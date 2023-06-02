Friday Local Playoff Scores/Postponements (June 2) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Athletes from North Country, Lake Region, Hazen and Lyndon compete at a track and field meet at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, JUNE 2 TRACK & FIELDVt. Division II state championship at Burlington, 2Vt. Division IV state championship at Burr and Burton, 12:30VT. BASEBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), ppd. to Saturday at noonD-III QuarterfinalNo. 8 Vergennes (7-10) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), ppd. to Saturday at 1D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 8 Rivendell (8-8) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (15-1), 4:30VT. SOFTBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 8 North Country (8-8) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (15-0), 4D-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (14-3), ppd. to Saturday at 4:30D-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 6 Proctor (9-5) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30No. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (10-6) at No. 2 Richford (13-3), ppd. to Saturday at 11VT. GIRLS LACROSSED-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), ppd. to Saturday at 11VT. GIRLS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalsNo. 7 North Country (6-6) at No. 2 Rutland (12-2), 3No. 9 SJA (6-9) at No. 1 Burlington (13-0), ppd. to Saturday at noonVT. BOYS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 SJA (13-2-1) at No. 4 Burlington (14-1), ppd. to Saturday at 3——SATURDAY, JUNE 3 TRACK & FIELDDivision I state championship at Burlington, 9:30VT. BASEBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), noonD-III QuarterfinalNo. 8 Vergennes (7-10) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), 1VT. SOFTBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (14-3), 4:30D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (10-6) at No. 2 Richford (13-3), 11VT. GIRLS LACROSSED-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), 11VT. GIRLS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalNo. 9 SJA (6-9) at No. 1 Burlington (13-0), noonVT. BOYS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 SJA (13-2-1) at No. 4 Burlington (14-1), 3N.H. BASEBALLD-III QuarterfinalNo. 6 Conant (13-4) at No. 3 White Mountains (15-2), 1D-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Woodsdville (10-7) at No. 1 Gorham (16-1), 4No. 7 Colebrook (13-4) at No. 2 Sunapee (17-2), 4No. 11 Mascenic (9-8) at No. 3 Littleton (15-2), 4N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Wilton-Lyndeborough (12-5) at No. 1 Woodsville (15-1), 4No. 6 Newmarket (13-4) at No. 3 Groveton (14-3), 1 