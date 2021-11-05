Friday Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 5) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon’s Luke Dudas runs through Bellows Falls’ defense during a semifinal Division 2 football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

FOOTBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 1 Bellows Falls 34, No. 5 Lyndon 8

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 4 Woodsville (16-2-1) vs. No. 3 Sunapee (17-2), 7:30 p.m.

——

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Championship

At University of Vermont

No. 2 Lyndon (8-5) vs. No. 1 Windsor (10-5-1), 12:30 p.m.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

NVYFL 7-8 Championship

At South Burlington

Lyndon vs. St. Johnsbury, 5 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Manchester Memorial

No. 3 Woodsville (17-1-1) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (18-0), noon

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.