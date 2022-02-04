Friday Local Postponements (Feb. 4) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 4, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jennifer Dyne, back, and Kamel Lopez take a sled run at Remich Park in Littleton, N.H., on Monday, Jan. 2, 2016. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, FEB. 4 Boys HoopsColchester at St. J, ppd. TBDSpaulding at Lake Region, ppd. to SaturdayBlue Mountain at Danville, ppd. to SaturdayNewport at White Mountains, ppd. to Feb. 12Woodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Feb. 19Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. to SaturdayLisbon at Gorham, ppd. to Feb. 21Girls HoopsWhite Mountains at Newport, ppd. to Feb. 12Woodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Feb. 12Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. to SaturdayLisbon at Gorham, ppd. to Feb. 12Alpine SkiingSt. J, LI at Burke, ppd. TBDNordic SkiingSt. J, LI at Kingdom Trails), ppd. TBDWrestlingSt. J at Harwood, ppd. TBDMen’s HoopsHusson at Lyndon, 5:30Women’s HoopsHusson at Lyndon, 7:30——SATURDAY, FEB. 5 More from this section Carlisle, Fortin Have Career Nights In Hornet Sweep +18 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Danville Sneaks Past Stowe For Second Time Friday Local Postponements (Feb. 4) And Weekend Schedule Girls HoopsEnosburg at North Country, 12:30Lake Region at Harwood, 12:30St. J at South Burlington, 5Blue Mountain at Hazen, 4:30Colebrook at Groveton, 2Boys HoopsBlue Mountain at Danville, 6Colebrook at Groveton, 3:30Spaulding at Lake Region, 3:30Boys HockeySt. J at Missisquoi, 2Lyndon at Burr and Burton, 7Girls HockeySpaulding at Kingdom Blades, 6WrestlingWhite Mountains at Plymouth tournament, 9Alpine SkiingLyndon at Smuggs, TBDMen’s HoopsHusson at Lyndon, 1Women’s HoopsHusson at Lyndon, 3——SUNDAY, FEB. 8Indoor Track and FieldAt University of VermontVermont State Championships, 2 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags White Mountains Alpine Skiing Sport Skiing Linguistics School Blue Mountain Boys Newport Schedule Danville Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 