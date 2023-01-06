Friday H.S. Roundup: Wilkins Makes SportsCenter With Two Buzzer-Beaters, St. J Powers Past Burlington

BURLINGTON — Hayden Wilkins fired in 15 points, including two spectacular buzzer-beaters — one from half court — as St. J Academy used a fast start to blow past Burlington 60-44 in a Division I game played at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium.
Wilkins’ first buzzer-beater came on a 25-foot bank shot from the top of the key to end the first half. The junior guard’s second came at the end of the third quarter, an on-the-move half-court swish that sent the Patrick Gym crowd into a frenzy.
@TViles88 #24 hayden wilkins For St. Johnsbury Academy Hit two buzzer beaters one in the 2nd Right before Halftime and one at the end of the 3rd vs Burlington high school pic.twitter.com/VmqeQVPLtB— Troy (@tbonetroy16) January 7, 2023
Wilkins’ heroics were featured in the No. 7 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays. A few days ago, former SJA hoop star Logan Wendell, now playing for Ithaca College, was the No. 1 play on SportsCenter, after his blind, over-the-shoulder shot went down at the final buzzer to lift the Bombers past Hamilton College.
SPORTSCENTER VIDEO LINK: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnHbx-qK4Mb/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=
Kaylee Weaver also had a big offensive night with 16 points for St. J, which led 43-22 at the break. Cassidy Kittredge added 12 and Rylee Strohm contributed eight points in the win.
“Played excellent first half putting 43 points while also playing solid defense,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “A great win on the road and a lot of fun for the team to play at Patrick.”
The Hilltoppers host South Burlington on Monday.
SJA (4-1): Kaylee Weaver 5-4-16, Rylee Strohm 3-2-8, Cassidy Kittredge 5-1-12, Kaia Anderson 1-0-3, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kacie Nelson 2-0-4, Hayden Wilkins 6-0-15. Totals: 23-FG 7-9-FT 60.
BHS (2-3): Mitchell 6-0-13, McDonald 4-0-10, Awayle 2-0-5, Mubarak 3-5-12, Beynon 1-1-4. Totals: 16-FG 7-14-FT 44.
SJA 21 22 9 8 — 60
BHS 11 11 8 14 — 44
3-Point FG: S 7 (Weaver 2, Kittredge, Anderson, Wilkins); B 5 (Mitchell, McDonald 2, Mubarak). Team Fouls: S 14, B 11.
HAZEN 70, STOWE 40: In Stowe, Caitlyn Davison netted 19 points and Ella Gillespie added 14 as the Wildcats walloped the Raiders.
Hazen broke free with a 28-4 second quarter.
Alexis Christensen scored 10 points in the win, Haley Michaud had nine and Julia des Groseillers scored eight.
Stowe’s Parker Reeves led all scorers with 33 points.
Hazen makes its way to Milton on Tuesday.
HU (6-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Tessa Luther 2-1-6, Alexis Christensen 4-0-10, Caitlyn Davison 7-3-19, Sadie Skorstad 1-0-2, Ella Gillespie 7-0-14, Julia des Groseillers 4-0-8. Haley Michaud 4-1-9. Totals: 30-FG 5-8-FT 70.
SHS (0-5): Lawver 1-0-2, Leonasdo 1-0-2, Dams 1-0-2, Herman 0-1-1, Reeves 15-2-33. Totals: 18-FG 3-10-FT 40.
HU 14 28 10 12 — 70
SHS 12 4 5 19 — 40
3-Point FG: H 5 (Luther, Christensen 2, Davison); S 1(Reeves). Team Fouls: H 17, S 11. Fouled Out: S, Reeves.
LITTLETON 47, LIN-WOOD 36: In Lincoln, Addison Hadlock (12), Lauryn Corrigan (11) and Ella Horsch (10) all hit double-digits scoring as the Crusaders rallied late to stay unbeaten.
Littleton trailed 24-23 after three quarters.
