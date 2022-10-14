Friday H.S. Roundup: XXX
Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MOULTONBOROUGH — A Joelvy Perez hat trick powered Littleton to a 3-1 win over Moultonborough in a N.H. Division IV boys soccer game on Friday.

Perez scored in the 25th, 27th and 68th minutes. Grady Hadlock, Landon Lord and Cam Cook provided the assists while Kyle Fuentes recorded six saves.

