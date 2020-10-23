BERLIN — White Mountains put up a fight, but Berlin turned out the lights in their Division III Region 4 field hockey playin on Friday. The Mounties advanced with a 3-0 win.
“We had a great first half. We switched the ball and moved it,” noted WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty.
The Spartans served notice they would not go down easy and made some runs. Even after the Mounties scored with 7:27 left in the first quarter, the Spartans recovered from the letdown and picked up the battle. Abigayle McCusker tormented the Mountie defense. The only goal Berlin needed came from Mckailey Walsh with assists from Kenna Balderrama and Mia Letourneau. WMR came back for two corners and a save by Luma Bery.
WMR goalie Jen Fowler had seven saves by the half and the mindset to upend the Mounties carried into the third quarter, until the last five minutes when Berlin delivered the dream destroyers — two goals in quick succession.
Cienna Langlois figured in both and scored at 4:48 on an assist from Emily Roy then assisted on a goal at 3:35 by Kelly McCormick for the 3-0 lead.
LaBounty offered, “We lost our gas. We haven’t been in playoffs in four years and the pressure was on.
In the fourth quarter the WMR defense was tested and Fowler stepped up for 15 saves. Abi Freidman kept her stick in action.
In the end what mattered was that Berlin has scorers and the Spartans not so much after graduation claimed their whole front line.
“We have learned how much we miss those four girls and we had one of our forwards out for a wedding,” said LaBounty. “We played this game as a team more then we have all season. Our seniors gave us four good years.”
Berlin (7-4) moves on and WMR departs at 2-4-2. The Spartans will graduate Jayden Treamer, Isabella Cronin, MacKenzie Norman, Christian Veltri, Olivia Baker and Mallory Chessman.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
No. 4 NEWFOUND 1, No. 1 LITTLETON 0, OT: At Remich Park, Haley Dukette scored with 2:37 left in the first overtime to lift the Bears in a Division III Region 4 first-round thriller.
The Crusaders, who went 0-5-1 in the regular season, grabbed the No. 1 seed via a randomly-generated tournament draw. But thet put up a fight against Newfound, which beat them 9-0 on Sept. 21, in front of an electric home crowd.
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
NO. 4 WOODSTOCK 2, NO. 4 ST. J 0: In Woodstock, Norah Harper scored in the first quarter and Lily Gubbins found the cage in fourth as the Wasps survived a D-II quarterfinal.
Woodstock had the advantage in corners, 15-6.
Maddie Hurlbert came up with 11 saves for the Hilltoppers, seven in a busy third quarter. The Wasps goaltender made three saves.
“We played a strong game,” said St. J coach Tara Bailey. “We couldn’t quite get momentum to score. Maddie played strong in goal. Not the way we wanted to end this short season, but we are proud of this team and our 10 seniors.”
GIRLS SOCCER
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, CRAFTSBURY 0: In Craftsbury, Jordan Alley netted a pair of first-half goals to lead the Bucks in their regular-season finale.
Emma Gray handled eight saves for Blue Mountain (5-3).
“Having to play back to back games is always a difficult feat,” said Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp, whose team beat Sharon 3-0 on Thursday. “I was a little concerned when we came out flat to start the game. Jordan was able to give us the spark we needed today and we were able to grind out a solid win to finish our regular season.”
HAZEN 1, DANVILLE 0: In Danville, Macy Molleur scored at 24:23 into the first half and the Wildcats (3-5) avenged an earlier 3-2 loss to the Indians (5-3).
Danville goaltender Colleen Flinn had three saves and Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree played big with 23 stops in both teams’ regular-season finale.
BOYS SOCCER
LYNDON 3, THETFORD 1: In Lyndon Center, Diosan Perez scored twice to fuel the Vikings in their regular-season finale.
The first LI tally was a Thetford own goal from a deflection off a cross from Perez. Thetford’s Logan Brinkam then redirected a corner kick to even the game at 1-1 with 17 minutes left in the first half.
With 17 minutes left in the second half, Perez picked up a through ball from Sullivan Davis to put the Vikings on top 2-1. Collin McDiarmid sealed the win by tapping in a cross from Sean Collie.
Nick Matteis had six saves for LI (2-5); Justin Robinson eight for the Panthers.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J 3, HARWOOD 0: In St. J, the Hilltoppers won their third straight with a three-set victory in their final regular-season game. The sets were 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.
St. J honored Skyler Overton, Caitlin Haggett, Allie Cloutier and Sophia Stark for senior day.
“Each one has been a member of the team since the volleyball program started four years ago,” Hilltopper coach Gwyn Stahl said. “It certainly was a bitter-sweet evening as each senior played at their very best. Skyler had amazing serves and assists, Sophia had awesome serves and had an epic kill, Allie dug multiple hits and had the other team guessing where her serves were going, and Caitlin was down and dirty with a service ace and game-ending kill.
“We are so very proud of each senior and the hard work they have put into the program to make it better. We wish them the best as they finish up their year at St. Johnsbury and into their future.”