“We played a sloppy game tonight with too many unforced turnovers and missed layups. Credit to Lin-Wood who worked hard and kept the game close.”
“We will get back in the gym and get ready for Colebrook.”
Littleton visits the once-beaten Tribe on Tuesday night.
LHS (8-0): Ella Horsch 4-0-10, Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Lauryn Corrigan 4-1-11, Addison Pilgrim 2-0-4, Nevaeh Fahey 1-1-3, JuJu Bromley 2-1-5, Addison Hadlock 4-2-12. Totals: 18-FG 5-16-FT 47.
LW (1-4): Ki. Clermont 3-5-13, Ciarleglio 5-1-11, Ka. Clermont 5-0-10, Caulder 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 6-13-FT 36.
LHS 6 8 9 24 — 47
LW 9 6 9 12 — 36
3-Point FG: L 6 (Horsch 2, Corrigan 2, Hadlock 2); LW 2 (Ki. Clermont 2). Team Fouls: L 13, LW 14.
PROFILE 35, WOODSVILLE 22: In Woodsville, Maddie Koehler netted 12 points, eight coming in the first quarter, and Morgan Presby scored 10 as the Patriots picked off the host Engineers.
Profile lit out to a 16-2 first-quarter lead.
McKenna Locke had a team-high nine points to pace WHS.
Woodsville hosts Lin-Wood on Monday. Profile visits Gorham on Tuesday.
PS (4-3): Avery Gignac 0-1-1, Morgan Presby 4-2-10, Mya Brown 2-4-6, Maddie Koehler 6-2-12, Kyah Knight 3-0-6 . Totals: 14-FG 7-15-FT 35.
WHS (3-4): Makayla Walker 2-0-4, McKenna Locke 4-0-9, Allee Rowe 1-0-2, Olivia McBride 3-1-7. Totals: 10-FG 1-4-FT 22.
PS 16 4 6 9 — 35
WHS 2 5 11 4 — 22
3-Point FG: W 1 (Locke). Team Fouls: P 14, W 15. Fouled Out: W, Paige Royer.
GROVETON 61, LISBON 24: In Lisbon, Marissa Kenison and Delaney Whiting each turned in 17 points to pace the Eagles.
Madison Ash added 10 for Groveton, who pushed its record to 4-0.
“Kenison is tough; she shot the ball real well,” Panther coach Brett Covell said. “We are certainly improving but we need to limit out turnovers.”
The Eagles are at Franklin on Saturday at 4. Lisbon hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday.
GHS (4-0): Marissa Kenison 8-0-17, Delaney Whiting 7-2-17, Madison Ash 3-4-10, Aspen Clermont 3-1-7, Paige Lambert 3-1-7 Mylee Kenison 1-1-3. Totals: 25-FG 9-13-FT 61.
LRS (0-6): Kaitlyn Clark 3-0-9 Araya Kimball 2-0-6, Tori Jellison 1-1-3, Meredith Barnes 1-0-2, Linnea Trudell 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 1-7-FT 24.
GHS 20 22 12 7 — 61
LRS 5 8 2 9 — 24
3-Point FG: G 2 (Whiting, Kenison); L 5 (Clark 3, Kimball 2). Team Fouls: G 7, L 8.
GILFORD 56, WHITE MOUNTAINS 23: In Gilford, Vanessa Flanders scored 18 as the host Eagles overpowered the Spartans.
WMR led 10-6 in the first quarter but the hosts used a 12-0 run in the second quarter to pull ahead, then outscored the Spartans 38-13 after halftime.
White Mountains hosts Groveton on Tuesday.
WMR (2-4): Emma Simpson 2-0-6, Ciera Challinor 1-0-2, Aubrey Merrill 1-0-3, Jaylin Bennett 1-0-2, Ainsley Savage 3-0-6, Ava Simpson 1-2-4. Totals: 9-FG 2-10-FT 23.
