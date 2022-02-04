Friday Local Postponements (Feb. 4) And Weekend Schedule
Jennifer Dyne, back, and Kamel Lopez take a sled run at Remich Park in Littleton, N.H., on Monday, Jan. 2, 2016. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Boys Hoops

Colchester at St. J, ppd. TBD

Spaulding at Lake Region, ppd. to Saturday

Blue Mountain at Danville, ppd. to Saturday

Newport at White Mountains, ppd. to Feb. 12

Woodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Feb. 19

Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. to Saturday

Lisbon at Gorham, ppd. to Feb. 21

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Newport, ppd. to Feb. 12

Woodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Feb. 12

Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. to Saturday

Lisbon at Gorham, ppd. to Feb. 12

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Burke, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails), ppd. TBD

Wrestling

St. J at Harwood, ppd. TBD

Men’s Hoops

Husson at Lyndon, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

Husson at Lyndon, 7:30

——

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Girls Hoops

Enosburg at North Country, 12:30

Lake Region at Harwood, 12:30

St. J at South Burlington, 5

Blue Mountain at Hazen, 4:30

Colebrook at Groveton, 2

Boys Hoops

Blue Mountain at Danville, 6

Colebrook at Groveton, 3:30

Spaulding at Lake Region, 3:30

Boys Hockey

St. J at Missisquoi, 2

Lyndon at Burr and Burton, 7

Girls Hockey

Spaulding at Kingdom Blades, 6

Wrestling

White Mountains at Plymouth tournament, 9

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Smuggs, TBD

Men’s Hoops

Husson at Lyndon, 1

Women’s Hoops

Husson at Lyndon, 3

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 8

Indoor Track and Field

At University of Vermont

Vermont State Championships, 2

