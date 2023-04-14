Friday Local Scores (April 14) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Maren Nitsche wins a draw against Hartford's Addie Caldwell during the Hurricanes' 11-7 win in a Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 14 BaseballLittleton 18, Lin-Wood 0Lisbon at Groveton, 4SoftballLittleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30Lisbon at Groveton, 4Boys LacrosseSt. J 11, BFA-Fairfax 3Lyndon at Hartford, 6Girls LacrosseHartford 11, St. J 7Lyndon at Woodstock, 4:30Boys TennisTrinity at Profile, 4Girls TennisInter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4Plymouth at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Track & FieldWoodsville at Belmont, 4Unified BasketballOxbow 40, St. J 36, OTMen’s LacrosseLyndon at SUNY Delhi, 7——SATURDAY, APRIL 15BaseballRutland at St. J, 4:30North Country at Burlington, 11Peoples at Lake Region, 4:30Montpelier at Hazen, 11West Rutland at Danville, 11Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 11 SoftballPeoples at Lake Region, 4:30Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 11White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 1Track & FieldSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11White Mountains at Pelham, 10Profile at Newfound Corneliusen Relay, TBABoys LacrosseLyndon at Mt. Anthony, 3Girls LacrosseHarwood at St. J, 11Lyndon at Mt. Anthony, 1Boys TennisNorth Country at St. J, ppd. to April 24Girls TennisSt. J at North Country, ppd. to April 24Men’s BaseballUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballLyndon at NVU-Johnson, 1, 3Women’s LacrosseLyndon at Maine Maritime, 3Men’s TennisLyndon at SUNY Delhi, 1——SUNDAY, APRIL 16Men’s BaseballUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballRivier at Lyndon, 1, 3Men’s LacrosseLyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 12Women’s LacrosseLyndon at Husson, 12 More from this section 2023 Area Vermont Baseball Preview Capsules Friday Local Scores (April 14) And Weekend Schedule +11 Wednesday H.S. 