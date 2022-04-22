Friday Local Scores (April 22) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 22, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury's Jaden Beardsley competes in shot put during a mult-team track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 22 Track & FieldAt St. J AcademyBoys Team Scores: St. J 210.08, LI 71.33, Peoples 45, Lake Region 36.5, Oxbow 31.75, Richford 29.5, Lamoille 29, Craftsbury 25, Northfield 21.5, Sharon 9, Montpelier 6, U-32 5.33, Rivendell 1.Girls: St. J 156, Lake Region 55, Northfield 44, Peoples 41, Craftsbury 40, LI 40, Lamoille 39, U-32 32, Oxbow 31, Montpelier 20, Richford 18, Danville 7, Sharon 5.BFA-St. Albans at North Country, noonGirls LacrosseSt. J 10, Essex 10BaseballWhite Mountains 12, Berlin 0Colebrook 15, Profile 5Woodsville at Lisbon, 4SoftballColebrook 22, Profile 21Woodsville 28, Lisbon 0Berlin at White Mountains, ppd. to May 17Boys TennisTrinity at Profile, 4Girls TennisProfile at Littleton, ppd. to May 7——SATURDAY, APRIL 23BaseballColchester at St. J, 11Lake Region at Lyndon, 11Danville at Blue Mountain, 11 More from this section Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 21) And Friday Schedule Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 20) And Thursday Schedule +3 Athletes Of The Week (April 11-17): St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk And Will Fowler Hazen at Williamstown, 11North Country at Missisquoi, 11SoftballColchester at St. J, ppd. TBDLake Region at Lyndon, 11Champlain Valley at North Country, 11Danville at Blue Mountain, 11Boys TennisRutland at St. J, 11Girls TennisSt. J at Rutland, 11Track & FieldWhite Mountains at Belmont, TBDMen’s LacrosseHusson at Lyndon, 2Women’s LacrosseLyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 1College BaseballLyndon at Thomas (2), 1College SoftballLyndon at Johnson (2), 1——SUNDAY, APRIL 24Men’s BaseballLyndon at Thomas (2), 12Women’s LacrosseLyndon at Thomas, 1 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Baseball Lacrosse Sport Linguistics School Transports Softball Tennis Lake Region Danville Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 