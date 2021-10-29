Friday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 29) And Upcoming Schedule
Woodsville's Sammy Sarkis. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

VT. FOOTBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 4 Essex 27, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 13

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon 44, No. 4 Brattleboro 26

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 3 Enosburg 2, No. 6 Hazen 0

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 1 Proctor 10, No. 9 Blue Mountain 1

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Champlain Valley 3, No. 7 St. Johnsbury 1 (25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23)

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Profile 6, No. 1 Epping 2

No. 4 Woodsville 2, No. 12 Pittsfield 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Trevor Lussier had 94 yards rushing and two TDs while also making 15 tackles on defense and Luke Dudas added 180 yards rushing and three TDs as fifth-seeded Lyndon knock off No. 4 Brattleboro 44-26 in a Divison II football quarterfinal.

Pearson Freligh netted a hat trick as upstart Profile stunned top-seeded Epping 6-2 in the Division IV quarterfinals.

Bryce Williams and Andre Chumbes tallied on assists from Ben Taylor and No. 4 Woodsville blanked No. 12 Pittsfield 2-0 at to advance to the Division IV semifinals.

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING

Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 10:30

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 North Country (11-2-2) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), noon

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 10

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 5 Sunapee (13-4) at No. 4 Littleton (14-2-1), 2

No. 7 Moultonborough (12-5) at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2

No. 6 Portsmouth Christian (12-4-1) at No. 3 Woodsville (15-1-1), 2

——

MONDAY, NOV. 1

GOLF

New England Regional at Mohegan Sun Golf in Baltic, Conn.

——

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 6 Harwood (3-8-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (7-5), 3:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 9 Profile (11-5-2) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (15-2-1), 6:15 p.m.

