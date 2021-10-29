Friday Local Playoff Scores (Oct. 29) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

Woodsville's Sammy Sarkis. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

VT. FOOTBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 3 Enosburg 2, No. 6 Hazen 0

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 1 Proctor 10, No. 9 Blue Mountain 1

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Champlain Valley 3, No. 7 St. Johnsbury 1 (25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23)

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Profile 6, No. 1 Epping 2

No. 4 Woodsville 2, No. 12 Pittsfield 0

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING

Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 10:30

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 North Country (11-2-2) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), noon

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 10

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 5 Sunapee (13-4) at No. 4 Littleton (14-2-1), 2

No. 7 Moultonborough (12-5) at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2

No. 6 Portsmouth Christian (12-4-1) at No. 3 Woodsville (15-1-1), 2

——

MONDAY, NOV. 1

GOLF

New England Regional at Mohegan Sun Golf in Baltic, Conn.

——

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 6 Harwood (3-8-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (7-5), 3:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 9 Profile (11-5-2) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (15-2-1), 6:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.