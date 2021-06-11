Friday Local Playoff Scores (June 11) And Upcoming Schedule

FRIDAY, JUNE 11
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Championship
At Castleton University
No. 3 Enosburg (14-2) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (14-1), 3
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Championship
At Centennial Field, Burlington
No. 2 Blue Mountain (13-3) vs. No. 1 White River Valley (16-0), 6
——
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Championship
At Burlington High School
No. 4 St. Johnsbury (11-3) vs. No. 3 Green Mountain Valley (10-2), 3
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Championship
At Robbie Mills Field, Laconia
Littleton vs. Newmarket, 7
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Championship
At Memorial Field, Concord
Woodsville vs. Newmarket, 4:30
——
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
VT. SOFTBALL
D-IV Championship
At Castleton University
No. 3 Proctor (13-3) vs. No. 1 Danville (13-1), noon
