Weir 2-0-6. Totals: 25-FG 13-25-FT 63.
LW 14 19 18 15 — 66
CA 16 20 19 8 — 63
3-Point FG: L 2 (Clermont 2); C 4 (Ko. Dowse 2, Weir 2). Team Fouls: L 18, C 14. Fouled Out: L, Manning.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 60, MISSISQUOI 31: In Swanton, Sabine Brueck notched 22 points and Cora Nadeau (13) and Maya Auger teamed up for 25 more in the Falcon blowout.
North Country settled down after a 21-15 first quarter, allowing just 16 points the rest of the way — which includes holding Missisquoi scoreless in the fourth.
“Great win, but it wasn’t our best effort,” NC coach Sarah Roy said.
Winners of their first 14, North Country welcomes Vergennes on Wednesday.
NCU (14-0): Reeve Applegate 2-0-5, Sabine Brueck 10-1-22, Maya Auger 5-0-12, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Addie Nelson 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 5-0-13, Aaliyah Wilburn 1-2-4. Totals: 25-FG 3-10-FT 60.
MVU (7-7): Pigeon 2-1-5, Bourdeau 0-2-2, Reynolds 1-2-4, Wilson 2-0-4, Paradee 2-0-4, Vincent 6-0-12, Langlois 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 5-14-FT 31.
NCU 21 14 12 13 — 60
MVU 15 8 8 0 — 31
3-Point FG: N 7 (Applegate, Brueck, Auger 2, Nadeau 3). Team Fouls: N 18, M 14.
GROVETON 48, LITTLETON 37: In Littleton, Aspen Clermont tallied a game-high 15 points while Delaney Whiting hit three triples and finished with 14 points as the Eagles remained the lone unbeaten team in Division IV with a key road win over the third-ranked Crusaders.
Addison Hadlock (eight) and JuJu Bromley combined to score 15 points for Littleton.
GHS jumped to an 18-11 first-quarter lead. The Crusaders chipped away to make it a ball game but the Eagles did a better job closing in the fourth.
“We had plenty of opportunities tonight just missed too many layups,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Early on we made too many defensive mistakes that allowed Whiting open 3s and she made us pay. After that JuJu did a great job defending her. We need to be more disciplined and handle end-of-game situations better, which is on me.”
“We had to work through Marissa Kenison being limited due to an ankle sprain and some foul trouble, but the girls ran the floor really well for some easy baskets and rebounded well too,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Whiting was on fire early — they went to a box-and-one on her after the first. Clermont came up big — she’s quick and attacked the basket well and Katherine Bushey had a nice all-around game too.”
Littleton hosts Profile and Groveton hosts White Mountains, both on Tuesday night.
GHS (11-0): Aspen Clermont 6-3-15, Paige Lambert 1-2-4, Madison Ash 1-1-3, Katherine Bushey 2-2-6, Delaney Whiting 4-3-14, Marissa Kenison 2-1-6. Totals: 16-FG 12-21-FT 48.
LHS (10-3): Ella Horsch 2-0-5, Avah Lucas 2-1-5, Lauryn Corrigan 2-1-6, Addison Pilgrim 2-1-5, Nevaeh Fahey 0-1-1, JuJu Bromley 3-1-7, Addison Hadlock 3-2-8. Totals: 14-FG 7-12-FT 37.
GHS 18 9 9 12 — 48
LHS 11 7 12 7 — 37
3-Point FG: G 4 (Whiting 3, Kenison); L 2 (Horsch, Corrigan). Team Fouls: G 14, L 16. Fouled Out: G, Kenison.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 46, PROFILE 33: In Canaan, Jacqueline Giroux turned in 13 points as the Yellow Jackets stopped the Patriots.
Morgan Presby tallied a game-high 14 while Mya Brown added 10 in the loss. PC jumped to a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Profile visits Littleton on Tuesday.
PS (6-7): Evie Burger 2-0-4, Morgan Presby 7-0-14, Mya Brown 3-4-10, Maddie Koelher 2-1-5. Totals: 14-FG 5-15-FT 33.
PC (6-6): Giroux 6-1-13, Dorman 2-2-4, Hodge 4-2-10, Placey 3-0-7, Grondin 2-0-4, Haynes 2-2-6, Robinson 1-0-2 . Totals: 19-FG 7-21-FT 46.
PS 6 8 10 9 — 33
PC 11 17 6 12 — 46
3-Point FG: PC 1 (Placey). Team Fouls: PS 17, PC 15. Fouled Out: PC, Grondin.
WOODSVILLE 38, MASCENIC 31: In New Ipswich, Eliza Wagstaff and Paige Royer each provided 11 points in the Engineers’ gritty win.
Woodsville clawed back from an early deficit to take a one-point lead into the break, then won each of the final two quarters by three points.
Makayla Walker added eight points and Brianna Youngman had six.
Woodsville looks forward to a road rumble with Littleton on Friday.
WHS (6-5): Makayla Walker 3-0-8, Brianna Youngman 2-2-6, Eliza Wagstaff 4-1-11, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Paige Royer 4-3-11. Totals: 14-FG 6-10-FT 38.
MRS (2-10): Gregory 4-3-13, Lambert 5-2-12, Pearson 1-4-6. Totals: 10-FG 9-15-FT 31.
WHS 5 11 12 10 — 38
MRS 10 5 9 7 — 31
3-Point FG: W 4 (Walker 2, Wagstaff 2); M 2 (Gregory). Team Fouls: W 10, M 12.
COLEBROOK 61, LIN-WOOD 15: In Colebrook, Lexi Santamaria tallied 15 points while Haley Rossitto had 12 points and six assists to pace the Tribe.
Shyanna Fuller finished with 11 points, Sara Fernald hauled in eight rebounds and Sierra Riff collected six points, six steals and five assists.
Colebrook visits Gorham on Tuesday.
LW (6-4): Ki. Clermont 2-0-6, Salz 2-0-4, Ka. Clermont 1-0-3, Oddis 1-0-2. Totals: 6-FG 1-6-FT 15.
CA (2-9): Haley Rossitto 6-0-12, Sierra Riff 3-0-6, Shyanna Fuller 4-2-11, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Niomie Nadeau 3-0-6, Lexi Santamaria 7-1-15, Sam Samson 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 3-1-7. Totals: 28-FG 4-8-FT 61.
LW 2 0 8 5 — 15
CA 10 23 14 14 — 61
3-Point FG: L 2 (Ki. Clermont 2); C 1 (Fuller 3). Team Fouls: L 10, C 6.
