Friday Local Playoff Scores (June 11) And Upcoming Schedule
Kyle Fuentes scores the eventual winning run as Littleton beats Woodsville 8-3 (8 inn.) in a D-4 semifinal at Woodsville Community Field on Wednesday. (Photo By Paul Hayes)

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Championship

At Castleton University

No. 3 Enosburg (14-2) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (14-1), 3

VT. BASEBALL

D-IV Championship

At Centennial Field, Burlington

No. 2 Blue Mountain (13-3) vs. No. 1 White River Valley (16-0), 6

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Championship

At Burlington High School

No. 4 St. Johnsbury (11-3) vs. No. 3 Green Mountain Valley (10-2), 3

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV Championship

At Robbie Mills Field, Laconia

Littleton vs. Newmarket, 7

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Championship

At Memorial Field, Concord

Woodsville vs. Newmarket, 4:30

——

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

VT. SOFTBALL

D-IV Championship

At Castleton University

No. 3 Proctor (13-3) vs. No. 1 Danville (13-1), noon

