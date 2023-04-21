Friday H.S. Roundup: White Mountains Sweeps Winnisquam; Colebrook Downs Profile

TILTON — Kaitlyn Wheeler (4-for-5, six runs, two walks) and Jaylin Bennett (6-for-7) led the charge as White Mountains topped 20 runs in a victory for the second day in a row, this time a 24-13 win during a New Hampshire Division III softball clash with Winnisquam.
Following a 21-15 win, the Spartan bats caught fire once again. Up 14-12 after six, WMR had an explosive 10-run, six-hit seventh inning to pull away.
Adrianna Duve was 4-for-6 and Ava Simpson went 3-for-4. Alexis Hicks started in the circle for the Spartans and was relieved by Emma Merrill.
White Mountains (2-4) is at Littleton on May 1.
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 10, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0 (5): In Littleton, Ross Kelly pitched an abbreviated perfect game while also going 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Crusaders rolled to their fifth straight win.
Kelly tossed five innings and struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced, not allowing a PC batter to reach base.
In addition to his own bat, Kelly received offensive help from Cam Cook (double) and Blake Fillion (two steals), each of whom went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Littleton scored all 10 of its runs in the first three innings.
The Crusaders (5-0) will hit the road for a meeting with Colebrook (4-0) in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 7, WINNISQUAM 3: In Tilton, Noah Covell picked up the win on the mound, going five innings as the Spartans bounced back from their first loss of the season.
Ian St Cyr tossed two innings for White Mountains (3-1). Next up is a road game at Littleton on May 1.
COLEBROOK 16, PROFILE 6: In Colebrook, Kolton Dowse (two doubles, two RBIs) and Liam Shaw (double, triple, three RBIs) each turned in three-hit days in the Mohawks’ win against the Patriots.
Shaw also picked up the win on the mound, going three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and no walks. He got all nine of his outs via strikeout.
Dylan Dauphinais (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Jackson Weir (double, three RBIs) also produced for Colebrook, which took a 10-4 after a four-run fourth inning and followed it up with six runs in the fifth.
Michael Millette went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Patriots and also tossed three-plus innings with two Ks, allowing eight runs (four earned) and three walks. Danny Burnell had a triple and three RBIs in the loss.
Colebrook (4-0) takes on fellow unbeaten Littleton on Wednesday in Cooperstown, New York. Profile (1-5) has Groveton at home on May 1.
BOYS LACROSSE
MT. ABE/VERGENNES 12, ST. JOHNSBURY 9: In St. Johnsbury, Henry Anderson (four goals, three assists), Noah Ladeau (three goals, two assists) and Jonah Howell (two goals, three assists) were all factors in taking down the Hilltoppers.
Camden Ignjatovic produced a hat trick for St. J and Simon North had four assists. The Hilltoppers also had scoring from Ryder Busto (two), Noah Pekarski (two), Ethan St Laurence and Augustus Yerkes. Jacob Emerson and Connor McElroy each had assists.
Walker Forand picked up the win in goal, making 16 saves. Connor Brigham recorded 10 for St. J.
SJA (1-2) hosts Hartford on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.