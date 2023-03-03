Friday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (March 3) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Championship
At Patrick Gym
No. 1 Champlain Valley 43, No. 3 St. Johnsbury 29
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 3 North Country 54, No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph 38
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 2 Hazen 101, No. 7 White River Valley 62
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian 42, No. 5 Blue Mountain 31
WRESTLING
New England Championships in Providence, R.I., 4
TOP PERFORMERS
Brendan Moodie drilled nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, Xavier Hill (six triples) set a career-high with 24 points and added eight assists and Tyler Rivard tallied 17 points, 28 rebounds, five assists and four blocks as No. 2 Hazen knocked off No. 7 White River Valley 101-62 in the Division III quarterfinals.
Jorden Driver dropped in 23 points and Cooper Brueck had 17 to guide No. 3 North Country past No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph 54-38 and back to the Division II semifinals for the fourth straight season.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 6 Holy Family (16-5) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (18-3), ppd. to Sunday
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 2 Colebrook (18-3) vs. No. 1 Groveton (19-2), ppd. to Sunday
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Spaulding (19-4) vs. No. 1 North Country (23-0), 1
D-IV Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 2 Blue Mountain (19-3) vs. No. 1 West Rutland (22-0), 8
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Twinfield (11-9) at No. 3 Danville (15-6), 2
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-II Semifinal
No. 3 Kingdom Blades (17-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (16-3-2), 5
INDOOR TRACK
New England Championships in Boston, 10:30
WRESTLING
New England Championships in Providence, R.I., 9
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 6 Holy Family (16-5) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (18-3), 3
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 2 Colebrook (18-3) vs. No. 1 Groveton (19-2), 1
MONDAY, MARCH 6
ALPINE SKIING
Vt. State Giant Slalom Championship at Burke, 10
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
ALPINE SKIING
Vt. State Slalom Championship at Burke, 9:30
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 North Country (20-2) vs. No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0), 8:15
NORDIC SKIING
N.H. Division II State Meet at Great Glen Trails, 9
SNOWBOARDING
Vermont States at Jay Peak, 9
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Thetford (16-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (19-3), time TBD
