Friday H.S. Roundup: White Mountains Sweeps Winnisquam; Colebrook Downs Profile
Buy Now

Karter Deming, center, is greeted at home after his two-run blast in the second inning of unbeaten White Mountains’ 14-2 win over Woodsville in a New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TILTON — Kaitlyn Wheeler (4-for-5, six runs, two walks) and Jaylin Bennett (6-for-7) led the charge as White Mountains topped 20 runs in a victory for the second day in a row, this time a 24-13 win during a New Hampshire Division III softball clash with Winnisquam.

Following a 21-15 win, the Spartan bats caught fire once again. Up 14-12 after six, WMR had an explosive 10-run, six-hit seventh inning to pull away.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.