Friday H.S. Roundup: Wilkins Makes SportsCenter With Two Buzzer-Beaters, St. J Powers Past Burlington
BURLINGTON — Hayden Wilkins fired in 15 points, including two spectacular buzzer-beaters — one from half court — as St. J Academy used a fast start to blow past Burlington 60-44 in a Division I game played at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium.

Wilkins’ first buzzer-beater came on a 25-foot bank shot from the top of the key to end the first half. The junior guard’s second came at the end of the third quarter, an on-the-move half-court swish that sent the Patrick Gym crowd into a frenzy.

