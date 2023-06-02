Friday Local Playoff Scores/Postponements/Top Performers (June 2) And Upcoming Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
TRACK & FIELD
Vt. Division II state championship at Burlington, 2
Vt. Division IV state championship at Burr and Burton, 12:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), ppd. to Saturday at noon
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 8 Vergennes (7-10) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), ppd. to Saturday at 1
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 1 Blue Mountain 14, No. 8 Rivendell 0
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 1 BFA-St. Albans 3, No. 8 North Country 1
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (14-3), ppd. to Saturday at 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 6 Proctor (9-5) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), game postponed to Monday, Bucks leading 13-0 after one inning
No. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (10-6) at No. 2 Richford (13-3), ppd. to Saturday at 11
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), ppd. to Saturday at 11
VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinals
No. 2 Rutland 5, No. 7 North Country 2
No. 9 SJA (6-9) at No. 1 Burlington (13-0), ppd. to Saturday at noon
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 SJA (13-2-1) at No. 4 Burlington (14-1), ppd. to Saturday at 3
TOP PERFORMERS
Kris Fennimore had two hits (double) and two RBIs while Ricky Fennimore added a double and an RBI as No. 1 Blue Mountain moved on to its third consecutive Division IV final four with a 14-0 shortened game victory over No. 8 Rivendell.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
TRACK & FIELD
Division I state championship at Burlington, 9:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), noon
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 8 Vergennes (7-10) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), 1
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (14-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (10-6) at No. 2 Richford (13-3), 11
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), 11
VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 9 SJA (6-9) at No. 1 Burlington (13-0), noon
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 SJA (13-2-1) at No. 4 Burlington (14-1), 3
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Conant (13-4) at No. 3 White Mountains (15-2), 1
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Woodsdville (10-7) at No. 1 Gorham (16-1), 4
No. 7 Colebrook (13-4) at No. 2 Sunapee (17-2), 4
No. 11 Mascenic (9-8) at No. 3 Littleton (15-2), 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Wilton-Lyndeborough (12-5) at No. 1 Woodsville (15-1), 4
No. 6 Newmarket (13-4) at No. 3 Groveton (14-3), 1
MONDAY, JUNE 5
VT. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Proctor (9-5) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), continuation of ppd. game, Bucks lead 13-0 after one inning
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Semifinal
No. 5 MSJ-No. 4 Stratton Mountain winner at No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-1), 4:30
