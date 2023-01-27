Friday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Fight Past Highlanders; Groveton Girls Sink Crusaders To Stay Unbeaten
Buy Now

Lyndon cruises past Oxbow 58-33 the Vikings' season opener at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDON CENTER — Ethan Lussier netted 17 points, Logan Wheeler and Gavin Williams each had 15 and Julian Thrailkill added 10 as the Lyndon Vikings gritted out a 63-57 win over Harwood on Friday night.

Down 18-11 after one, LI battled back to tie things by half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.