Friday Local Scores (April 28) And Weekend Schedule Kevin Doyon Apr 28, 2023 TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BaseballBrattleboro 6, SJA 5Littleton 14, Woodsville 8 (8)SoftballSJA 22, Brattleboro 2Boys LacrosseSJA 9, Lyndon 3Boys TennisSJA 6, Brattleboro 1——SATURDAY, APRIL 29BaseballHartford at Lyndon, 11Lake Region at North Country, 11Northfield at Hazen, 11BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 11SoftballRice at Lyndon, 11Lake Region at North Country, 11Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 11Track & FieldLake Region at SJA Relays, 11White Mountains at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, 9 Boys LacrosseGreen Mt. Valley at Lyndon, 1Girls LacrosseSJA at Mt. Anthony, 1Lyndon at Green Mt. Valley, 1Boys TennisBrattleboro at SJA, 10Girls TennisSJA at Brattleboro, 10Men's BaseballLyndon at UMPI, 1, 3:30Women's SoftballLyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 1, 3Men's LacrosseLyndon at Husson, 1Women's LacrosseUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 12——SUNDAY, APRIL 30Men's BaseballLyndon at UMPI, 12, 2:30Women's SoftballLyndon at Thomas, 1, 3Women's LacrosseThomas at Lyndon, 1 