GHS (6-1): Guyer 3-5-11, Davighur 1-0-2, Caldon 3-0-6, McKenna 1-1-3, Kienan 2-0-8, Flanders 7-1-18, Hughes 1-0-2, Shephard 2-0-4, Cummings 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 9-18-FT 56.
WMR 10 0 4 9 — 23
GHS 6 12 18 20 — 56
3-Point FG: W 3 (E. Simpson 2, Merrill); G 5 (Kienan 2, Flanders 3). Team Fouls: W 14, G 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WOODSVILLE 55, PROFILE 43: In Woodsville, Landon Kingsbury and Cam Davidson each netted 18 points as the Engineers handed the visiting Patriots their first loss in a matchup of two of the top-rated teams in Division IV.
“Played good defensively,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said. “Connor Houston made Josh [Robie] work for everything. “Jack Boudreault did a good job of making Alex Leslie work for everything, too.”
Josh Robie, the top scorer thus far in New Hampshire, scored 26 but was held below his scoring average. It was Profile’s lowest-scoring output of the season.
Alex Leslie, averaging 20 points per game, got two early fouls and held in check with eight points.
The two-time defending champion Engineers were methodical on offense, displaying great ball movement to get plenty of good looks.
Woodsville hosts Lin-Woon on Monday. Profile is at Gorham on Tuesday.
PS (6-1): Josh Robie 10-1-26, Karsen Robie 2-0-5, Alex Leslie 3-2-8, Cayden Wakeham 1-0-2, Billy Joseph 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 3-4-FT 43.
WHS (6-1): Ryan Walker 2-2-7, Connor Houston 2-1-6, Jack Boudreault 3-0-6, Landon Kingsbury 6-4-18, Cam Davidson 8-2-18. Totals: 21-FG 9-11-FT 55.
PS 14 6 14 9 — 43
WHS 21 4 16 14 — 55
3-Point FG: P 6 (J. Robie 5, K. Robie); W 4 (Walker, Houston, Kingsbury 2). Team Fouls: P 14, W 7. Fouled Out: P, Wakeham.
LITTLETON 76, LIN-WOOD 66: In Lincoln, Kayden Hoskins poured in 28 points and 12 rebounds, Dre Akines had six steals and Grady Hadlock turned in an 18-point performance as the Crusaders muscled past the Lumberjacks to stay undefeated.
Landon Lord pumped in 15 points and Carmichael Lopez added 10 for the victors, who built an early 28-13 advantage, hit 12 triples and was 10 of 11 at the foul line.
“Great start by Hadlock tonight then Hoskins got going,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. ” “Great balanced scoring. Landon Lord and Carmichael played solid as well. LW never would go away. Good win at their gym.”
Littleton takes a trip to Colebrook on Tuesday night.
LHS (8-0): Dre Akines 1-0-2, Kayden Hoskins 10-3-28, Carmichael Lopez 5-0-10, Landon Lord 5-3-15, Grady Hadlock 5-4-18, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3. Totals: 27-FG 10-11-FT 76.
LW (2-3): Clermont 5-7-19, Sothard 1-0-2, Avery 13-3-32, Blood 3-1-8, Manning 2-0-5. Totals: 24-FG 11-15-FT 66.
LHS 28 16 19 13 — 76
LW 13 22 16 15 — 66
3-Point FG: L 12 (Hoskins 5, Lord 2, Hadlock 4, Lewis); LW 7 (Clermont 2, Avery 3, Blood, C. Manning). Team Fouls: L 10, LW 12.
GROVETON 61, LISBON 6: In Lisbon, Luke Shannon provided 15 points and Evan Blanco chipped in with 11 as the Eagles handled the Panthers.
Corbin Frenette scored eight points. Groveton led 33-3 at half.
Both teams play again on Tuesday, Groveton heads to White Mountains and Lisbon welcomes Pittsburg-Canaan.
GHS (4-0): Corbin Frenette 3-2-8, Isaac Noyes 2-2-6, Jace Ramsay 2-0-4, Ben Wheelock 1-0-2, Luke Shannon 7-0-15, Evan Blanco 5-0-11, Brody Platt 1-0-2, Broc Meunier 2-0-5, Ashton Kenison 1-0-2, Gage Collins 3-0-6. Totals: 27-FG 4-9-FT 61.
