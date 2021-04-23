Friday Local Scores (April 23) And Weekend Schedule

Visiting Hartford topples St. Johnsbury in Vermont girls lacrosse season opener at Cary Field on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Baseball

Kennett at White Mountains, ppd. to Saturday

Blue Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30

Missisquoi at North Country, 4:30

Peoples at Lyndon, 4:30

Softball

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30

White Mountains at Belmont, 4:15

Girls Lacrosse

Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30

Girls Ultimate

South Burlington at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, 4

——

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Softball

St. J at Missisquoi, 11

North Country at Lyndon, 11

Danville at Northfield, 11

Baseball

North Country at Lyndon, 11

Hazen at Northfield, 11

Littleton at Berlin, 11

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

Boys Lacrosse

Hartford at St. J, 11

Boys Tennis

Rutland at St. J, 11

North Country at Hartford, noon

Girls Tennis

St. J at Rutland, 11

Hartford at North Country, noon

Girls Ultimate

Burlington at St. J, 11

Track and Field

Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 2

Men’s Lacrosse

Husson at Lyndon, 2

College Softball

Lyndon at Maine-Presque-Isle, 3

College Baseball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon 3:30

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

College Softball

Lyndon at Maine-Presque-Isle (DH), 11

College Baseball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), noon

