Friday Local Scores (April 23) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
Kennett at White Mountains, ppd. to Saturday
Blue Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30
Missisquoi at North Country, 4:30
Peoples at Lyndon, 4:30
Softball
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30
White Mountains at Belmont, 4:15
Girls Lacrosse
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Girls Ultimate
South Burlington at St. J, 4
College Baseball
Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, 4
——
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Softball
St. J at Missisquoi, 11
North Country at Lyndon, 11
Danville at Northfield, 11
Baseball
North Country at Lyndon, 11
Hazen at Northfield, 11
Littleton at Berlin, 11
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
Boys Lacrosse
Hartford at St. J, 11
Boys Tennis
Rutland at St. J, 11
North Country at Hartford, noon
Girls Tennis
St. J at Rutland, 11
Hartford at North Country, noon
Girls Ultimate
Burlington at St. J, 11
Track and Field
Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 2
Men’s Lacrosse
Husson at Lyndon, 2
College Softball
Lyndon at Maine-Presque-Isle, 3
College Baseball
Maine-Farmington at Lyndon 3:30
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
College Softball
Lyndon at Maine-Presque-Isle (DH), 11
College Baseball
Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), noon