LRS (0-6): Hayden Moody 1-0-2, Doug Danforth 1-1-4. Totals: 2-FG 1-6-FT 6.
GHS 19 14 22 6 — 61
LRS 0 3 3 0 — 6
3-Point FG: G 3 (Shannon, Blanco, Meunier); L 1 (Danforth). Team Fouls: G 4, L 9. Fouled Out: L, Moody.
LYNDON 57, LAMOILLE 45: In Hyde Park, Austin Wheeler’s 29 points sparked the Vikings’ come-from-behind victory.
The Lancers led 15-6 after the first quarter and 41-36 entering the final frame. Wheeler scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, which LI won 21-4 to finally take the lead and distance themselves in the process.
Malcolm Ernst led Lamoille with 18 points.
Lyndon looks to keep it rolling Tuesday at Spaulding.
LI (3-1): Logan Wheeler 2-3-7, Gavin Williams 1-0-2, Julian Thrailkill 2-2-6, Ethan Lussier 2-2-6, Austin Wheeler 10-5-29, Ryan Hall 0-2-2, Brody Mosher 2-0-5. Totals: 19-FG 14-20-FT 57.
LU (2-4): Clark 1-3-6, Ernst 7-0-18, Langlois 1-0-2, Locke 5-0-10, Hungerford 1-4-6, Hoag 0-1-1, Foy 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 8-17-FT 45.
LI 6 17 13 21 — 57
LU 15 13 13 4 — 45
3-Point FG: LI 5 (A. Wheeler 4, Mosher); LU 5 (Clark, Ernst 4). Team Fouls: LI 18, LU 18. Fouled Out: LU, Locke.
NORTH COUNTRY 59, MISSISQUOI 30: In Newport, Cooper Brueck notched 20 points and Haiden Chilafoux had 14 to lead the Falcons at home.
North Country held Missisquoi to just 11 points through the first three quarters.
NCU hosts Harwood Monday.
NCU (5-1): Cooper Brueck 8-0-20, Brayden Pepin 1-3-5, Gavin Wells 2-0-4, Haidin Chilafoux 5-2-14, Hayden Boivin 3-0-6, Levi Brewer 1-0-2, Noah Fortin 2-0-4, Wyatt Descheneau 1-2-4. Totals: 23-FG 7-11-FT 59.
MVU (2-4): Surprise 4-0-12, Morse 2-0-5, Creller 1-0-3, Nielsen 2-0-5, Fournier 1-1-3, Rich 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 3-4-FT 30.
NCU 10 19 19 11 — 59
MVU 5 5 1 19 — 30
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 4, Chilafoux 2); M 7 (Surprise 4, Morse, Creller, Nielsen). Team Fouls: N 10, M 11. Fouled Out: M, Fournier.
MONTPELIER 77, LAKE REGION 40: In Montpelier, Aidan Poginy contributed 18 points but the Rangers fell to the defending Division II champs.
Lake Region hung tough through the opening period but was outscored by 20 in the second as the Solons began to pull away.
LR hosts U-32 on Wednesday.
MHS (4-2): Riby-Williams 4-0-11, Bruzzese 5-0-14, Foster 2-0-6, Bridge 3-0-7, Cody 7-5-22, Lilly 2-0-4, Tringe 2-0-4, Milak 4-1-9. Totals: 29-FG 6-7-FT 77.
LR (0-5): Owen Rogers 1-4-7, Jacob Sicard 2-0-4, Charlie Thompson 1-2-4, Justin Young 1-0-2, Aidan Poginy 7-2-18, Carlos Martinez 1-0-3, Beren Lovejoy 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 8-13-FT 40.
