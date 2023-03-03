Friday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (March 3)

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Second-seeded Hazen edges rival and third-seeded Williamstown 48-45 in a Division III semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Wildcats advance to face No. 1 Winooski in Saturday’s title game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Championship
At Patrick Gym
No. 1 Champlain Valley 43, No. 3 St. Johnsbury 29
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 3 North Country 54, No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph 38
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 2 Hazen 101, No. 7 White River Valley 62
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian 42, No. 5 Blue Mountain 31
WRESTLING
New England Championships in Providence, R.I., 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Brendan Moodie drilled nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, Xavier Hill (six triples) set a career-high with 24 points and added eight assists and Tyler Rivard tallied 17 points, 28 rebounds, five assists and four blocks as No. 2 Hazen knocked off No. 7 White River Valley 101-62 in the Division III quarterfinals.
