Friday H.S. Roundup: White Mountains KOs Campbell, Reaches First Final Four In 12 Years

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — The North Country boys made a statement down south.
Senior point guard Brody LaBounty and senior forward Avery Hazelton each poured in 25 points and fifth-seeded White Mountains used a fast start to claim a convincing 73-57 victory over No. 4 Campbell in a Division III quarterfinal on Friday night.
Avery Woodburn added nine points and seven rebounds while Tyler Hicks filled the stat sheet with eight points, six boards and six assists for White Mountains (16-4), which advances to its first final four in 12 years.
“Wow, our kids worked their rear ends off tonight and played for each other,” WM coach Mike Curtis said. “So happy for our seniors.”
The Spartans will challenge top-seeded Gilford (17-1) in the semifinals on Tuesday night at Bedford High School, another two-hour jaunt for the Whitefield club. White Mountains lost 46-35 at Gilford back on Jan. 21.
Hazelton added 18 rebounds while LaBounty hauled in five for the Spartans, who raced out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead, pushed the advantage to 26-10 midway through the second and led 33-15 at halftime.
White Mountains kept its composure in the second half and never let Campbell (15-4) back into the game. Robert Breault added four points in the win. LaBounty hits four 3s on the night.
Tuesday’s tilt tips at 8 p.m., the nightcap of a D-III final four doubleheader. No. 7 Mascoma will meet No. 3 Kearsarge in the first semifinal at 6.
LITTLETON 78, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 50: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins scored 25 points in the first three quarters, while Jeff Santo also needed three quarters to add his 19 points.
The Crusaders went crazy with a big third quarter, outscoring the Yellowjackets 29-9 to cruise to their fourth straight win.
Koal Hurlbert scored 29 in the loss.
“Ugly first half. Played better in the third quarter. Hopefully, we play better [Saturday] vs Woodsville,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said, referring to Saturday’s 1:30 home game with the undefeated Engineers. “Hoskins was good throughout, and Santo came on strong in the third.”
PC (7-10): Hurlbert 13-3-29, McMann 2-0-4, Umlich 1-0-2, Hayes 3-2-8, Foote 1-2-5, G. Hurlbert 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 7-12-FT 50.
LHS (13-2): Grady Millen 2-0-4, Mike Hampson 3-3-9, Kayden Hoskins 9-1-25, Jeff Santo 6-7-19, Carmichael Osorio 2-0-4, Braden Lewis 2-3-7, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3, Landon Lord 2-3-7. Totals: 28-FG 14-21-FT 78.
PC 13 12 9 16 — 50
LHS 17 15 29 17 — 78
3-Point FG: P 1 (Foote); L 8 (Hoskins 6, Lewis, Lord). Team Fouls: P 16, L 13. Fouled Out: P, McMann.
U-32 59, LYNDON 47: In Lyndon Center, Elvin Stowell had 24 points for the visiting Raiders, who outscored the Vikings 17-7 in the first quarter then held on for the win.
Evan Sanborn topped the Vikings with 17 points while Chevy Bandy added 13.
LI visits Spaulding on Monday at 7 p.m.
U-32 (10-6): Comstock 2-2-6, Trombly 1-0-2, Richards 3-2-11, Stowell 7-9-24, Mislak 1-0-2, Fair 4-4-12. Totals: 19-FG 17-22-FT 59.
LI (3-15): Gavin Williams 4-0-10, Cam Berry 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 0-2-2, Evan Sanborn 8-0-17, Aiden Bogie 1-0-3, Chevy Bandy 6-1-13. Totals: 20-FG 3-7-FT 47.
U-32 17 9 16 17 — 59
LI 7 13 14 13 — 47
3-Point FG: U 4 (Richards 3, Stowell); L 4 Williams 2, Sanborn, Bogie). Team Fouls: U 10, L 17. Fouled Out: L, Sanborn.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 47, STOWE 37: In Wells River, Ricky Fennimore had 20 points, and a dominant ballgame for the Bucks almost slipped away in the fourth quarter. But they hung on for their third win in their last four games.
“Did a good job defensively for the three quarters we were out there,” BMU coach Chris Cook. “Credit to Stowe, we had to put our starters back in in the last 2 1/2 minutes to seal the deal after they got it down to seven. It’s what happens when guys on the bench don’t pay attention.”
The Bucks visit BFA-Fairfax on Monday.
SHS (2-15): Sautter 4-0-12, Heddelberger 1-0-2, Goodwin 4-0-8, Farley 1-0-3, Duffy 1-1-3, Jackson 4-0-8, D. Sautter 0-1-1. Totals: 15-FG 2-7-FT 37.
BM (13-4): Tanner Winchester 2-0-4, Kason Blood 0-2-2, Evan Dennis 3-2-9, Ethan Gilding 1-1-3, Ricky Fennimore 9-2-20, Cooper Ingerson 2-0-4, Jacob Dube 1-2-5. Totals: 18-FG 9-14-FT 47.
SHS 4 2 5 26 — 37
BM 10 14 17 6 — 47
3-Point FG: S 4 (C Sautter 3, Farley); B 2 (E. Dennis, Dube). Team Fouls: S 11, B 8.
GIRLS HOOPS
SJA 47, ST. ALBANS 37: In St. Albans, Cassidy Kittredge finished with 10 points as the Hilltoppers finished their regular-season schedule on a winning note.
Kaia Anderson and Hayden Wilkins each scored eight while Lilian Kittredge and Emma Greenan tallied seven each for St. J, which led 33-16 at halftime. BFA cut the lead to 39-33 by the end of the third.
“Tough battle on the road,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “Really proud of this young team and their ability to come up with big wins on the road.”
The Hilltoppers are likely the No. 5 seed in Division I for next week’s tournament.
SJA (10-7): Lilian Kittredge 3-1-7, Kaylee Weaver 0-1-1, Cassidy Kittredge 4-2-10, Emma Greenan 3-1-7, Emily Kostruba 0-2-2, Kyara Rutledge 2-0-4, Kaia Anderson 2-2-8, Hayden Wilkins 2-2-8. Totals: 17-FG 11-16-FT 47.
BFA (3-16): Carey 1-0-2, Garceau 3-1-7, Bushey 2-0-4, Sweeney 1-0-2, Reynolds 2-0-5, Ruby Dasaro 17. Totals: 15-FG 6-9-FT 37.
3-Point FG: S 2 (Anderson); B 1 (Reynolds.) Team Fouls: S 9, B 18.