MHS 11 31 18 17 — 77
LR 10 8 11 11 — 40
3-Point FG: M 13 (Riby-Williams 3, Bruzzese 4, Foster 2, Bridge, Cody 3); L 3 (Poginy 2, Martinez). Team Fouls: M 17, L 14.
HAZEN 76, WILLIAMSTOWN 45: In Hardwick, Xavier Hill registered 18 points and 10 assists, Brendan Moodie had 17 points and Tyler Rivard recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Wildcats’ win.
Hill (six) and Moodie combined for 11 three-pointers, with all five of Moodie’s coming in the first quarter to help HU to an 18-12 lead. Hill drained four of his triples in the second, building a 41-19 lead at the break.
Lincoln Michaud added 10 points, Jadon Baker had six assists and Gabriel Michaud had four rebounds, three steals and three assists off the bench.
Donahue paced Williamstown with 16 points.
Hazen will finally play its first road game of the season Wednesday in Thetford.
HU (7-0): Brendan Moodie 6-0-17, Jadon Baker 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 6-0-18, Tyler Rivard 6-4-16, Gabriel Michaud 1-2-4, Ryan Morrison 3-0-6, Lincoln Michaud 5-0-10, Sully Laflam 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 6-12-FT 76.
WHS (0-7): Bailey 3-2-11, B. Donahue 5-1-16, David Tom 3-0-6, Nick Mascitti 1-0-2, Jarvis-Comi 1-0-2, L. Donahue 2-0-6, Laggner 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 3-4-FT 45.
HU 23 18 15 20 — 76
WHS 12 7 10 16 — 45
3-Point FG: H 12 (Moodie 5, Hill 6, Baker); W 10 (Bailey 3, B. Donahue 5, L. Donahue 2). Team Fouls: H 12, W 14.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 62, WEST RUTLAND 21: In Wells River, Evan Dennis tallied 19 points and Ricky Fennimore added 13 in the Bucks’ win.
Up by six after the first quarter, Blue Mountain dominated the middle two quarters by a 36-5 margin.
Kason Blood added nine points in the win.
West Rutland was led by Garret Owens with seven.
“Great rebound win for the guys,” Bucks’ coach Chris Cook said. “Came together over the past couple days and really started to amp up things at practice and work on the little things. Proud of the guys’ defensive intensity tonight. Look to carry that over on Tuesday up at Danville.
The D-IV rivalry game between the Bucks and the Bears is at 7:30.
BMU (3-2): Kris Fennimore 3-0-7, Jamal Saibou 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 8-2-19, Hayden Carle 3-0-6, Kason Blood 3-1-9, Cedric Schafer 2-0-5, Ricky Fennimore 5-3-13, Ian Fraser 1-0-2 Totals: 26-FG 6-15-FT 62.
WR (2-5): Kessop 1-0-3, Rocke 0-1-1, Hogan 1-0-2, Owens 3-0-7, Noel 3-0-6, Flood 1-0-2 Totals: 9-FG 1-9-FT 21.
BMU 17 19 17 9 — 62
WR — 11 3 2 5 — 21
3-Point FG: B 4 (K. Fennimore, Dennis, Blood, Schafer); W (Kessop, Owens). Team Fouls: B 13, W 13.
NORDIC SKIING
HAZEN’S CIRCOSTA GRABS FIRST: In Craftsbury, Hazen’s Amelia Circosta grabbed the top spot in the girls 6K freestyle race while St. Johnsbury’s Ruth Krebs placed second.
Circosta finished with a time of 20:55.1 and Krebs came in at 21.17.7.
St. J’s Ava Purdy and Mary Fowler finished 12th and 13th while teammates Maren Giese (17th) and Maddie Blanchard (18th) rounded out the top-20.
Hazen’s Leo Circosta (17:43.4) finished third overall in the boys’ competition. St. J’s Sisu Lange (18:46.8) and Charlie Krebs (19:05.4) placed fifth and sixth and Lake Region’s Max Demaine (19:45.1) was ninth.
Brady Morigeau, of Mount Mansfield was the top boy finisher at 17:08.7.
